Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky willing to give up presidency for peace and Nato membership

Zelensky says he is not offended by Trump calling him a dictator

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is willing to step down from his role in exchange for Nato membership.

Mr Zelensky said he was focused on Ukraine's security now, not in 20 years' time, adding that it is not his "dream" to remain president for a decade.

"If you need me to leave this chair, I am ready to do that, and I also can exchange it for Nato membership for Ukraine,” he said.

He also ruled out a US-Ukraine rare earth minerals deal if it meant Kyiv having to repay the US for military aid already provided over the last three years.

This is despite US president Donald Trump and US officials claiming a deal on the issue was close and would likely be agreed next week.

Mr Trump has demanded preferential access to around $500bn of Ukraine’s rare earth minerals under the agreement as repayment for Washington’s military support under Mr Biden.

Mr Zelensky previously dismissed the idea as “not serious”, saying there was no factual basis for claiming the US was owed $500bn, as well as the deal providing Ukraine with no security guarantees.

Today, Mr Zelensky again refused to acknowledge the $500bn figure and said grants provided by Biden should not now be treated as loans.