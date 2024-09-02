✕ Close Russian fighter jet downed over eastern Ukraine as oil depot set ablaze

Russia fired at least 20 cruise and ballistic missiles at Kyiv overnight in a major aerial assault that has damaged a water plant and metro station in the Ukrainian capital.

An unspecified number of drones were also fired at Kyiv during the attack, the Ukrainian military said, and air defence units were working to protect the city. All of Ukraine was under air raid alerts throughout this morning.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said a boiler house at a water plant in the Holosiivskyi district was partially destroyed by a Russian missile as emergency and rescue services rushed to the spot. The strikes also damaged a metro station serving as a shelter for displaced people during strikes, he said.

The attack prompted Ukraine’s neighbour Poland, a Nato member, to activate its air forces, with the country’s military saying both Polish and allied aircraft were scrambled to ensure the safety of its airspace.

Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine have escalated significantly in the past week. Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow had fired more than 1,300 missiles, drones and guided bombs in just the last seven days.