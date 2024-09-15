Ukraine-Russia war latest: Lammy says West ‘won’t be bullied by Putin’ as fears grow over Iran nuclear deal
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian will met Vladimir Putin in Russia amid tensions with west
The West will not be bullied by Vladimir Putin’s threat of war with Nato if Ukraine is given permission to use Western weapons to strike inside Russia, the UK foreign secretary has said.
David Lammy said talks were continuing with the US and allies about giving Kyiv permission to use UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles to hit Russian airbases and military sites.
Russian president Mr Putin has warned that allowing long-range strikes “would mean that Nato countries, the United States, and European countries are at war with Russia”.
Mr Lammy said there was “a lot of bluster” from Mr Putin but “we cannot be blown off course by an imperialist fascist” who “wants to move into countries willy-nilly”.
It comes as tensions have grown between Iran and the West over military cooperation between Russia and Tehran.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken previously said that Russia had received ballistic missiles from Iran and was likely to use them in Ukraine within weeks. The US and UK have since imposed sanctions on Iran.
Tehran deny these claims and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said sanctions against the country are not the solution.
Starmer, Biden and Zelensky to meet at UN General Assembly later this month
Foreign Secretary David Lammy said further talks would take place involving Sir Keir Starmer, Joe Biden and the Ukrainian president at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York later this month.
Asked whether the objections to making a decision were operational or political, Mr Lammy told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme: “I am not going to discuss the operational details of that kit. And the reason I’m not going to do that is because I’m not going to assist (Vladimir) Putin as we head into the winter.
“This is a long-standing request of Zelensky. He’s now been making it for well over a year.
“I understand why he makes that and, of course, it’s important for us to discuss the detail of that with our closest allies, and we continue to do that.
“But we head to UNGA and the UN General Assembly, where both Biden and the Prime Minister will meet Zelensky and as we head into the G7 foreign ministers (meeting) and the G20.
Boris Johnson and five former defence secretaries urge PM to let Ukraine fire UK missiles on Russia
Watch: Ukraine will eventually use UK long missiles in war against Russia, says ex-Army boss
Full report: Two people die in Ukraine's Odesa after Moscow and Kyiv exchange drone and missile attacks
Exclusive: Navalny ally calls on West to invest in Russia’s next generation to beat Putin
Read the full interview from my colleague Tom Watling:
The inside story of how Putin torpedoed Starmer’s first big foreign policy ‘tough decision’ moment
Zelensky urges west to ‘help us defend ourselves against Russian military’
Volodymyr Zelensky urged western leaders to overcome “the fear of making strong, objectively necessary decisions”, as Russia again bombed a Ukrainian city.
The Ukrainian president said a residential building in Kharkiv had been hit, with nearly 30 people reported injured, including children.
“The world must help us defend ourselves against Russian military aircraft and the dozens of guided aerial bombs that claim Ukrainian lives every day,” he said.
“This terror can be stopped. But to stop it, the fear of making strong, objectively necessary decisions must be overcome.
“Only decisiveness can bring a just end to this war. It is decisiveness that most effectively protects against terror.”
Russian bomb injures at least 28 civilians in Ukraine's Kharkiv, officials say
At least 28 people, including three children, were injured when a Russian guided bomb hit a high-rise building in Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine, local officials said.
"The hit caused a fire in a residential high-rise building," governor Oleh Syniehubov said on the Telegram messenger.
He said civilian infrastructure was also damaged.
Kharkiv, one of Ukraine's largest cities and a key industrial centre, is located near the Russian border and is constantly under attack from Russian bombs, missiles and drones.
West should not ‘fall for’ Putin’s threats, Ukrainian foreign minister says
Ukraine’s foreign minister Andrii Sybiha has said Ukraine’s allies should not ‘fall for’ Vladimir Putin’s threats.
In a post on X, Mr Sybiha said: “Putin’s threats do not work. Ukraine’s allies should not fall for them. In spring 2022, he warned of unseen consequences if the West provided Ukraine with weapons for defense. Weapons were provided. Putin did nothing. The same rhetoric has repeated many times over the past years.”
Boris Johnson and five former defence secretaries urge PM to let Ukraine fire UK missiles on Russia
