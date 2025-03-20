Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky hails ‘positive’ Trump call despite US offer to take over power plant
Zelensky says a 'lasting peace' could be agreed this year as he praises Trump's leadership
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has hailed his phone call with Donald Trump on Wednesday night as a “positive, very substantive and frank conversation”.
It was the first conversation between the two leaders since their infamous public row in the Oval Office of the White House, and came a day after Mr Trump spoke on the phone with Russia's Vladimir Putin.
Mr Zelensky said a "lasting peace" could be agreed this year as he praised Mr Trump's leadership, even as the US president proposed his country could take control of Ukraine's largest power plant – currently occupied by Russia – "for security".
A White House statement following the call read: “President Trump also discussed Ukraine's electrical supply and nuclear power plants. He said that the United States could be very helpful in running those plants with its electricity and utility expertise, American ownership of those plants would be the best protection for that infrastructure and support for Ukrainian energy infrastructure.”
Mr Zelensky said that a halt on energy infrastructure attacks, agreed in the Trump-Putin call, could be established quickly, but warned Ukraine will respond in kind if Moscow violated the terms of the limited ceasefire.
The war-time president said Kyiv would draw up a list of facilities that could be subject to a partial ceasefire brokered by Washington.
Volodymyr Zelensky has said “lasting peace” in Ukraine could be achieved this year by working together with US president Donald Trump.
His remarks came shortly after speaking to Mr Trump yesterday, where he said Mr Trump also shared the details of his call with Vladimir Putin.
“We agreed that Ukraine and the United States should continue working together to achieve a real end to the war and lasting peace. We believe that together with America, with President Trump, and under American leadership, lasting peace can be achieved this year,” he said.
Mr Zelensky described his call with Mr Trump as “positive, very substantive, and frank conversation”.
Zelensky says energy strike ceasefire could be established quickly
Volodymyr Zelensky has said that a halt on energy strikes in the war with Russia could be established quickly, but warned Ukraine will respond in kind if Moscow violated the terms of the limited ceasefire.
The Ukrainian war-time president said Kyiv would draw up a list of facilities that could be subject to a partial ceasefire brokered by Washington, after a phone call with US president Donald Trump.
This list could include not only energy, but also rail and port infrastructure, he said, a day after Russian president Vladimir Putin spoke to Mr Trump and claimed to agree to pause attacks on energy infrastructure.
"I understand that until we agree (with Russia), until there is a corresponding document on even a partial ceasefire, I think that everything will fly," Mr Zelensky said, referring to drones and missiles.
Opinion: Putin’s attacks make mockery of Trump deal
White House hails 'fantastic' call between Trump and Zelensky
Donald Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to work together to end Russia's war with Ukraine, in what the White House described as a "fantastic" one-hour phone call.
In their first conversation since an Oval Office shouting match last month, Mr Zelensky thanked Mr Trump for US support and the two leaders agreed that technical teams would meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days.
Mr Zelensky asked Trump for more air defence support to protect his country against Russian attacks and the US president said he would help locate the necessary military equipment in Europe, the White House said.
The US president also briefed Mr Zelensky on his phone call on Tuesday with Vladimir Putin, in which the Russian president rejected a proposed full 30-day ceasefire sought by Mr Trump that Ukraine said it would be prepared to accept, but agreed to pause attacks on energy infrastructure.
Russia and Ukraine swap 350 prisoners of war in one of the largest exchanges
Russia and Ukraine said they had each swapped 175 prisoners in one of the largest exchanges since the Russian full-scale invasion started three years ago.
"We are bringing back soldiers, sergeants, and officers — warriors who fought for our freedom in the ranks of the Armed Forces, the Navy, the National Guard, the Territorial Defence Forces, and the Border Guard Service," said Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky.
On Tuesday, Mr Zelensky had said that releasing all prisoners of war as well as captured civilians would be an important step toward peace and could help build trust between the two countries.
He has repeatedly called for an "all-for-all" prisoner exchange.
This comes as ongoing discussions about a temporary ceasefire that may pause the war continue.
Russia sends 400 firefighters to put out fire at Krasnodar oil depot
Russian authorities have had to deploy hundreds of firefighters to extinguish a blaze which broke out yesterday at an oil depot in southern Krasnodar region.
The fire broke out on Tuesday after Ukraine had launched a drone attack on Russia and is yet to be brought under control.
Authorities in the region said a total of 406 firefighters and 157 pieces of equipment had been sent to the site near the village of Kavkazskaya.
"Specialists are continuing to battle the fire over an area of 4,250 sq. metres (45,750 sq. ft)," Krasnodar regional administration said on Telegram. The fire focused on burning petroleum products around a tank and shut-off valves.
The region's administration said on Tuesday that 30 employees had been evacuated from the depot and operations had been suspended.
Watch: White House declares Russia and Ukraine ‘never been closer to peace’
Analysis: Zelensky spies chance to get Trump back on side
No 10 welcomes Trump's progress on truce deal
Downing Street has welcomed "the progress President Trump has made” towards a ceasefire deal after the US leader's call with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.
A Downing Street spokesperson said: "We welcome the progress President Trump has made towards a ceasefire deal, and we will continue to work with international partners on putting Ukraine in the strongest possible position.
"We now need to ensure the implementation of the ceasefire deal to see a just and lasting peace in Ukraine."
European blueprint outlines how to boost defence spending
Europe should further boost military spending, pool resources on joint defence projects and buy more European arms, according to an EU blueprint unveiled on Wednesday.
The European Commission presented the proposals in a White Paper on defence, which aims to ensure Europe has a "strong and sufficient" defence posture by 2030.
"The international order is undergoing changes of a magnitude not seen since 1945. This is a pivotal moment for European security," European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said in Brussels.
Ms Kallas said Russia's economy was in "full war mode", with 40% of its federal budget going to the military.
"Regardless of the ongoing negotiations for peace in Ukraine, this is a long-term investment in a long-term plan of aggression," she declared.
Some proposed measures aim to boost the EU's arms industry, so any role for companies from major weapons producers in the United States, Britain and Turkey would be substantially limited.
