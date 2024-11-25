Ukraine-Russia war latest: ‘Former British soldier’ captured as Putin launches hundreds of glide bombs
Zelensky said Russia fired 800 KAB aerial-guided bombs at Ukraine
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Russian forces captured a British man who was fighting with the Ukrainian army in Kursk region, which is still partially controlled by Kyiv forces, a security source told Russia’s RIA news agency.
“A mercenary from Great Britain, who called himself James Scott Rhys Anderson, was captured. He is now giving evidence,” the Russian source said.
In a video posted on unofficial pro-war Russian Telegram channels, a young bearded man wearing military clothing with what appears to be his hands tied in the back, says in English that he formerly served in the British Army.
Russia launched hundreds of deadly glide bombs at Ukraine over the last week as Volodymyr Zelensky called for better air defences to fend off aerial attacks.
Mr Zelensky said Russia fired 800 KAB aerial-guided bombs – winged explosives weighing up to 1,500kg – at Ukraine over the last week.
The KAB – the Ukrainian acronym for guided aerial bomb – are old-fashioned “iron” aerial bombs of the sort that were dropped by bombers during the Second World War and are particularly destructive.
In response, Mr Zelensky said Ukraine needed to improve its air defences to help fend off almost daily aerial attacks launched by Russia.
War with Russia won’t end quickly, says ex-Ukrainian minister
Former Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that Mocow’s war with Kyiv will not end quickly even after US president-elect Donald Trump takes office next year.
“I do not expect any quick ending of the war,” Mr Kuleba told CNN.
“What I know for certain is that first: [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy will not leave under pressure,” he said. “Second, Ukraine will not agree to any quick solution. And third, most importantly, I would like to remind everyone that the key to peace lies in Moscow not in Kyiv.”
The Ukrainian president earlier this month said the war will end “faster” when Mr Trump takes over as US president.
Mr Trump had claimed repeatedly that the Ukraine-Russia war would not have started if he had been president and would settle the war in one day.
Father of ‘ex-British soldier’ captured in Russia fears son will be tortured
The father of an alleged former British soldier has expressed his “complete shock” to hear his son had been captured by Russian troops.
“A mercenary from Great Britain, who called himself James Scott Rhys Anderson, was captured. He is now giving evidence,” a Russian source told RIA news agency.
Scott Anderson, father of the captured man, told the Daily Mail: “I’m hoping he’ll be used as a bargaining chip but my son told me they torture their prisoners and I’m so frightened he’ll be tortured.
“We spoke on WhatsApp almost every day until he went on his most recent operation. He was acting as a signalman. James last came home only a month and a half ago.
“He said his Ukrainian commander had made a promise that he’d contact me if he was ever killed or captured.”
Watch: Putin says Russia tested new intermediate range missile in strike on Ukraine
Trump’s pick for security advisor calls for end to war
Donald Trump’s top security advisor has called for an end to the escalation of the war between Ukraine and Russia, urging both nations to come to the negotiating table.
“We need to bring this to a responsible end. We need to restore deterrence, restore peace, and get ahead of this escalation ladder, rather than responding to it,” said Mike Waltz, the president-elect’s pick for national security adviser.
“President Trump has been very clear about the need to end this conflict,” he told Fox News yesterday.
“We need to be discussing who’s at that table, whether it’s an agreement, an armistice, how to get both sides to the table and then what’s the framework of a deal?”
Watch: Footage appears to show Russia's ICBM launch hitting Ukraine
Russian forces capture British man fighting with Ukraine – reports
Russian forces captured a British mercenary fighting with the Ukrainian army in Russia’s Kursk region, which is still partially controlled by Kyiv forces, a security source told Russia’s RIA state news agency.
“A mercenary from Great Britain, who called himself James Scott Rhys Anderson, was captured. He is now giving evidence,” the Russian source told RIA in remarks published on Sunday.
In a video posted on unofficial pro-war Russian Telegram channels on Sunday, a young bearded man wearing military clothing with what appears to be his hands tied in the back, says in English that his name is James Scott Rhys Anderson and that he formerly served in the British Army.
Report:
Former British soldier ‘fighting for Ukraine is captured by Russian forces’
Man identifies himself as James Scott Rhys Anderson, 22, in widely circulated video
It’s not yet World War Three – but ‘World War Z’ has begun
It’s not yet World War Three – but ‘World War Z’ has begun
Joe Biden granting Ukraine permission to use Nato-supplied rockets to attack military targets within Russia is an escalation of a European conflict now past its 1,000th day – and, though it is far from being a global conflict, the West is effectively now at war with Putin’s forces, says Mark Almond
Nobody can stop the juggernaut of war – not even Putin
Nobody can stop the juggernaut of war – not even Putin
Forget Donald Trump’s ‘secret’ peace deal and internal Washington politics, let alone the Kremlin’s machinations – the war in Ukraine has taken on its own destructive dynamic, warns Mark Almond
What is an intercontinental ballistic missile and how many does Russia have?
What is an intercontinental ballistic missile and how many does Russia have?
While Russia has not used an ICBM on Ukraine yet, but Kyiv initially thought a new missile was the long-range weapon
Nato countries are in a ‘hidden cyber war’ with Russia, minister says
Nato countries are in a ‘hidden cyber war’ with Russia, says Liz Kendall
The Work and Pensions Secretary said the UK has to be ‘absolutely vigilant’ in its approach.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments