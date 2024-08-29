Ukraine Russia war latest: Nato members call for long-range strikes on Russia as drones target Kyiv
A Russian Su-25 fighter jet was downed over Kramatorsk, Donetsk, as it fired on Ukrainian troops
The US is under pressure from other Nato members to allow Ukraine to carry out long-range missiles inside Russia.
At a summit involving the bloc and officials from Kyiv in Brussels yesterday several Nato countries called for Ukraine to be allowed to make full use of the weapons supplied by Western allies.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky made similar calls to the US in his nightly address.
Thursday began with explosions in Kyiv amid an air raid alert, and pieces of drone debris fell on a playground. Ukraine’s air defences have been active in the capital and the wider Kyiv Oblast, officials said.
Earlier, Ukrainian troops dramatically downed a Russian fighter jet over eastern Ukraine. A Soviet-designed Su-25, nicknamed “Frogfoot” by Nato, was downed over Kramatorsk, Donetsk, while firing on Ukrainian troops, with footage from Ukraine’s 28th Brigade showing it bursting into flames mid-air and crashing.
It comes after Kyiv said F-16 fighter jets have been used to shoot down Russian missiles during Vladimir Putin’s massive air attack this week.
Debris from downed drones damages infrastructure in Kyiv
Debris from intercepted drones damaged civilian infrastructure in Kyiv this morning, as overnight Russian strikes continued for the third day in a week.
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the damage to buildings in the capital as several explosions were heard in Kyiv and surrounding areas.
Debris from drones fell in at least three districts of the capital, causing a fire in one of the areas. Firefighters responded to the affected areas.
This was the third large scale aerial attack by Russian forces on the capital in the past four days.
Ukraine attacks more Russian oil storage facilities
The Ukrainian military today claimed that it had attacked the “Atlas” oil storage facility in Russia’s Rostov region on Wednesday.
The depot near the Kamensk-Shakhtinsky town lies roughly 15km east of the border with Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine’s Luhansk Oblast and around 170km (over 100 miles) from the frontline.
The military said in the same message on Telegram that it attacked the “Zenit” oil depot in Russia’s Kirov region and a field artillery depot in Russia’s Voronezh region.
The Atlas facility specialises in producing petroleum products for the Russian Armed Forces and belongs to Russia’s Federal Agency for State Reserves.
Ukraine says it shot down more than 10 drones in Russian attack on Kyiv
Ukrainian air defence downed more than 10 Russian drones during the third attack on the Ukrainian capital in four days, Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said today.
In recent days, Vladimir Putin’s forces launched their biggest air attack on Ukraine since the war began as more than 200 missiles and drones struck towns and cities across the country.
Ukraine secures $20bn debt relief
Ukraine has successfully negotiated debt relief of more than $20bn from private international bondholders, bolstering Kyiv’s efforts to finance its escalating war against Russia.
Ukraine’s finance ministry said that all Ukraine’s bondholders voted in favour of the deal that will reduce the face value of their debt by more than a third.
It will unlock $11bn for the country’s finances over the next three years by lowering interest payments.
“This is an important step on Ukraine’s path to restoring long-term economic stability and will enable our swifter re-entry to international markets once the security situation improves,” Sergii Marchenko, the Ukrainian finance minister, said on Wednesday.
Ukrainian first lady says kids should see themselves as ‘generation of winners’ not war victims
Ukraine’s first lady wants her country’s children to view themselves not as a generation enduring a grinding war but rather as “a generation of winners.”
On the sidelines of a day spent at a rehabilitation camp for Ukrainian children in the relatively safe western city of Uzhhorod, Olena Zelenska said on Tuesday that working with the next generation was a moral obligation and a “strategic priority” for Ukraine’s future.
Many of the children will return to front-line cities after spending a few weeks at the camp created by Voices of the Children charity, barely enough time to overcome the trauma they face over and over.
“This issue needs to be addressed immediately, as soon as it arises, before it grows into something more,” Ms Zelenska told The Associated Press in a brief interview at the camp, which is sponsored by the foundation that bears her name.
A study by the Olena Zelenska Foundation, funded entirely by foreign donations, and the Kyiv School of Economics this year found that 44 per cent of Ukrainian children show signs of post-traumatic stress disorder.
“To ensure our children do not become a lost generation, we as adults must take quick action,” Ms Zelenska said. “It’s difficult with the ongoing defense of the country. However, I am confident that political will combined with international cooperation can work wonders.”
Russia’s attacks on Ukraine are becoming more cowardly, UK tells UN Security Council
Russia is getting increasingly desperate and the attacks are becoming more cowardly, the British ambassador said in a statement at the UN Security Council meeting.
James Kariuki, the UK deputy permanent representative to the UN, condemned Vladimir Putin for the alleged war crimes in Ukraine and his “continued barbarity” against the Ukrainian people.
“President Putin thought Kyiv would fall within days. He was wrong. And Ukrainian courage continues to prove him wrong every day,” he said.
He said over 35,000 civilians in Ukraine have been confirmed killed or injured since Russia’s invasion began.
“These most recent attacks represent continued evidence that Russia is intentionally targeting civilian energy infrastructure, risking further humanitarian crisis this coming winter,” he added.
Zelensky says many killed in Kupiansk after Russian-guided bomb strike
A number of people were killed and at least 14 were injured in the eastern town of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, officials said.
Kupyansk, which is located 22 miles (35 km) from the border with Russia, was hit in the afternoon, damaging a hotel, residential buildings, cars, shops and other civilian infrastructure.
“There was a strike with a guided aerial bomb on Kupyansk - right in the city centre, people were under the rubble. Unfortunately, there are fatalities,” Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address.
He did not confirm the number of deaths.
Drone debris falls on Kyiv playground as explosions heard
Several explosions were heard in Kyiv this morning amid an air raid alert, and drone debris fell on a playground.
Ukraine’s air defences have been active in the capital and the wider Kyiv Oblast, officials said, according to Kyiv Independent.
Debris from the drones fell on a playground in the capital’s Dniprovskyi district, but no one has been injured, mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
