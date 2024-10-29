✕ Close Ukraine video claims to show North Korean soldiers lining up to collect Russia military gear

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

North Korea has sent about 10,000 troops to Russia to train and likely fight against Ukraine within “the next several weeks”, the Pentagon said last night.

Some of the North Korean soldiers have already moved closer to Ukraine, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said, and were believed to be heading for the Kursk border region where Russia has been struggling to push back a Ukrainian incursion.

Earlier in the day, Nato chief Mark Rutte alleged that North Korean troops have been deployed to Kursk, where Vladimir Putin’s forces are seeking to repel Ukraine’s forces following their incursion in August.

Speaking after Russian officials claimed yesterday to have blocked an attempt by an “armed group” to breach the border from Ukraine into the nearby Bryansk region, Mr Rutte said he could confirm the deployment of North Korean soldiers in Kursk.

Their presence in Russia marks “a significant escalation” in North Korea’s involvement in the conflict and “a dangerous expansion of Russia’s war”, he said.

Meanwhile, at least four people died in Russia’s overnight bombing of Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, the mayor of Kharkiv said this morning.