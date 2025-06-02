Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kyiv and Moscow working on new prisoner exchange after talks last less than an hour
Kyiv and Moscow are still far apart on how to end the war and the fighting is stepping up
The second round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine ended barely an hour after they began in Istanbul.
The talks - the second such direct contacts between the sides since 2022 - had already begun nearly two hours later than scheduled with no explanation of the delay.
The mood in Russia was angry as the talks kicked off, with influential war bloggers calling on Moscow to deliver a fearsome retaliatory blow against Kyiv after Ukraine launched one of its most ambitious attacks of the war, targeting Russian nuclear-capable long-range bombers in Siberia and elsewhere.
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking in Lithuania, later said the two sides were preparing a new exchange of prisoners of war.
His chief of staff also said the Ukrainian delegation had handed over a list of deported children to Russia during Monday's talks that Ukraine wants returned home.
The first round of talks on 16 May yielded the biggest prisoner swap of the war but no sign of peace – or even a ceasefire as both sides merely set out their opening negotiating positions.
Zelensky meets Lithuanian President in Vilnius, stresses defence and diplomacy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held talks in Vilnius with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, following the latest round of negotiations in Istanbul.
Zelensky said there are still no “meaningful signals” from Russia about ending the war, and stressed the need to strengthen Ukraine’s defences and invest in domestic weapons production.
“This is the foundation for peace talks,” he wrote on X.
“We coordinated our diplomatic efforts. Thank you for the invitation to the summit and for all the support provided,” Zelensky added.
Recap | Ukraine and Russia peace talks end with little progress
Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul ended barely an hour after they began on Monday.
The talks - the second such direct contacts between the sides since 2022 - had already begun nearly two hours later than scheduled with no explanation of the delay.
Although the atmosphere was subdued and dialogue brief, the talks did yield an agreement to conduct a new prisoner exchange and Ukraine said another round of talks was on the agenda.
Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, who headed Kyiv's delegation, announced after the talks that a new prisoner exchange had been agreed to follow up on the biggest prisoner swap of the war brokered at the last round of talks.
He said the new exchange would focus on those severely injured in the war and on young people.
Umerov also said that Moscow had handed its own draft peace accord to Ukraine and that Kyiv - which has drawn up its own version - would review the Russian document.
Ukraine has proposed holding more talks before the end of June, but believes that only a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin can resolve the many issues of contention, Umerov said.
Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said Kyiv's delegation had handed over a list of children it said had been deported to Russia and which it wanted back. Moscow says such children were moved in order to protect them from fighting.
Umerov said Kyiv had been unable to react to Russia's proposals for peace because it had only seen them on Monday.
Erdogan: Turkey to take steps to arrange Putin-Zelensky meeting
Turkey will take steps to bring together the leaders of Russia and Ukraine for talks in either the capital Ankara or in Istanbul, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said.
"My desire is to bring Putin and Zelensky together in Istanbul or Ankara. Also to invite (US President Donald) Trump to this meeting as well...We will take steps for this meeting after the latest talks," Erdogan said, speaking after a cabinet meeting in Ankara.
Ukraine and Russia agree major POW swap
Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, who headed Kyiv's delegation, announced after the talks that a new prisoner exchange had been agreed to follow up on the biggest prisoner swap of the war brokered at the last round of talks.
He said the new exchange would focus on those severely injured in the war and on young people.
“We agreed to exchange all-for-all seriously wounded and seriously sick prisoners of war. The second category is young soldiers who are from 18 to 25 years old - all-for-all. Also we agreed to return 6,000 to 6,000 bodies of fallen soldiers,” Umerov said.
Russia handed Ukraine a memo on terms for ceasefire, Kremlin aide says
Russian negotiators handed a detailed memorandum to their Ukrainian counterparts outlining Moscow's terms for a full ceasefire, Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky told reporters after talks in Istanbul.
Mr Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, also said Russia had suggested a ceasefire of two to three days in certain areas.
Kyiv: All key issues at Ukraine-Russia talks could be resolved at leadership level
Ukraine believes that all key issues at talks with Russia can only be resolved at the level of leaders and proposes holding a meeting by the end of June to make progress, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has called for a direct meeting with Vladimir Putin.
Nato east flank nations say they back Ukraine membership
Nordic, Baltic and central European Nato members are committed to Ukrainian membership of the military alliance, the leaders of Poland, Romania and Lithuania said.
Nato allies declared their support for Ukraine's "irreversible path" towards membership at last year's Washington summit.
But Donald Trump has since said that prior US support for Ukraine's Nato bid was a cause of the war and has further indicated that Ukraine will not get membership.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's conditions for ending the war in Ukraine include a demand that Western leaders pledge in writing to stop enlarging Nato eastwards, and lift a chunk of sanctions on Russia.
Poland, Romania and Lithuania said on Monday, after a meeting of Nordic, Baltic and Eastern European leaders in the capital of Lithuania, that the region remains committed to the path towards Ukrainian NATO membership, and called for further pressure on Russia, including more sanctions.
Zelensky says Kyiv and Moscow working on new POW exchange
Ukraine and Russia are working on a fresh exchange of prisoners of war, Volodymyr Zelensky said after peace talks concluded between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul.
The Ukrainian president was speaking in the Lithuanian capital, where he was attending a meeting of central European and Nordic states.
Ukraine-Russia peace talks end after barely an hour, Turkish officials say
The second round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine ended barely an hour after they began in Istanbul.
The talks - the second such direct contact between the sides since 2022 - had already begun nearly two hours later than scheduled with no explanation of the delay.
Ukraine says it hands Russia list of children it wants returned
Ukrainian delegates in Istanbul have handed over to Russian negotiators a list of children Kyiv wants Moscow to return to Ukraine, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said.
Ukrainian officials say hundreds of children were forcibly removed from Ukrainian territory by Russian forces, and it wants them returned as part of a peace deal. Moscow says the children were moved to protect them from fighting.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments