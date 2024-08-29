✕ Close Zelensky pays tribute to British ex-soldier killed in attack on journalists’ hotel in Ukraine

The US is under pressure from other Nato members to allow Ukraine to carry out long-range missiles inside Russia.

At a summit involving the bloc and officials from Kyiv in Brussels yesterday several Nato countries called for Ukraine to be allowed to make full use of the weapons supplied by Western allies.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky made similar calls to the US in his nightly address.

Thursday began with explosions in Kyiv amid an air raid alert, and pieces of drone debris fell on a playground. Ukraine’s air defences have been active in the capital and the wider Kyiv Oblast, officials said.

Earlier, Ukrainian troops dramatically downed a Russian fighter jet over eastern Ukraine. A Soviet-designed Su-25, nicknamed “Frogfoot” by Nato, was downed over Kramatorsk, Donetsk, while firing on Ukrainian troops, with footage from Ukraine’s 28th Brigade showing it bursting into flames mid-air and crashing.

It comes after Kyiv said F-16 fighter jets have been used to shoot down Russian missiles during Vladimir Putin’s massive air attack this week.