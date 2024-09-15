✕ Close Related: Ukraine’s attack is only way to force Russia to negotiating table, Zelensky aide says

The West will not be bullied by Vladimir Putin’s threat of war with Nato if Ukraine is given permission to use Western weapons to strike inside Russia, the UK foreign secretary has said.

David Lammy said talks were continuing with the US and allies about giving Kyiv permission to use UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles to hit Russian airbases and military sites.

Russian president Mr Putin has warned that allowing long-range strikes “would mean that Nato countries, the United States, and European countries are at war with Russia”.

Mr Lammy said there was “a lot of bluster” from Mr Putin but “we cannot be blown off course by an imperialist fascist” who “wants to move into countries willy-nilly”.

It comes as tensions have grown between Iran and the West over military cooperation between Russia and Tehran.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken previously said that Russia had received ballistic missiles from Iran and was likely to use them in Ukraine within weeks. The US and UK have since imposed sanctions on Iran.

Tehran deny these claims and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said sanctions against the country are not the solution.