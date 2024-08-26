✕ Close Zelensky pays tribute to British ex-soldier killed in attack on journalists’ hotel in Ukraine

Kyiv has issued a plea to its allies after Russia fired a barrage of hundreds of missiles at more than half of Ukraine, targeting energy infrastructure and reportedly killing at least five people.

In what appeared to be Moscow’s biggest attack against the country in weeks, 15 Ukrainian regions were targeted from around midnight to beyond daybreak on Monday.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said the “vile” attack involved more than 100 missiles of various types and around 100 “Shahed” drones, causing deaths and dozens of injuries, as well as a lot of damage to his country’s energy sector.

Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal subsequently called on his country’s allies to provide Kyiv with long-range weapons and permission to use them on targets inside Russia.

It comes after a British security advisor to a team of journalists covering the war in Ukraine died in a suspected Russian missile strike.

Former British soldier Ryan Evans, 38, was killed and two Reuters news agency journalists injured in the strike on Hotel Sapphire in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Saturday night.