Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Ukraine Russia war latest: Zelensky calls on West to step up pressure on Putin after deadly Kyiv strike

Early morning major Russian missiles attack sparks explosions in Kyiv, injuring three and killing one

Arpan Rai,Alexander Butler,Bryony Gooch
Sunday 06 April 2025 09:23 EDT
Comments
Zelensky condemns Russian strikes on hometown: 'Diplomacy means nothing to them'

President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the West to amp up pressure on Russia after it launched a deadly assault on Kyiv.

As one person died in Kyiv, and three were injured, Ukraine’s leader said that “pressure on Russia is still insufficient, and the daily Russian strikes on Ukraine prove it.”

He said Kyiv wasn’t the only region which suffered strikes, as the Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi and Cherkasy regions were also hit.

“The number of air attacks is increasing. This is how Russia reveals its true intentions—to continue the terror for as long as the world allows it” he said. “Every strike targets our people, our children. They are waging war against children playing on playgrounds.”

Zelensky continued that the entire world had seen Russia “intends to continue the war and the killing” so there could be “no easing of pressure” in a pursuit of peace.

This comes as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the world will know “in a matter of weeks” if Russia is “serious about peace or not.”

Recommended

The illegal party drug helping Ukraine’s traumatised soldiers live again

The illegal party drug helping Ukraine’s traumatised soldiers live again

With limited numbers of foot soldiers to take on Russia, Ukraine has branched out into a revolutionary new treatment for its traumatised and damaged troops – ketamine, writes world affairs editor Sam Kiley from Kyiv
Bryony Gooch6 April 2025 14:23

Russia says it gains control over village in Ukraine's Sumy region

Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday its forces had gained control over the village of Basivka in Ukraine's Sumy region, following reports of bombing overnight.

The Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy and Mykolaiv regions all suffered damages, injuries and losses overnight.

Bryony Gooch6 April 2025 13:42

One thing that could rupture Russia’s friendship with China

One thing that could rupture Russia’s friendship with China

The Central Asian region’s strategic location between Russia and China has long made it a ‘grand chessboard’ for great power politics
Bryony Gooch6 April 2025 13:21

In pictures: The impact of Russia's deadly strike on Kyiv

(via REUTERS)
(EPA)
(EPA)
Bryony Gooch6 April 2025 13:02

Why did Russia escape Trump’s tariffs?

Full report from Ariana Baio here:

Why did Russia escape Trump’s tariffs?

The U.S. already imposes heavy sanctions on Russia but still did approximately $3.5 billion in trade last year
Bryony Gooch6 April 2025 12:35

The regions in Ukraine hit by Russian strikes overnight

Bryony Gooch6 April 2025 12:29

Ukraine carried out seven attacks on Russia's energy facilities - report

Russia’s Defence Ministry has claimed that Ukraine carried out seven attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure facilities over the past 24 hours, per reports from RIA.

They said that between April 5 and 6, Ukraine hit energy facilities in the Crimea, Bryansk, Rostov and Voronezh regions.

We have been unable to verify these reports.

Bryony Gooch6 April 2025 12:16

In pictures: Firefighters put out the flames in Kyiv

(State Emergency Service of Ukrai)
(State Emergency Service of Ukrai)
(State Emergency Service of Ukrai)
Bryony Gooch6 April 2025 12:03

Zelensky's chief of staff says ongoing attacks prove Russia doesn't want to end war

Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said ongoing attacks on Ukraine showed Russia did not want to end the three-year-old war.

"Drones and missiles, constant attacks on Ukraine. Russia is increasing the intensity of its attacks and demonstrably does not want to cease fire, does not want peace," Yermak said on the Telegram messaging app, posting a video of firefighters trying to put out fires at badly damaged buildings.

"The language of force is the only one that Putin understands. All our partners need to switch to this language," he added.

Bryony Gooch6 April 2025 11:39

In pictures: Kyiv recovers after Russian strike shakes the capital

(AFP via Getty Images)
(EPA)
(EPA)
Bryony Gooch6 April 2025 11:18

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in