Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kyiv in plea to allies after Ukraine hit by huge Russian drone and missile attack
At least five people reportedly killed in what appeared to be Putin’s biggest attack in weeks
Kyiv has issued a plea to its allies after Russia fired a barrage of hundreds of missiles at more than half of Ukraine, targeting energy infrastructure and reportedly killing at least five people.
In what appeared to be Moscow’s biggest attack against the country in weeks, 15 Ukrainian regions were targeted from around midnight to beyond daybreak on Monday.
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said the “vile” attack involved more than 100 missiles of various types and around 100 “Shahed” drones, causing deaths and dozens of injuries, as well as a lot of damage to his country’s energy sector.
Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal subsequently called on his country’s allies to provide Kyiv with long-range weapons and permission to use them on targets inside Russia.
It comes after a British security advisor to a team of journalists covering the war in Ukraine died in a suspected Russian missile strike.
Former British soldier Ryan Evans, 38, was killed and two Reuters news agency journalists injured in the strike on Hotel Sapphire in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Saturday night.
Reuters journalist awarded order of merit by Zelensky critically injured in Kramatorsk strike
The two Reuters journalists who have been injured in a missile strike on a hotel in Kramatorsk were Ivan Lyubysh-Kirdey and Daniel Peleschuk, the news agency has said.
“Reuters video journalist Ivan Lyubysh-Kirdey remains in critical condition. Our other colleague, Ukraine correspondent Daniel Peleschuk, was treated and has left the hospital,” Reuters said in a statement.
Lyubysh-Kirdey and Peleschuk were part of a team of six people from Reuters covering the war in Ukraine who were staying at the Hotel Sapphire when it was hit by a missile. Ryan Evans, a safety adviser for the agency, was killed in the strike. The other three team members have been accounted for, Reuters said.
Lyubysh-Kirdey, 40, has worked for Reuters since 2022, and previously worked for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. The father-of-one is a Ukrainian national and was awarded an order of merit by president Volodymyr Zelensky in 2022 for his services to journalism.
Ukraine says it downed 102 of 127 Russian missiles and 99 of 109 Russian drones
The commander of Ukraine's air force said the country's forces had downed 102 out of 127 missiles and 99 out of 109 drones launched by Russia in a massive attack on Monday.
Mykola Oleshchuk called the combined strike "the biggest air attack" in a statement on Telegram.
In pictures: Russia’s launches major barrage of missiles and drones across Ukraine
Russia’s air attack on Ukraine on Monday was biggest of war, says Kyiv
Russia’s air attack on Ukraine on Monday was the biggest of the war, Ukraine’s air force commander has said.
Zelensky: Ukraine to ‘further strengthen’ eastern Pokrovsk direction
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine decided to "further strengthen" the direction of the eastern strategic hub of Pokrovsk that has seen an intensified Russian military push recently.
He said on Telegram on Monday that he was briefed by his army chief on the situation in the area.
Poland says drone likely entered its airspace during Russian attack on Ukraine
Poland said that a drone had likely entered its airspace early on Monday morning during a Russian bombardment of Ukraine, adding that the object may have landed on Polish territory and that searches were underway.
"Most likely it was a drone and we assume so, because the trajectory of the flight and the speed indicate that it was definitely not a missile," Jacek Goryszewski, spokesperson for the Polish army's operational command told Reuters.
"The object is being searched for by 100 soldiers on the ground and one helicopter."
He said it was impossible to say whether the object was Russian or Ukrainian as weather conditions had not allowed for visual identification.
In a later statement on social media platform X the army's operational command said the object had entered Polish airspace at 4.43am (GMT) and that radars had lost sight of it at 5.16am (GMT).
"From the moment it entered Polish airspace, attempts were made to visually verify the object in order to identify it before possible neutralisation," the statement said.
"Unfortunately, due to the prevailing weather conditions, it was not possible to clearly identify it, which prevented the decision to shoot it down."
Russia skips UN meeting pledging respect for humanitarian law
Switzerland hosted United Nations Security Council members at a meeting in Geneva on Monday to recommit to international humanitarian law, describing an "alarming" global context characterised by over 120 armed conflicts, with Russia the only member absent.
Switzerland, which is one of the 15 members, organised the informal meeting to commemorate the Geneva Conventions, signed 75 years ago after World War Two in the Swiss city to limit the barbarity of war.
"I call for us to raise respect of the Geneva Conventions to the level of a top political priority," Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis told the meeting attended by envoys from a range of countries, including 14 of the 15 UN Security Council members.
Asked about Russia's absence, he said that all members were invited to think about international humanitarian law collectively but said attendance was not compulsory.
Russia's envoy in New York described the meeting as a "waste of time".
"We believe that the Security Council should be focusing on more important matters than travelling around Europe," said Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative in New York Dmitry Polyanski in a message sent by the diplomatic mission in Geneva.
Russia is a 'P5' member which holds a permanent seat within the broader Security Council alongside the United States, France, Britain and China.
At the same meeting the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross Mirjana Spoljaric described the Geneva Conventions as "under strain", referring to the Gaza conflict as well as Ukraine. Russia launched more than 100 missiles and around 100 attack drones at Ukraine on Monday, killing at least five people and striking energy facilities.
Russia's Wagner says it is not fighting in Ukraine
Russia's Wagner mercenary group said on Monday that it only operated in Africa and in Russian ally Belarus, and its soldiers were no longer fighting in the Ukraine war.
Ukraine on Sunday called on Belarus to pull back what it described as significant forces deployed along their shared border. It said these included Belarus special forces and former Wagner mercenaries.
In a rare statement, the group said that its employees only worked in Africa and Belarus.
"There are no divisions of the company in the Russian National Guard, in the ranks of the Russian Ministry of Defense, or anywhere else," it said.
Wagner "is not participating in the Special Military Operation at this stage", it said, using the Kremlin's preferred term for the war in Ukraine. Reuters was not able to verify that assertion.
"In case of a change in the situation, it will be announced," Wagner said.
Wagner's role in Africa, for example in support of the military junta in Mali, is a source of concern to the West. In Ukraine, the group was heavily engaged in the earlier part of Russia's war effort, especially the long battle for the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut which it finally captured in May 2023.
The following month, its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin led a short-lived mutiny against Russia's defence establishment. He and other senior Wagner figures were killed in a plane crash on 23 August, 2023.
Russia said on Monday it had struck Ukrainian forces at more than a dozen places along the front in the Kursk region of western Russia where Ukraine has carved out a slice of territory after smashing through the Russian border 20 days ago.
Thousands of Ukrainian soldiers punched through the border on Aug. 6 in a surprise attack that Russian President Vladimir Putin said was aimed at improving Kyiv's negotiating position ahead of possible talks and slowing the advance of Russian forces along the front.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that his forces had advanced up to 3 kilometres (1.86 miles) in Russia's Kursk region, taking control of two more settlements there.
Russia said it had struck Ukraine's 22nd and 115th Mechanized Brigades, the 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade, and a Guard and Support Brigade in at least 12 different places with air strikes, artillery and infantry.
Moscow said it had also repelled attacks at seven additional places in Kursk and had struck Ukrainian forces at 16 other locations in Ukraine's neighbouring Sumy region.
"Units of the northern group of forces, with the support of army aviation and artillery fire, repelled attacks by enemy assault groups in the direction of the settlements of Kremyanoye, Malaya Loknya and Nechayev," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement.
It said Russian forces had also "thwarted attempts to attack in the direction of Komarovka, Spalnoye, Korenevo, Pogrebky and Olgovka."
The ministry said it was seeking to identify and destroy Ukrainian sabotage units which had hidden in the forests in an attempt to penetrate deeper into Russian sovereign territory.
While the Kursk incursion has grabbed headlines, Russian officials say the attack will fail to draw Russian forces away from the east of Ukraine where they are still advancing. They also say it will ensnare thousands of Ukrainian troops in a new front which has little strategic or tactical importance.
The Kremlin said on Monday that there would have to be a Russian response to Ukraine's incursion, and that the idea of ceasefire talks with Kyiv was no longer relevant.
Putin has said that Ukraine will receive a "worthy response" but has yet to set out in public what that response is.
Ukraine says Russian attack targeted hydropower plant in Kyiv region
A Ukraine foreign ministry official said that a Russian attack on Monday had targeted a hydropower plant in the Kyiv region.
"Today's Russian attack ... targeted Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, including Kyiv HPP," Andriy Sybiha said on X.
