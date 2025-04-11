Ukraine-Russia war latest: UK pledges new £450m military support after Zelensky sanctions Putin’s shadow fleet

Britain has promised Ukraine a fresh round of military support worth £450m in a bid to strengthen the war-hit nation’s position ahead of any peace deal with Russia.
Britain will provide £350m of the amount from its £4.5bn military support package for Ukraine this year, with Norway contributing further funding, the Ministry of Defence said.
"The work of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group is vital to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position and pile pressure on (Russian president Vladimir) Putin to help force him to end this terrible war," defence secretary John Healey is expected to say at a meeting he is chairing of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in Brussels.
"We cannot jeopardise peace by forgetting the war, which is why today's major package will surge support to Ukraine's frontline fight,” he is expected to say.
Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine will sanction Russia’s “shadow fleet”, old tankers that have allowed Russia to dodge a cap on its oil price and thereby bolstered Mr Putin’s war chest.
Earlier Donald Trump has pledged that US officials will look into evidence that Chinese mercenaries are fighting alongside Russian forces against Ukraine.
The defence secretary John Healey is set to chair a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in Brussels along with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius, where he will announce new military package for the war-hit country.
The group includes Nato and other nations supporting Ukraine.
The military funding will provide repairs and maintenance to vehicles and equipment as well as radar systems, anti-tank mines and hundreds of thousands of drones.
This comes just a day after the defence minister chaired a meeting of the defence ministers of the so-called "coalition of the willing", a British and French-led peacekeeping initiative in the event of a peace deal in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that Ukrainian troops are active inside Russia’s Belgorod region, as Kyiv seeks to protect towns near the border.
The Ukrainian president described the move as “absolutely justified” as Ukraine looks to stave off Russian advances, as Moscow delays ceasefire negotiations in an apparent effort to seize more land.
After Ukraine’s foothold in Russia’s Kursk region collapsed in dramatic fashion - despite Ukrainian troops remaining in small pockets of the area - Kyiv may be searching to rebuild the leverage it had hoped to keep for any future ceasefire negotiations.
A US ballerina jailed for 12 months in Russia after donating $51 to a charity supporting Ukraine has been freed.
Ksenia Karelina was arrested in Yekaterinburg in February last year after returning to Russia to visit her family.
On Thursday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed she had been released and was on a plane home to the US in a post on X.
Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of systematically recruiting people from China to fight its deadly war in Ukraine, deepening the row over Chinese fighters.
Two Chinese citizens were caught among Russia’s ranks in Ukraine’s war-torn Donetsk region, Mr Zelensky announced on Tuesday, before claiming that there are more than 150 Chinese fighters currently among Russia’s ranks.
The allegations have prompted a furious response from Beijing, which on Thursday warned Kyiv and its allies not to make “irresponsible remarks” after previously decrying what it described as Mr Zelensky’s “baseless” claims that there were more fighters.
Bridget Brink, the US ambassador to Ukraine, is stepping down from her post after nearly three years in Kyiv amid uncertainty over the Trump administration’s attempts to broker a peace deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war.
Her resignation had been expected for some time, especially considering her differences with the Trump administration on rapprochement with Russia and ending the war.
The State Department announced yesterday that Ms Brink will be leaving her post in the near future, although it was not immediately clear exactly when she would depart.
Ms Brink assumed the post under former president Joe Biden’s administration and has been a staunch advocate for US military assistance to Ukraine.
“Ambassador Brink is stepping down,” the department said.
“She’s been the ambassador in Kyiv for three years — that’s a long time in a war zone. And frankly, the war has gone on for far too long.”“The real issue is whether the Russians and Ukrainians are ready to do what’s necessary to end this war,” it said.
The Duke of Sussex has met war victims in Ukraine in an unannounced visit to the country as part of his work with wounded veterans, a spokesperson said.
Prince Harry visited the Superhumans Centre, an orthopaedic clinic in Lviv that treats and rehabilitates wounded military personnel and civilians.
He saw some of the sophisticated services provided free of charge, including prosthetics, reconstructive surgery and psychological help.
Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine’s new sanctions package will target Russia’s “shadow fleet”, which has helped finance Vladimir Putin’s war.
The shadow fleet is made up of aging tankers bought used, often by nontransparent entities with addresses in non-sanctioning countries such as the United Arab Emirates or the Marshall Islands, and flagged in places like Gabon or the Cook Islands.
Some of the vessels are owned by the Russian state Sovcomflot shipping company.
Their role is to help Russia’s oil exporters elude the $60 per barrel price cap imposed by Ukraine’s allies.
“They (the sanctions) target, in particular, the shadow tanker fleet that Moscow uses to finance the war; war propagandists – those who are trying to undermine our defence and help Russia; and also certain officials – these are names well known to all Ukrainians – who used to have influence," the Ukrainian president said.
He said that the Ukraine is working with its European allies on the new sanctions.
"We are working to synchronise our sanctions packages with the decisions of partners – first and foremost in the European Union, as well as in other strong jurisdictions around the world," Mr Zelensky said.
Ukraine will receive fresh military support worth £450m, Britain said this morning as European allies attempt to strengthen the war-hit nation’s position ahead of any peace deal with Russia.
Britain will provide £350m of the amount from its £4.5bn military support package for Ukraine this year, with Norway contributing further funding, the Ministry of Defence said.
The funding was announced just hours before British defence minister John Healey is due to chair a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in Brussels along with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius. The group includes Nato and other nations supporting Ukraine.
The funding will provide repairs and maintenance to vehicles and equipment as well as radar systems, anti-tank mines and hundreds of thousands of drones.
Prince Harry has met war victims in an unannounced visit to Ukraine as part of his work with wounded veterans, a spokesperson said.
Harry visited the Superhumans Centre, an orthopaedic clinic in Lviv that treats and rehabilitates wounded military personnel and civilians, to see top-notch services provided in a country in the midst of war.
The centre provides prosthetics, reconstructive surgery and psychological help free of charge.
The Duke of Sussex, who served 10 years in the British Army, has made helping injured soldiers one of his most prominent causes.
