Russia has begun a fightback, encroaching on Ukrainian territory near the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, home of a railway yard and other important logistical assets.

The offensive threatens to overshadow Ukraine’s recent gains in Kursk.

It comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired the commander of the country's air force in the wake of a deadly F-16 crash.

The order to dismiss Lt. Gen. Mykola Oleshchuk was published on the presidential website on Friday, four days after an F-16 warplane that Ukraine received from its Western partners crashed during a Russian bombardment and killed the pilot.

"We need to protect people. Protect personnel. Take care of all our soldiers," Zelensky said in an address minutes after the order was published. He said Ukraine needs to strengthen its army on the command level.

Zelensky reposted a video of the aftermath of the strike, using the incident to reiterate his calls for Kyiv’s Western allies to allow Ukraine to strike deeper into Russian territory.