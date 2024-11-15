Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin’s Ukraine plans ‘not affected by Trump’ as Kyiv denies nuclear weapons report
Kyiv does not possess, develop or intend to acquire nuclear weapons, says official
Vladimir Putin’s plans of achieving total Ukrainian capitulation have not changed despite his initial claims of interest in engaging in negotiations with Donald Trump, the incoming US president, a war monitor has claimed.
The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its latest update that the Kremlin does not appear “more willing to make concessions” to Mr Trump compared with the outgoing Joe Biden administration.
“The manner in which the Kremlin is trying to set its terms for negotiations strongly signals that Russia’s objectives remain unchanged and still amount to full Ukrainian capitulation,” ISW wrote.
It comes as Ukraine has responded to media reports that it been advised it could develop an atomic bomb in months by saying that it has no intention of acquiring nuclear weapons.
The Ukrainian foreign ministry was responding to reports on a briefing document, apparently prepared by a non-government think tank for the Ukrainian defence ministry, detailing how Kyiv could develop a rudimentary atomic bomb if the US withdraws its military assistance.
“Ukraine is committed to the NPT (the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons); we do not possess, develop or intend to acquire nuclear weapons,” foreign ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said on X.
Ukraine is facing a 'hammer blow' of 50,000 Russian troops in Kursk – can they hold out?
Analysis: Ukraine is facing 50,000 Russian troops in Kursk – can they hold out?
Experts tell Andy Gregory and Tom Watling that the real question is how much Kyiv’s troops are able to inflict casualties on the Russians as the price for taking the territory back
Why Russia is going all-out to capture Ukraine’s Kupiansk
Russian forces have breached the outskirts of Ukraine’s northeastern city Kupiansk, part of a region it briefly held after first invading Ukraine, military officials said.
Moscow’s forces attacked the region in four waves and used soldiers disguised as Ukrainian troops but were repelled from the city by Kyiv’s forces, Ukraine’s General Staff said. But why does the control of Kupiansk, a significant rail hub in the area, matter?
Kupiansk was captured by Russian forces in the early days of the February 2022 invasion and then liberated by Ukraine in a counteroffensive months later.
Vladimir Putin’s forces deployed 15 pieces of hardware in their assault on Kupiansk, including tanks and armoured vehicles, as they attempt to expand offensive operations on a sprawling more-than-1,000km front, Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
The Russian attack looked opportunistic and Kyiv appeared to have isolated and destroyed most of the Russian forces that penetrated the outskirts of Kupiansk, Pasi Paroinen, a military analyst with the Black Bird Group, said.
“However, a penetration like that certainly signals confusion and weakness in Ukrainian defences in that area, which could prompt the local Russian commanders to increase their efforts to squeeze or cut off the Ukrainian salient,” he added.
He said the coming days would likely indicate whether the Kremlin was going to react to this by ramping up attacks there further.
Ukraine is facing a ‘hammer blow’ of 50,000 Russian troops in Kursk – can they hold out?
After months spent occupying a swathe of territory in Russia in the wake of a daring summer assault, Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that Ukraine is now engaged against a force of 50,000 troops amassed by Vladimir Putin in the border Kursk region.
The Ukrainian incursion was the largest on Russian soil since the Second World War and succeeded in taking Moscow – and even Kyiv’s closest allies – by surprise.
But despite Ukrainian troops’ success in bedding into positions deep into Kursk, the offensive received a mixed reaction from analysts, with some questioning the wisdom of drawing vital defensive power away from the fight in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, where Mr Putin’s forces have been making steady, grinding gains for months.
Alex Croft and Tom Watling report:
Analysis: Ukraine is facing 50,000 Russian troops in Kursk – can they hold out?
Experts tell Andy Gregory and Tom Watling that the real question is how much Kyiv’s troops are able to inflict casualties on the Russians as the price for taking the territory back
Mapped: Where has Russia made advances on the frontline in Ukraine?
Mapped: Where has Russia made advances on the frontline in Ukraine?
Ukraine’s military say the hottest fighting along the roughly 640-mile frontline is taking place along multiple points in Donetsk
London-based Russian TV chef who criticised Putin found dead in Serbia
A London-based exiled Russian television chef has been found dead in Serbia.
Alexei Zimin, 52, was an outspoken critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s Crimea annexation. He was found dead in a hotel room in Belgrade earlier this week, according to Russian media. He was travelling to the Serbian capital to promote his new book on Britain, entitled Anglomania.
According to the Serbian authorities, there were “no suspicious circumstances” in Zimin’s death. An autopsy and toxicology investigation was underway, according to BBC News.
Zimin spent his final years in exile in the UK and ran a cookery show on the Russian NTV channel. But the show was stopped after he issued anti-war messages on social media in the wake of Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Europe is in grave danger if Trump hands victory to Putin in Ukraine
Europe is in immense danger if Trump hands any kind of victory to Putin on Ukraine
The president-elect has said he’ll end the bloody Ukrainian conflict ‘in one day’ when he returns to the White House. But, says Keir Giles, whatever action is taken could have profound consequences for Europe
Russian troops disguise as Ukrainians on battlefield, Kyiv says
A small Russian assault group briefly broke through to the outskirts of Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kupiansk for the first time since Moscow’s forces fled in September 2022, military officials said.
Moscow’s forces, including soldiers disguised as Ukrainian troops, attacked in four waves on Wednesday, but were repelled from the city, an important railway hub with a pre-war population of 26,000, Ukraine’s general staff said.
“They partially entered the suburbs, the industrial zone, and were destroyed by our troops... There were assault actions using heavy armoured vehicles, there were attempts to bring in infantry,” the city’s military administration chief Andriy Besedin said.
The city, now just 2.5km (1.5 miles) from the frontline, was under constant shelling and the population has dwindled to 3,000 people who were being urged to evacuate, he said.
Kupiansk was captured by Russian forces in the early days of Moscow’s February 2022 invasion and then retaken by Ukraine in a counteroffensive months later.
Russian defense official visits China's premier military showcase in a sign of unity
Russian defense official visits China's premier military showcase in a sign of unity
A top Russian defense official has attended China’s premier military showcase in a show of unity between the countries as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine
Russian air attack kills one, damages energy installations in Odesa
A Russian air attack struck a residential building and energy installations yesterday evening in and near Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa, killing one person, injuring eight and knocking out a boiler plant used for heating, officials said.
“A multi-storey residential building was destroyed in the centre of Odesa, apartments were set on fire, high-rise apartments were damaged, along with about 30 cars,” Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.
Photos posted on Kiper’s Telegram account showed an apartment building on fire, smoke billowing out of windows and firefighters stationed nearby.
“Enemy fire also damaged the main central heating pipeline. The boiler plant has been temporarily shut down and repair work is under way.”
Heating infrastructure for one of the city’s maternity hospitals was also damaged, he said.
Mr Kiper earlier said the assault was carried out by drones, but Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov described it as a “mass combined enemy strike,” suggesting other weaponry was also used.
NATO's Rutte calls for more Western support for Ukraine, warns of Russian alliances
NATO's Rutte calls for more Western support for Ukraine, warns of Russian alliances
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte called on Western allies to provide further support to Ukraine “to change the trajectory of the conflict.”
