President Vladimir Putin said Russia would use “a range of responses” if the US and its Nato allies allowed Ukraine to strike inside his country with Western long-range weapons.

The comments, published on Sunday, came as the Russian military claimed to have intercepted or destroyed 51 Ukrainian drones overnight.

At least 18 of the drones were intercepted over the Tambov region, nearly 450km southeast of Moscow, the ministry said on Telegram, 16 were destroyed in the Belgorod border region, and the rest over Voronezh, Oryol and Kursk in the south.

One woman was injured in Belgorod, said regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

Russia, in turn, launched a multiwave drone attack on Kyiv for the second night running. It did not cause injuries or major damage, Serhiy Popko, head of the military administration, said.

An Estonian official claimed Russian casualties could reach 40,000 for October. “Russia’s losses are quite high. And this month seems to be one of the biggest in terms of losses for Russia,” Janek Kesselmann, deputy commander of the Estonian Military Intelligence Centre, told Estonian media outlet EER.