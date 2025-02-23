Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky willing to give up presidency for peace and Nato membership
The Ukrainian president also ruled out a US-Ukraine minerals deal if it meant repaying Washington for military aid already provided under Biden
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is willing to step down from his role in exchange for Nato membership.
Mr Zelensky said he was focused on Ukraine's security now, not in 20 years' time, adding that it is not his "dream" to remain president for a decade.
"If you need me to leave this chair, I am ready to do that, and I also can exchange it for Nato membership for Ukraine,” he said.
He also ruled out a US-Ukraine rare earth minerals deal if it meant Kyiv having to repay the US for military aid already provided over the last three years.
This is despite US president Donald Trump and US officials claiming a deal on the issue was close and would likely be agreed next week.
Mr Trump has demanded preferential access to around $500bn of Ukraine’s rare earth minerals under the agreement as repayment for Washington’s military support under Mr Biden.
Mr Zelensky previously dismissed the idea as “not serious”, saying there was no factual basis for claiming the US was owed $500bn, as well as the deal providing Ukraine with no security guarantees.
Today, Mr Zelensky again refused to acknowledge the $500bn figure and said grants provided by Biden should not now be treated as loans.
Key points from Zelensky's conference
Mr Zelensky just gave a press conference, where he gave updates on issues ranging from the future security of Ukraine, a much-anticipated US-Ukraine mineral deal, and his stance on peace talks with Russia.
Here’s what he said:
1. He will step down in exchange for Nato membership
Mr Zelensky said he did not want to remain president for another decade, in a possible reference to Mr Trump’s claim he was a dictator, and that he would step down in exchange for peace in Ukraine, including Nato membership.
2. Ukraine will not repay the US for already-provided military aid under the minerals agreement
This is important, as repayment for US aid under Joe Biden is one of Trump’s core demands under a US-Ukraine minerals deal.
Mr Zelensky has repeatedly rejected the idea, despite US officials claiming an agreement was close over the weekend. The Ukrainian president said grants provided under Mr Biden should not now be treated as loans.
3. Ukraine needs to be given a seat at any negotiating table with Russia
Mr Zelensky repeated his demand for Ukraine to be included in any peace talks with Russia. His European allies are saying the same, with British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer set to make this case to Mr Trump next week.
So far, the US has only met with Russian officials on the question of peace in Ukraine. Mr Trump has rejected the idea of Kyiv being involved, saying it would be an obstacle to reaching a ceasefire.
Watch: Zelensky laughs off Trump's 'dictator' jibe
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said he was not offended by Donald Trump’s claim he was a dictator.
“I wasn’t offended, but a dictator would be,” Mr Zelensky said with a smile.
$15bn of previously pledged US military aid not delivered, Zelensky says
Around $15bn of US military aid previously pledged for Ukraine by Washington has not been delivered, Mr Zelensky said.
US wants $2 back for every $1 of aid given to Ukraine, Zelensky says
The US wants Kyiv to return $2 for every $1 of US aid provided to Ukraine by the Biden administration under a draft minerals agreement, Zelensky said.
Donald Trump has demanded preferential access to around $500bn of Ukraine’s rare earth minerals under the agreement as repayment for Washington’s military support over the last three years.
Earlier this week, Mr Zelensky dismissed the idea as “not serious”, saying there was no factual basis for claiming the US was owed $500bn, as well as the deal providing Ukraine with no security guarantees.
Today, Mr Zelensky again refused to acknowledge the $500bn figure and said grants should not be treated as loans.
He said there could be no format for the deal if it forced Ukraine to repay money for aid already given to Kyiv.
This is despite various US officials claiming an deal on the issue was close and would likely be agreed next week.
Russia and US plan another meeting this week
Russian and US teams plan to meet this week to discuss improving relations after the war in Ukraine had pushed ties to the worst level since the depths of the Cold War, a senior Russian diplomat said on Sunday.
With Russian forces having advanced last year at the fastest rate in Ukraine since the start of the 2022 invasion, US president Donald Trump has said he wants to deliver a peace deal to end the war which he says has killed vast numbers of people.
Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin spoke on 12 February about improving relations and ending the war, while US and Russian officials met in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 18 February.
Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov, said that a meeting at the level of departmental heads would take place at the end of the week.
"We are open to contacts with the American side, in particular, on irritants in bilateral relations," Mr Ryabkov was quoted as saying by state news agency TASS.
Zelensky says he is willing to give up presidency
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is willing to give up the position if it meant guaranteeing peace in Ukraine.
"If you need me to leave this chair, I am ready to do that, and I also can exchange it for Nato membership for Ukraine,” he said.
Zelensky said he was focused on Ukraine's security now, not in 20 years' time, adding that it is not his "dream" to remain president for a decade.
Russia launches largest drone attack of the war so far
Vladimir Putin’s troops have launched their largest drone attack of the nearly three-year-long war, according to Kyiv’s air force.
Russian forces fired 267 drones at Ukraine in an overnight attack, striking five regions of Ukraine, Kyiv said.
Around 138 of the drones were downed and another 119 were jammed by electronic warfare, the air force said.
The largest drone strike reported before this was in November 2024, when 188 drones were fired at Ukrainian towns and cities.
Zelensky says Europe must be at negotiating table after 'productive' talk with Starmer
Europe must be at the negotiating table for any peace talks with Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Mr Zelensky said “Ukraine’s security is inseparable from Europe’s security” after having a “productive talk” with British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.
“We coordinated our military cooperation, joint steps, and engagements for the coming week, which will be very active,” Mr Zelensky said.
“The UK and its people are among Ukraine’s biggest supporters, and we deeply appreciate this.”
The US has so far only sat down with Russia in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for talks.
US president Donald Trump has dismissed the idea of Kyiv joining peace talks, claiming Zelensky “held no cards” and would only be obstacle to peace.
North Korea supplies 50% of Russian ammunition, Kyiv says
North Korea supplies 50 per cent of the Russian army’s ammunition, Ukraine’s military spy chief said.
Kyrylo Budanov said Pyongyang had also begun large scale supplies of 170mm self-propelled howitzers and 240mm multiple rocket launch systems to Russia.
Swiss could contribute to peacekeeping in Ukraine, army chief says
Switzerland could contribute troops to a future peacekeeping mission in Ukraine if it were requested and the government agreed, Swiss armed forces chief Thomas Suessli said in an interview published on Sunday.
"We could probably field around 200 soldiers in nine to 12 months," Suessli told newspaper SonntagsBlick, stressing that it would be a matter for the government and parliament to decide if any appeal were made to Switzerland.
Talk of sending peacekeepers was purely hypothetical for now because it remained unclear how the situation between Russia and Ukraine would develop, Suessli added.
Neutral Switzerland participates in several peacekeeping missions around the world, with the largest in Kosovo, where it has soldiers deployed in support of NATO's Kosovo Force (KFOR).
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments