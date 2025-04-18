Volodymyr Zelensky has accused China of supplying weapons, including gunpowder and artillery, to Russia in fresh allegations of Beijing’s involvement in Moscow’s war in Ukraine.
“We have finally received information that China is supplying weapons to the Russian Federation,” Mr Zelensky said yesterday. “We are ready to speak in detail about this,” Mr Zelensky said, citing Ukrainian security and intelligence agencies.
China has not issued a response to the Ukrainian wartime president’s recent claims, but it has consistently denied arming Russia.
This comes as Ukrainian officials announced they have signed an outline of a minerals deal with the US and said a final accord could be reached by the end of next week.
Ukrainian economy minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, took to X and shared photos of her and US treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, signing the outline of the preliminary minerals deal separately.
Mr Zelensky has also accused the US special envoy Steve Witkoff of “spreading Russian narratives” about the war in Ukraine and overstepping his position.
“I believe Mr Witkoff has adopted the strategy of the Russian side. Consciously or not, he is spreading Russian narratives,” he said.
Russia now attacking civilian targets after shifting from energy sites, says Zelensky
Russia has reduced the number of its strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities but is attacking civilian infrastructure instead, Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
Mr Zelensky told a press conference in Kyiv yesterday that, overall, Russia was launching the same number of missiles and drones at Ukraine as it had before the ceasefire.
"They reduced their strikes on energy. That's a fact," Mr Zelensky said.
"But I wanted us to pay attention to this – Russia did not reduce the number of strikes, that was the strategy... by reducing (strikes on) energy, they are hitting other civilian infrastructure," he said.
Russia and Ukraine agreed last month to a US-brokered, 30-day moratorium on military strikes against energy infrastructure, but both sides have frequently accused each other of violating it.
How residents of Ukraine’s Sumy are rebuilding after the deadliest Russian attack this year
The bustle of daily life in Ukraine’s Sumy makes it hard to believe that its people have faced a constant threat of death since Russia invaded their country three years ago.
Just days ago, Putin’s forces targeted the city centre in back-to-back missile strikes, killing 35 people and injuring over 100. It marked the deadliest attack on Ukrainian civilians this year.
Neighbours chatted in their apartment blocks, watching children play games in the courtyards. Pausing to look up, they would see the buzzing of attack drones and the familiar sounds of Ukrainian air defences before going back to their strange routine which is quickly becoming usual.
How Ukraine’s Sumy is rebuilding after the deadliest Russian attack this year
