Ukraine-Russia war latest: Massive fires seen in Russian port town after Ukrainian drone strike
Kyiv says it is preparing to carry out more long-range strikes on Russian energy infrastructure as winter approaches
A Ukrainian drone strike has started major fires in Russia's Tuapse city, setting ablaze an oil tanker and the town's port in a move that could disrupt Moscow's fuel exports.
A large part of Russia's crude and refined products reach international markets via the port in Russia's southern region of Krasnodar.
In recent months, Kyiv has intensified strikes on Russian oil and energy infrastructure, whose profits fuel the Kremlin's war effort.
Ukraine's secret service revealed yesterday that it has carried out over 150 strikes targeting Russian oil refineries and pipelines.
Kyiv is preparing for new drone and long-range strikes on Russian energy infrastructure with a goal of causing widespread blackouts in Russia, said Robert Brovdi, commander of Ukraine's drone forces.
Brovdi said more such strikes would lead to frequent fuel shortages across Russia as Moscow's gas and oil reserves were "burning fast".
A Ukrainian drone attack set ablaze the Russian port of Tuapse and an oil tanker, the administration of Russia's southern region of Krasnodar said today.
"In the port of Tuapse, fragments of UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) fell on an oil tanker, damaging the deck superstructure," the administration said in a statement.
"A fire broke out on the vessel. The crew were evacuated," it said.
The port is a key outlet for Russia's crude and refined products to reach international markets so its disruption is likely to impact the country's exports.
Kyiv has intensified strikes on Russian refineries, depots and pipelines in recent months to strain Moscow's fuel supplies and profits that help fund its war effort.
In pictures: Ukraine's drone attack sets Russian oil port ablaze
Russian forces intensifying Pokrovsk infiltration in poor weather: report
Moscow's troops are reportedly intensifying infiltration efforts into Pokrovsk during poor weather conditions, as precipitation inhibits both Russian and Ukrainian drone operations.
While dozens of Russian personnel can infiltrate into Pokrovsk when rainy or foggy weather inhibits Ukrainian drone operations, no more than 10 of Moscow's soldiers do so during fair weather when Kyiv is able to operate all its drones, Ukraine's Hromadske reported, citing a military official.
Troops on both sides in the key Ukrainian city are fighting for control over multi-storey buildings from which to conduct drone operations, the Institute for the Study of War reported.
Ukraine planning widespread blackouts across Russia
Kyiv is preparing for new drone and long-range strikes on Russian energy infrastructure that could lead to widespread blackouts in Russia, Robert Brovdi, commander of Ukraine’s drone systems forces, said yesterday.
The attacks would force Russian regions to adapt to disruptions in power supply, Brovdi wrote on Facebook.
"Blackouts are not scary. They’re just a bit inconvenient… The birds of the drone systems forces, together with other components of Ukraine’s deep strike capabilities, promise you a rapid, if somewhat forced, adaptation," he said, referring to drones as "free Ukrainian birds".
The drone force commander said Russia would increasingly face fuel shortages as gas and oil reserves were "burning fast".
Key Ukrainian town holding out against 'multi-thousand-strong' enemy
Ukraine's top commander Gen Oleksandr Syrskyi said Kyiv's forces are holding out against a "multi-thousand-strong" Russian group infiltrating the key town of Pokrovsk.
"Our soldiers have to restrain the pressure of a multi-thousand-strong enemy group, which continues to try to infiltrate residential areas and cut off our supply routes," Syrskyi said in a statement yesterday.
Ukraine has dispatched its Special Operations Forces, security service, and other units such as the intelligence directorate in the city, he said.
"I emphasise once again that in the current difficult conditions, effective interaction between units and coordinated implementation of the assigned tasks are extremely important," the military commander said.
Moscow cracks down on Russians 'doxing' Kremlin authorities
Russian authorities are cracking down on Telegram channels and users for alleged “doxxing and extortion" of Kremlin officials and Russian security service agents.
The social media platform is reportedly removing channels considered "irritants" by Russian law enforcement.
Last week, Russian forces detained the head of a Telegram channel in St Petersburg who had leaked insights into Kremlin factional dynamics, according to the Institute for the Study of War.
The crackdown is seen as part of a wider effort to remove sources that publish information that the Kremlin deems threatening to its regime.
Russia intensifies operations to surround key Ukrainian town
Russian troops are making advances in central and southeastern Pokrovsk, dubbed the "gateway to Donetsk".
Since 2024, Moscow has attempted to gain full control of Donetsk, but Kyiv still holds a section of the region.
Capturing the eastern town of Pokrovsk would help disrupt Ukrainian supply lines and open up more territory for Russia to advance into Donetsk.
Russian troops have reportedly entered Rodynske to the north of Pokrovsk, and Myrnohrad to the town's east.
But Ukrainian forces seem to have maintained positions or recently advanced in central Rodynske, the Institute for the Study of War reported, citing geolocated footage.
Drone spotted over Belgium air base for second time in 24 hours
An unidentified drone was spotted over the Kleine Brogel Air Base in Belgium yesterday, the second such sighting in the last 24 hours.
The incident came just hours after several drones were spotted over the air base on Friday, according to the Belgian defence minister Theo Francken.
These reports come amid a sudden rise in mysterious drone sightings across Europe in recent months, causing air traffic disruptions in France, Czechia, Germany, Lithuania, Norway and Denmark, among other European countries.
Some of these incidents were preceded by Russian aircraft and drones violating Nato airspace on several occasions.
Poland shot down Russian drones entering its airspace in September, and days later, another of Moscow's drones breached Romanian territory.
In the latest case in Belgium, no specific details on the incident have emerged, and the type of drone involved also remains unclear.
