Kyiv has taken control of 100 Russian settlements as troops continued its offensive into Russia’s Kursk region, a top military commander claimed.

Gen Oleksandr Syrskyi said Ukrainian troops control 1,294 sq km (500 sq miles) of Russian territory and has taken 594 prisoners of war.

It comes as Moscow’s officials claimed Ukrainian troops had also attempted another cross-border attack into Belgorod, a region of Russia that borders Kursk.

Belgorod’s regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the situation on the border with Ukraine was “difficult but under control” after claiming 500 Ukrainian troops attacked two checkpoints.

The claim has not been independently verified and Kyiv has not commented. A Russian military blog said there had been no major attempts to pierce the border.

Three weeks ago, Russia was caught by surprise in neighbouring Kursk region when thousands of Ukrainian soldiers punched through the border.

It comes as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to take revenge on Russia after massive strikes by Putin’s forces killed at least four people.