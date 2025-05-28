Ukraine-Russia war latest: Moscow says US prisoner-swap agreed after Trump hits out at ‘crazy’ Putin
Moscow claimed the diplomatic development after Trump branded Putin ‘absolutely crazy’ for a record-breaking drone attack on Ukraine, and the Kremlin said the US president was being "emotional"
The US and Russia have agreed to a prisoner exchange, the Kremlin has claimed, as Moscow’s foreign minister heaped praise on Donald Trump as a man “who wants results” after the US president blasted Vladimir Putin’s attacks on Ukraine.
Sergey Lavrov told a press conference Washington and Moscow had agreed on a prisoner swap after Trump and Putin spoke of exchanging nine people from each side during their phone call last week, according to NBC.
Moscow claimed the diplomatic development after Trump branded Putin “absolutely crazy” for a record-breaking drone attack on Ukraine, and the Kremlin said the US president was being "emotional".
Mr Trump issued some of his sharpest criticism of Mr Putin after Russia fired 355 drones and nine missiles at Ukraine — the largest aerial attack of the more than three-year war.
He added that if the Russian leader tried to conquer all of Ukraine, it would “lead to the downfall of Russia” as he warned of further sanctions.
On Tuesday Lavrov grovelled to Trump as a man "who wants results."
"He sees some of the Europeans are working to sabotage his efforts [on peace]... of course, he gets emotional, and, of course, as someone who does not like anything to stand in the way of his noble goals, he looks at it a certain way,” Lavrov said, according to Russian news outlet Tass.
Trump says Putin is playing with fire
US president Donald Trump has said Vladimir Putin is "playing with fire."
Trump's latest comments follow some of the biggest drone and missile attacks on Ukraine since Russia's full-scale war began in early 2022.
"What Vladimir Putin doesn’t realize is that if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He’s playing with fire!," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
Russian air defences down over 100 drones, including dozens over Moscow
Russian air defences destroyed or intercepted well over 100 Ukrainian drones far into the night over widely separated areas of Russia, including a swarm of drones repelled while headed for Moscow, officials said early today.
Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said defence ministry units had repelled 27 drones while they were travelling towards the Russian capital.
Russia's defence ministry had earlier said its units had downed 112 drones between 9pm and midnight Moscow time. Of these, 59 drones were intercepted over the Bryansk region on the Ukrainian border, with other incidents occurring in five different regions.
Russia only reports the drones it claims to have shot down, and does not reveal total numbers or when they hit their targets.
Russia launched an unprecedented drone attack of its own at the end of last week, including towards Kyiv.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said more than 900 drones were launched over a three-day period ending early on Monday morning.
