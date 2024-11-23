Ukraine-Russia war latest: Nato plans emergency meeting as Putin hints at striking West
Putin vowed to launch more intermediate-range ballistic missile targeting Ukraine
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Nato and Ukraine plan to hold an emergency meeting next week after Russian president Vladimir Putin threatened to strike the West in a coded message.
Mr Putin said Russia’s use of its experimental “Oreshnik” missile, targeting Ukraine’s Dnipro city, was a direct response to Ukrainian forces striking Russia with US and British missiles.
“We consider ourselves entitled to use our weapons against the military facilities of those countries that allow their weapons to be used against our facilities,” the Russian president said on Friday.
He claimed the new missile could be fitted with several conventional warheads and could be as devastating as strategic nuclear weapons.
Mr Putin vowed to launch more strikes with the intermediate-range ballistic missile, adding that Russia had a stockpile “ready for use”.
After the Russian attack on Dnipro, Ukraine has begun seeking advanced air defence systems from its partners, and Nato is planning to hold emergency talks on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.
Meanwhile, Poland’s prime minister warned of a real risk of a global conflict breaking out.
Putin hints at striking West in latest message
Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia’s use of its new “Oreshnik” missile was a direct response to strikes on Russia by Ukraine using US and UK-made weapons.
In his televised meeting with Russian defence officials, Mr Putin hinted at escalating conflict warning the West to back off in a coded message.
“We consider ourselves entitled to use our weapons against the military facilities of those countries that allow their weapons to be used against our facilities,” the Russian president said.
“If anyone else doubts this, then they are wrong - there will always be a response,” he said.
Experts say the new hypersonic missile used by Russia may have the potential to be equipped with nuclear warheads and could reach as far as Europe or the west coast of the US.
“Putin is saying to the West stop - halt - back off,” former Kremlin adviser Sergei Markov told Reuters.
Nato, Ukraine to hold emergency meeting after Russia's 'experimental' missile strike
Nato and Ukraine have scheduled an emergency meeting next week after Russia hit the Ukrainian city of Dnipro with an experimental hypersonic ballistic missile.
Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the missile known as “Oreshnik”, or Hazel Tree, that targeted Ukraine was a direct response to strikes on Russia by Ukrainian forces using US and British missiles.
He warned that the Ukraine war was escalating towards a “global conflict” after the US and the UK allowed Ukraine to hit Russia with their weapons.
Mr Putin said Russia would keep testing its experimental weapon in combat and had a stock of the missile that was “ready for use”.
Ukraine said in its assessment of the Russian missile that it reached a top speed of over 13,000 kph (8,000 mph), taking about 15 minutes to reach its target from launch.
Following Mr Putin’s statements, Nato and Ukraine will hold emergency talks on Tuesday.
Listen: Starmer denies UK at war after Ukraine fires British Storm Shadow missiles into Russia
Senior North Korean general wounded in Ukrainian strike on Kursk, Western officials say
A senior North Korean general has been wounded in a Ukrainian strike in Russia’s Kursk region, Western officials have told the Wall Street Journal.
Washington has previously warned that the 10,000 North Korean troops reportedly deployed in Kursk, where Kyiv’s forces staged an incursion in August, could be targeted by Russian forces. But the fresh claims mark the first time Western officials have said that a North Korean military officer has become a casualty.
The officials did not disclose the identity of the senior North Korean officer or how he was wounded, the outlet reports.
Trump’s ‘favoured Ukraine envoy’ says Medvedev’s World War 3 warning ‘not getting enough coverage'
Former US-Germany ambassador Richard Grenell, who Reuters reports is Donald Trump’s favoured pick for a new Ukraine war envoy post, has warned that the US media is not giving enough coverage to former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev’s claims over the prospect of World War 3.
In an insight into Mr Grenell’s thinking on the war, as reports suggest he could be tasked with playing a major role in Mr Trump’s efforts to bring the conflict to a rapid pause, he has appeared critical of outgoing US president Joe Biden’s authorisation of allowing Kyiv to strike Russian territory with US missiles.
In one post on X, he said: “Joe Biden authorizes Ukraine to launch missiles inside Russia - and then orders an evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Kiev. Infuriating. Biden can’t even pick up the phone to speak to Putin.”
In another post, Mr Grenell shared a claim by Mr Medvedev, in which the Russian hawk said: “Russia’s new nuclear doctrine means Nato missiles fired against our country could be deemed an attack by the bloc on Russia. Russia could retaliate with WMD against Kiev and key Nato facilities, wherever they’re located. That means World War III.”
Mr Grenell wrote: “This isn’t getting enough media coverage in America.”
Trump considering ex-intelligence chief Richard Grenell for Ukraine envoy, sources say
Donald Trump is considering tapping his former intelligence chief Richard Grenell to hold a new role of US special envoy for the Russia-Ukraine conflict, four sources familiar with the White House transition plans have told Reuters.
Mr Grenell, who served as ambassador to Germany and was acting director of national intelligence during Trump’s 2017-2021 term, campaigned for Mr Trump in the lead up to the US election, was a top contender to be secretary of state – but was ultimately passed over for senator Marco Rubio.
While there is currently no special envoy dedicated solely to resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Mr Trump is considering creating the role, according to the four sources.
Mr Grenell’s supporters note he has had a long diplomatic career and has a deep knowledge of European affairs. In addition to serving as ambassador to Germany, Grenell was also a special presidential envoy for Serbia and Kosovo peace negotiations.
In remarks that will worry Kyiv, Mr Grenfell advocated in July for the creation of “autonomous zones” as a means of settling the conflict, and has also suggested he would not be in favour of Ukraine joining Nato in the immediate future, a position he shares with many Trump allies.
Russia’s claim of emissions in annexed Ukraine regions draws protests at COP29
Russia has included occupied Ukrainian territories in its recent greenhouse gas inventory report to the United Nations, sparking fury among Ukrainian officials and activists at the Cop29 climate summit.
“We see that Russia is using international platforms to legalise their actions, to legalise their occupation of our territory,” Ukraine’s deputy environment minister Olga Yukhymchuk told Reuters, adding that Kyiv is in touch with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to resolve the dispute.
In its 2022 annual report of greenhouse gas emissions, Russia claimed it could only provide data for 85 out of 89 of its territories “due to the absence of baseline data on land use for the territories of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Luhansk People’s Republic, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, annexed in September 2022”.
Russia had previously included emissions from Ukraine’s Crimea region, annexed in 2014, in its recent reporting submissions to the UNFCCC.
Ukrainian environment minister Svitlana Grynchuk raised the issue in a speech to delegates at the Cop29 summit earlier this week, saying Russia’s reporting on Ukraine territories undermines the integrity of global climate efforts.
Warning of the risk of double-counting emissions in territories that together exceed the size of Portugal and Azerbaijan, Ms Grynchuk said: “It will bring us to a point that we do not achieve any of our goals if we don’t have proper reporting under the Paris Agreement.”
Breakthrough UN treaty on crimes against humanity moves forward – despite Russian stalling
A key UN General Assembly committee has adopted a resolution paving the way for negotiations on the first-ever treaty on preventing and punishing crimes against humanity – after Russia dropped amendments that would have derailed the effort.
The resolution – which marks the first ever global treaty on punishing crimes against humanity – was approved by consensus by the assembly’s legal committee, which includes all 193-member UN nations, after tense last-minute negotiations between its supporters and Russia that dragged through the day.
There was loud applause when the chairman of the committee gaveled the resolution’s approval. It is nearly certain to be adopted when the General Assembly puts it to a final vote on 4 December.
“Today’s agreement to start up negotiations on a much-needed international treaty is an historic achievement that was a long time coming,” Richard Dicker, Human Rights Watch’s senior legal adviser for advocacy, told The Associated Press.
“It sends a crucial message that impunity for the kinds of crimes inflicted on civilians in Ethiopia, Sudan, Ukraine, southern Israel, Gaza and Myanmar will not go unheeded,” he said.
Russia’s deputy UN ambassador Maria Zabolotskaya said Russia withdrew the amendments “in a spirit of compromise.” But she said Russia “dissociates itself from consensus.”
Russia is secretly developing a petrifying new weapon
Russia is secretly developing a petrifying new weapon
The thermobaric warheads have a fearsome reputation due to the injuries inflicted, including collapsed lungs and crushed eyeballs
North Korea sent more conventional weapons to Russia
North Korea sent more conventional weapons to Russia, South Korea says
South Korea's spy agency says that North Korea has recently supplied additional artillery systems to Russia to support its war efforts against Ukraine
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments