Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin accused of breaching ‘Easter truce’ as UK calls for unconditional ceasefire
Ukraine agrees to accept the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, provided Russia does the same
The foreign ministers of the UK and Italy have urged Russia to agree to an unconditional ceasefire, as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of carrying out strikes despite declaring a temporary “Easter truce”.
Russian president Vladimir Putin said he had ordered a pause in combat operations in Ukraine until midnight on 21 April. However, the Ukrainian president said that Russian artillery fire had not subsided.
“As of now, according to the Commander-in-Chief reports, Russian assault operations continue on several frontline sectors, and Russian artillery fire has not subsided,” Zelensky wrote in a post on X.
Meanwhile, the UK has urged Russia to go beyond a “one-day pause” over the Easter weekend and commit to a full ceasefire in Ukraine.
“Ukraine has committed to a full ceasefire. We urge Russia to do the same,” the UK foreign ministry spokesperson said.
The Ukrainian government said it agrees to accept a US proposal for a 30-day complete ceasefire, provided Russia agrees to the same.
“Now is the moment for Putin to show he is serious about peace by ending his horrible invasion,” the UK foreign ministry said in a statement.
The Independent View | The abject failure of Donald Trump’s peace initiative is now plain for all to see
The abject failure of Donald Trump’s peace initiative is now plain for all to see
Russia and Ukraine swap over 500 prisoners
Kyiv and Moscow swapped over 500 prisoners of war on Saturday – the latest in a series of exchanges since the war began in February 2022.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said 277 of Kyiv's service personnel had returned home from Russian captivity.
Russia said 246 of its servicemen had been returned by Ukraine.
Ukraine's parliament commissioner Dmytro Lubinets for human rights posted a video showing returning Ukrainian servicemen, many wrapped in the country's national flag, seated on the edge of a tarmac and shouting patriotic slogans.
Russia poses one of the greatest threats to Christian churches, Zelensky says
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said 67 Ukrainian priests, pastors, and monks "were killed or tortured by Russian occupiers" since the start of the war.
Citing wartime data, he said nearly 650 religious sites have been destroyed in Ukraine, most of them being churches.
"For millions of Ukrainians, Easter is one of the most important holidays. And millions will be going to churches. Unfortunately, many will go to churches that have been damaged," the Ukrainian president said.
He added that the Russian military poses one of the greatest threats to Christian churches and believers.
"But we will rebuild all of them...Just as we are liberating priests and pastors from Russian captivity," Zelensky said.
Putin attends Easter service after announcing 30-hour ceasefire
Russian president Vladimir Putin attended Easter service at Moscow's main church – the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour – hours after declaring a temporary ceasefire, which Kyiv accused Russia of already breaking.
"I order the suspension of all combat operations during this period," Putin said, calling for a halt to all military action from 6 pm Moscow time on Friday until midnight on Monday.
"We assume that the Ukrainian side will follow our example," he said.
On Sunday, the Russian president was joined by Moscow's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, and other worshippers led by the head of Russia's Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, who has been a strong backer of Mr Putin and his war in Ukraine.
UK, Italy urge Russia to accept full ceasefire
The foreign ministers of the UK and Italy have called for Russia to accept a full ceasefire in separate statements on Saturday.
"Ukraine has committed to a full ceasefire. We urge Russia to do the same," a UK foreign ministry spokesperson said.
"Now is the moment for Putin to show he is serious about peace by ending his horrible invasion," the ministry said in a statement.
The Italian foreign ministry also urged Russia to accept a longer ceasefire.
"It is not clear how Russia will respect a short truce, while Putin must make up his mind to finally stop this war he started," Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said.
"He must respond positively to President Trump's demands and make a real ceasefire possible. Peace must be just and lasting over time," the foreign minister said.
Zelensky accuses Putin of breaking 'Easter truce'
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky said fighting continues in Kursk and Belgorod despite his Russian counterpart's declaration of an Easter ceasefire.
"Kursk and Belgorod regions - Putin's Easter statements did not spread to this territory," Mr Zelensky said in a post on X, referring to two Russian border regions where Ukrainian forces have made incursions.
"Fighting continues, Russian strikes continue," the Ukrainian president said, adding that "there is no trust in words coming from Moscow".
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments