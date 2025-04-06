Ukraine Russia war latest: Zelensky calls on West to step up pressure on Putin after deadly Kyiv strike
Early morning major Russian missiles attack sparks explosions in Kyiv, injuring three and killing one
President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the West to amp up pressure on Russia after it launched a deadly assault on Kyiv.
As one person died in Kyiv, and three were injured, Ukraine’s leader said that “pressure on Russia is still insufficient, and the daily Russian strikes on Ukraine prove it.”
He said Kyiv wasn’t the only region which suffered strikes, as the Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi and Cherkasy regions were also hit.
“The number of air attacks is increasing. This is how Russia reveals its true intentions—to continue the terror for as long as the world allows it” he said. “Every strike targets our people, our children. They are waging war against children playing on playgrounds.”
Zelensky continued that the entire world had seen Russia “intends to continue the war and the killing” so there could be “no easing of pressure” in a pursuit of peace.
This comes as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the world will know “in a matter of weeks” if Russia is “serious about peace or not.”
The illegal party drug helping Ukraine’s traumatised soldiers live again
The illegal party drug helping Ukraine’s traumatised soldiers live again
Russia says it gains control over village in Ukraine's Sumy region
Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday its forces had gained control over the village of Basivka in Ukraine's Sumy region, following reports of bombing overnight.
The Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy and Mykolaiv regions all suffered damages, injuries and losses overnight.
One thing that could rupture Russia’s friendship with China
One thing that could rupture Russia’s friendship with China
Why did Russia escape Trump’s tariffs?
Full report from Ariana Baio here:
Why did Russia escape Trump’s tariffs?
Ukraine carried out seven attacks on Russia's energy facilities - report
Russia’s Defence Ministry has claimed that Ukraine carried out seven attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure facilities over the past 24 hours, per reports from RIA.
They said that between April 5 and 6, Ukraine hit energy facilities in the Crimea, Bryansk, Rostov and Voronezh regions.
We have been unable to verify these reports.
Zelensky's chief of staff says ongoing attacks prove Russia doesn't want to end war
Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said ongoing attacks on Ukraine showed Russia did not want to end the three-year-old war.
"Drones and missiles, constant attacks on Ukraine. Russia is increasing the intensity of its attacks and demonstrably does not want to cease fire, does not want peace," Yermak said on the Telegram messaging app, posting a video of firefighters trying to put out fires at badly damaged buildings.
"The language of force is the only one that Putin understands. All our partners need to switch to this language," he added.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments