Ukraine-Russia war latest: Blow to Putin’s forces as Kyiv destroys weapons store with North Korean missiles
US president Joe Biden has pulled out of a Germany trip due to Florida hurricanes despite Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky hoping to discuss his ‘victory plan’
Ukraine’s military says it has struck a Russian weapons depot which was holding North Korean missiles more than 60 miles from the border.
The military said the arsenal, in Karachev, Bryansk Oblast, stored ammunition for missile and artillery weapons, including those delivered from North Korea, as well as guided aerial bombs.
Footage emerged overnight of the aftermath of the attack, showing flames burning in the area as the munitions dump exploded.
A state of emergency was declared in a district of western Bryansk following the detonation, state media site Tass reported. Local residents said air raid alerts started sounding around 2am local time.
Bryansk head Aleksander Bogomaz said emergency services were working at sites where debris fell, without saying if there was damage.
The Russian ministry of defence later claimed that they had shot down 47 Ukrainian drones fired across the border overnight. They said 24 were shot down over the Bryansk region.
They said the rest of the drones were destroyed over the regions of Belgorod, Kursk, Rostov and Krasnodar, as well as the waters of the Sea of Azov.
Satellite image shows fire in occupied Crimea
Satellite imagery shows that an oil depot reportedly hit by Ukrainian forces was still burning a day after the strike.
The oil depot in occupied Feodosia, Crimea, was hit on 7 October. The satellite image below is from 8 October.
This morning, there were additional reports that it was still on fire.
Russia claims capture of two eastern Ukrainian villages
Russia claims to have taken control of two small settlements in eastern Ukraine, the latest gains in their drive to secure the wider Donetsk region.
The Russia defence ministry said it had seized the villages of Zolota Nyva and Zhelanna Pershe. The communities have an estimated population of a few hundred residents each.
The two villages lie to the north and to the south of the town of Kurakhove, one of the focal points of military activity on the eastern front.
Ukrainian war tracker DeepState, known to have close ties to the military, reported that Zhelanna Pershe had been occupied but Zolota Nyva was still under Ukrainian control.
Ukraine’s military last referred to Zolota Nyva on Sunday as one of two villages coming under a series of Russian assaults.
Ukraine launches tens of drones on Russia's western regions, Moscow says
Russian drone attack on Ukraine's Odesa region injures five people
A Russian drone attack on the southern Ukrainian region of Odesa injured five people and damaged an apartment building, its regional governor said on Wednesday.
Governor Oleh Kiper said the attack caused a fire in an unfinished building, which has since been extinguished, and damaged the windows and facade of the nine-storey apartment building and windows at a medical facility.
The Ukrainian military said it shot down 21 of 22 drones launched by Russia overnight.
It said Russia also launched three ballistic missiles at Ukraine‘s central region of Poltava.
Regional governor Filip Pronin said the attack damaged an industrial facility, but there were no hits to civilian infrastructure and no casualties were reported.
In pictures: Life in the frontline town of Kurakhove
Russia’s Bryansk declares state of emergency after explosions
A state of emergency was declared on Wednesday in a district of Russia’s western Bryansk region following the detonation of explosive materials, the TASS state news agency reported.
Local authorities have not said what caused the explosions, but the region has been a target for Ukrainian drone attacks for more than two years.
The Bryansk region borders Belarus, Ukraine and Russia’s Kursk region, where Moscow has been fighting to eject Ukrainian troops since August.
Russia on mission to cause ‘sustained mayhem’ on UK streets, MI5 warns
British intelligence is facing a “hell of a job” over rising threats from Iran and Russia, as well as the resurgence of Isis and Al-Qaeda, the head of MI5 has warned.
A day after Sir Keir Starmer called on the international community to focus on the “malign” regime in Iran, which supports proxies across the Middle East including Hamas and Hezbollah, Ken McCallum said British intelligence has thwarted 20 Tehran-backed plots that “presented potentially lethal threats to British citizens” since the start of 2022.
The Independent’s Tom Watling reports:
MI5: UK facing threat of ‘plot after plot’ from Iran, Russia and Isis
Ken McCallum says Russian intelligence agencies are also on a ‘sustained mission to generate mayhem on British and European streets’ with ‘arson, sabotage and more’
