Ukraine Russia war latest: Child among five dead and 47 injured in Moscow strike on Kharkiv playground
Ukrainian officials say Russia struck the apartment block in the northeast regional capital of Kharkiv with a glide bomb
At least five people, including a 14-year-old girl, have been killed in a reported Russian glide bomb attack on a multistorey apartment black in northeast Ukraine.
The daytime attack hit the 12-storey building and the playground in front of it, with multiple cars catching fire. At least 47 people were wounded.
"Occupiers killed a child right on the playground," local mayor Ihor Terekhov said on the Telegram messenger app.
Graphic footage showed swathes of the building on fire with residents heard screaming.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky reposted a video of the aftermath of the strike, using the incident to reiterate his calls for Kyiv’s Western allies to allow Ukraine to strike deeper into Russian territory.
“The Russian strike on Kharkiv directly on people, on ordinary homes,” he wrote. “This strike was carried out using a Russian guided aerial bomb—a strike that could have been prevented if our Defence Forces had the capability to destroy Russian military aircraft at their bases.
“We need strong decisions from our partners to stop this terror.”
UPD: Five dead and 40 injured in Kharkiv
The casualty toll from a Russian strike on the northeast Ukrainian city of Kharkiv has risen to five dead and forty wounded, the local governor has said.
Oleh Syniehubov added on the Telegram messenger app that 20 of the wounded were in “serious or extremely serious condition”.
In pictures: Russia glide bomb attack destroys apartment block in northeast Ukraine
Zelensky calls for West to abandon red lines after fatal Kharkiv strike
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has called for Kyiv’s Western allies to take “strong decisions” and permit them to fire deeper into Russia.
He issued the plea after a glide bomb destroyed a multi storey block of flats in the northeast city of Kharkiv earlier today, killing at least three people.
Ukraine maintains that it would be able to reduce the impact of glide bombs if it could strike the bases from where the jets that fire the bombs take off, which is currently out of range of Kyiv’s capabilities.
Ukraine’s Western allies, particularly the US, are currently blocking Kyiv from using their long-range missiles at full range.
UPD: Four dead and 28 injured in daytime Kharkiv attack
At least four people have been killed and 28 wounded in a daytime strike on a 12-storey apartment block in Kharkiv.
Earlier, we reported that several people had been killed in a glide bomb attack in Ukraine’s northeast region.
Russian attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv hits high-rise and playground, killing three
A Russian guided bomb attack on Ukraine‘s northeastern city of Kharkiv hit a residential building and a high-rise, killing one child and injuring two other people, the mayor said.
“Occupiers killed a child right on the playground. At least three other people in the area were injured,” Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.
Two other people were killed in a 12-storey apartment block that caught fire as a result of the strike, he added.
Kyiv residents sing anthem while sheltering in subway during attack
Kyiv residents sing city’s anthem while sheltering in subway during rocket attack
Kyiv residents were filmed early on Monday 26 August singing the city’s official anthem in a subway station as air raid sirens sounded throughout Ukraine’s capital and other parts of the country. A total of 15 regions were targeted by an overnight Russian aerial barrage, prime minister Denys Shmyhal said. The attack was conducted with drones, cruise missiles and hypersonic air-launched ballistic “Kinzhal” missiles. Ukrainians are instructed to immediately take shelter in underground spaces when air sirens go off. Subway stations, many of which were built in the Soviet era to double as bomb shelters, have become a part of many people’s wartime experience and forums for cultural resistance.
Ukraine says US experts are helping figure out why a Ukrainian F-16 crashed in the war with Russia
Ukraine says US experts are helping figure out why a Ukrainian F-16 crashed in the war with Russia
Ukraine’s air force commander says U.S. experts have joined a Ukrainian investigation into why an F-16 warplane that Ukraine received from its Western partners crashed earlier this week during a Russian bombardment
Photos from the Russian Kursk region
Update: Another body found in Sumy; death toll rises to 2
The death toll from a Russian drone attack in Sumy has increased to two, local officials have revealed.
One injured person died later in hospital, regional prosecutors said on Telegram, and the body of another victim was retrieved from the rubble.
Pokrovsk: Zelensky’s key city Russia is desperate to take next
Pokrovsk: Zelensky’s key city Russia is desperate to take next
Thousands are being forced to flee the city
