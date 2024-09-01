Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kyiv drones target power plants as Moscow advances on Ukrainian city
Ukraine attempts to strike Kashira Power Plant in Moscow region with three drones, authorities say
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Russia has begun a fightback, encroaching on Ukrainian territory near the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, home of a railway yard and other important logistical assets.
The offensive threatens to overshadow Ukraine’s recent gains in Kursk.
It comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired the commander of the country's air force in the wake of a deadly F-16 crash.
The order to dismiss Lt. Gen. Mykola Oleshchuk was published on the presidential website on Friday, four days after an F-16 warplane that Ukraine received from its Western partners crashed during a Russian bombardment and killed the pilot.
"We need to protect people. Protect personnel. Take care of all our soldiers," Zelensky said in an address minutes after the order was published. He said Ukraine needs to strengthen its army on the command level.
Zelensky reposted a video of the aftermath of the strike, using the incident to reiterate his calls for Kyiv’s Western allies to allow Ukraine to strike deeper into Russian territory.
At least 16,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine since April
At least 16,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine since April, according to a data project by the BBC’s Russia service and independent Russian media outlet Mediazona.
The project records deaths from official reports and media and satellite analysis of Russian graveyards.
Fire breaks out at Moscow oil refinery after Ukrainian drone attack
Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that a fire has broken out in the Moscow Oil Refinery following a drone attack from Ukraine.
The fire has been assigned the highest level of complexity, Russia’s state news agency TASS reported.
Earlier, the mayor had said that a Ukraine-launched drone was destroyed near the Moscow Oil Refinery, and no damage to the refinery’s production process had been caused.
Ukraine had launched several overnight drone attacks targeting power and refinery plants in Moscow and Tver.
Vladimir Putin ‘gifts Kim Jong-un 24 purebred horses in exchange for artillery shells used in Ukraine war’
Vladimir Putin has reportedly gifted Kim Jong-un 24 purebred horses in exchange for artillery shells used in the Ukraine war, signalling the two leaders’ increasingly close bond.
The new consignment of Orlov Trotters, which are said to be the North Korean leaders’ favourite breed, were brought over the narrow land border on Sunday, according to an announcement made by the veterinary authorities in Primorsky Krai, which is the Russian Far East region connected by rail to North Korea, reported The Times.
The delivery of the 19 stallions and five mares is reported by South Korean media to be partial payment for North Korean artillery shells sent to Russia for use in its invasion of Ukraine.
Putin ‘gives Kim Jong-un purebred horses in exchange for artillery’
New reported consignment of Orlov Trotters signals two leaders’ increasingly close bond
Russia claims Ukrainian drones target power and refinery plants in Moscow, Tver
Ukraine launched several drone attacks targeting power and refinery plants in Moscow and Tver regions, Russian officials and local media reported today.
Loud blasts were heard near the Konakovo Power Station in the Tver region, posted the Baza Telegram news channel. The Konakovo Power Station is one of the largest energy producers in central Russia.
A Ukraine-launched drone was destroyed near the Moscow Oil Refinery, said Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin. He added that there was no damage to the refinery’s production process.
Ukraine also launched three drones at the Kashira Power Plant in the Moscow area, Kashira city district head Mikhail Shuvalov said on Telegram. No damage or casualties were caused, he said.
“Electricity is being supplied without problems,” Shuvalov said.
Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk region is legitimate, says NATO’s Stoltenberg
Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk region is legitimate and covered by Kyiv’s right to self-defence, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told German weekly Welt am Sonntag in his first reaction to the advance into Russian territory.
“Ukraine has a right to defend itself. And according to international law, this right does not stop at the border,” Stoltenberg told the paper, adding that NATO had not been informed about Ukraine’s plans beforehand and did not play a role in them.
The NATO chief said Ukraine was running a risk with the advance onto Russian territory but that it was up to Kyiv how to conduct its military campaign.
“(Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelensky has made clear that the operation aims to create a buffer zone to prevent further Russian attacks from across the border,” he said.
“Like all military operations, this comes with risks. But it is Ukraine’s decision how to defend itself.”
Kyiv launched a major cross-border incursion into the Kursk region on Aug. 6, while Moscow’s troops keep pressing towards the strategic hub of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine.
Russia has called the Kursk operation a “major provocation” and said it would retaliate.
Recap: Seven killed by Russian attacks in Ukraine towns
Russian shelling in the Ukrainian town of Chasiv Yar on Saturday killed five people, when it hit a high-rise building and a private home, said regional governor Vadym Filaskhin.
The victims were men aged 24 to 38, he added.
“Normal life has been impossible in Chasiv Yar for more than two years. Do not become a Russian target — evacuate,” Filaskhin wrote on social media.
Two more died by Russian shelling in Kharkiv. One victim was pulled from rubble in Cherkaska Lozova, and a woman died of her wounds on the way to the hospital, said governor Oleh Syniehubov.
UK and Ukraine make AI deal to help post-war rebuild
The UK and Ukraine have signed one of the world’s first digital-only trade deals to benefit both countries with physical trade is disrupted by the Russian invasion.
Businesses in the allied countries are expected to be boosted when the UK-Ukraine Digital Trade Agreement (DTA) comes into force.
UK and Ukraine make AI deal to help post-war rebuild
Ukraine was a global leader exporting cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI) and mobile applications before the Russian invasion
Ukraine launches five drones in Tver region near Moscow
Ukraine launched five drones overnight in Russia’s Tver region just northwest of the Moscow region, said regional governor Igor Rudenya.
“According to preliminary information, there were no injuries. Emergency services are on the scene,” said Rudenya on Telegram, speaking of the Konakovo town. Russia claimed to have destroyed all five drones.
Reuters reported that multiple other Russian Telegram channels reported loud blasts near the Konakovo Power Station, one of the largest energy producers in central Russia.
Ukraine launches drone attacks on Moscow, say Russian officials
Ukraine launched overnight drone attacks on Moscow and several other targets across Russia today, said regional officials.
This comes as Kyiv continued to press the US for permission to use weapons supplied by allies to strike targets deeper inside Russia.
At least five drones flying towards Moscow were destroyed in the region surrounding the Russian capital, Moscow’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.
At least 26 drones fired by Ukraine were destroyed over the border region of Bryansk in Russia’s southwest, governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram.
Over 10 drones were destroyed over Voronezh, and several downed over Kursk, Lipetsk, Ryazan and Tula regions, updates from governors said on Telegram.
Preliminary information said there were no injuries or damages from the attacks.
Russia’s army is closing in on Pokrovsk, a critical logistics hub for the Ukrainian defence
Russian forces have been driving deeper into the partly occupied eastern region, the total capture of which is one of the Kremlin’s primary ambitions.
At the same time, Ukraine has sent its forces into Russia’s Kursk region in recent weeks in the largest incursion onto Russian soil since the Second World War.
The move is partly an effort to force Russia to draw troops away from the Donetsk front.
Elsewhere, the number of wounded following a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Friday continued to rise.
Six people were killed, including a 14-year-old girl, when glide bombs struck five locations across the city, said regional governor Oleh Syniehubov. Writing on social media on Saturday, he said that the number of injured had risen from 47 to 96.
Mr Syniehubov also confirmed that the 12-storey apartment block that was hit by one bomb strike, setting the building ablaze and trapping at least one person on an upper floor, would be partly demolished.
Ukrainian officials have previously pointed to the Kharkiv strikes as further evidence that Western partners should scrap restrictions on what the Ukrainian military can target with donated weapons.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments