US vice president JD Vance said the war in Ukraine is not coming to an end “any time soon” despite president Donald Trump’s team finalising a long-awaited deal to give America access to key Ukrainian mineral resources.
Speaking on Fox News’s “Special Report with Bret Baier” show, Mr Vance said it is now up to the Russians and Ukrainians to stop this “brutal, brutal conflict”.
Hours earlier, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister revealed key details of the “historic” minerals deal which was reached on Wednesday following months of negotiations. The deal includes no security guarantees but implies America will have a greater interest in protecting its investment in the country.
Yulia Svyrydenko, who signed the agreement alongside US treasury secretary Scott Bessent in Washington, says the deal will have a number of knock-on effects for Ukraine. It creates a joint fund for the US and Ukraine to invest in the country’s reconstruction, with a draft saying Washington would get preferential access to new Ukrainian resource deals.
Putin 'sole obstacle' to peace, says French minister
Russian president Vladimir Putin was an “obstacle” to the Ukraine peace plans of the EU and the West, French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot said.
The Russian leader was “the only obstacle to peace today in Ukraine”, the minister said yesterday as the European Union prepared a 17th round of sanctions against Moscow.
"We Europeans will accompany this American (sanctions) initiative with a 17th package of sanctions, and I committed yesterday to Lindsey Graham that we would try to coordinate both the substance and the timing of these two packages of sanctions," Mr Barrot said, referring to the US senator.
The minister said Ukraine had accepted an unconditional ceasefire and agreed to a critical minerals deal with the US.
"Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin's Russia has made no effort, has sent no sign that it is ready for the ceasefire or the peace that President Donald Trump aspires to, and that the Europeans and, of course, the Ukrainians aspire to," Mr Barrot said, according to AFP.
US picks Julie Davis to serve as top diplomat in Ukraine
US president Donald Trump and secretary of state Marco Rubio have identified Julie Davis, currently the US ambassador to Cyprus, to serve as charge d'affaires at the US embassy in Kyiv, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said yesterday.
The move comes as Washington tries to broker a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia and after former ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink stepped down last month.
Ukraine’s rare earth minerals: Everything we know as deal signed
Ukraine signed a mineral and profit-sharing deal with the United States on Wednesday evening in Washington DC following two months of testy negotiations.
The agreement will give the US preferential access to new Ukrainian minerals deals and fund investment in Ukraine’s reconstruction.
A White House official said earlier that the minerals deal was a “first step to lasting peace” but Zelensky had “overplayed his cards”.
Below, The Independent looks at what could be included in the deal now that it has been struck.
What do we know about the deal so far?
While negotiations were up in the air, it had been reported the preliminary agreement established a fund in which Ukraine would contribute 50 per cent of proceeds from the “future monetisation” of state-owned mineral resources such as oil and gas, which would be invested in Ukrainian projects.
What are Ukraine’s rare earth minerals and what does this deal with Trump involve?
Trump gets his deal, but what does Zelensky get in return?
After two months on tenterhooks following the bust-up in the Oval Office, President Zelensky’s team will have sighed with relief as US treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, announced the reconstruction and investment deal with Kyiv.
The good news for Zelensky is that this deal is vastly less humiliating for Ukraine than what he refused to sign in February, leading to Donald Trump’s harsh comment: “You don’t have the cards.”
The idea that past US military aid was a “debt” owed by Ukraine has been dropped, as have terms that would contradict Ukraine’s obligations to its EU partners.
Yes, the minerals deal Zelensky agreed with the US is vastly less humiliating than the one he refused to sign after being monstered in the Oval Office. But all Ukraine is really left with is the prospect of more war, writes Mark Almond:
Trump gets his deal, but what does Zelensky get in return?
Russian drones injure 14 in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia
A Russian drone attack late last night set buildings ablaze in Ukraine's southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, injuring 14 people, but causing no deaths, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said.
One man buried under rubble had been pulled out alive, he said. Another nine people were being treated in hospital.
Mr Fedorov said Russian forces had made at least 10 strikes on the city, targeting private homes, high-rise apartment buildings, educational institutions and infrastructure sites.
Pictures posted online showed a building ablaze and rescue teams making their way through rubble and clambering up the side of damaged buildings on extended ladders.
One picture showed a rescue team carrying an injured man to safety.
US wants breakthrough on Ukraine talks soon, Rubio says
There would need to be a real breakthrough on the war in Ukraine very soon or US president Donald Trump is going to have to decide how much more time to dedicate to the matter, US secretary of state Marco Rubio told Fox News last night.
"I think we know where Ukraine is, and we know where Russia is right now... They're closer, but they're still far apart," he added during an interview on Fox News' Hannity show.
Ukraine has prised Trump away from the Kremlin with minerals deal in triumph of diplomacy
Russia greeted a mineral deal signed between the United States and Ukraine with glee through gritted teeth.
Dmitri Medvedev, the former president, said the deal means Ukraine “will have to pay for military supplies with the national wealth of a disappearing country”. It does not.
It does mean that, for the first time this year, the US now sees Ukraine as a financial asset.
The US-Ukraine mineral deal is good for both countries and the first sign that Mr Trump may turn away from Mr Putin, world affairs editor Sam Kiley writes:
Ukraine prising Trump away from Kremlin with minerals deal is triumph of diplomacy
Zelensky breaks silence on Ukraine US minerals deal
Volodymyr Zelensky has hailed the Ukraine and US minerals deal as a “truly equal partnership” which will create “substantial investment” in his country.
Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko, signed the agreement alongside US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington on Wednesday.
In a new video address, released yesterday, president Zelensky thanked Donald Trump for the deal.
Zelensky breaks silence on Ukraine US minerals deal
The minerals deal is advantageous for Ukraine – but also for the United States
Maybe Volodymyr Zelensky had some “cards” after all. Contrary to the worst fears aroused after his infamous encounter in the Oval Office in February, the president of Ukraine appears to have secured a remarkably fair and generous minerals deal from the United States.
The “Art of the Deal” may have been Donald Trump’s abiding contribution to literature, but it is Mr Zelensky, it now seems, who used his personal diplomacy with the US president during the funeral for Pope Francis to excellent effect. Free of the barracking and malign influence of vice-president JD Vance – and away from the Russian-inspired propaganda relayed by some of his advisers – Mr Trump was able to listen to his Ukrainian counterpart's case directly.
The deal, as now signed and published, is far superior to earlier versions – not just for Ukraine, but also for the United States. The initial versions were grotesquely exploitative, reducing Ukraine to a vassal state – and so impoverishing and weakening the country that it rendered the agreement unsustainable.
The minerals deal is advantageous for Ukraine – but also for the United States
Vance says he does not see Russia's war in Ukraine ending 'any time soon'
The war in Ukraine is not going to end "any time soon," US vice president JD Vance told Fox News last night.
It is "going to be up to the Russians and Ukrainians now that each side knows what the other's terms for peace are. It's going to be up to them to come to an agreement and stop this brutal, brutal conflict," Mr Vance said in the interview on Fox News' "Special Report with Bret Baier" show.
"It's not going anywhere, Bret. It's not going to end any time soon," Mr Vance added.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments