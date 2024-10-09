Volodymyr Zelensky and Joe Biden pose for photos on stage during an event with world leaders n New York City ( Getty Images )

Ukraine’s military says it has struck a Russian weapons depot which was holding North Korean missiles more than 60 miles from the border.

The military said the arsenal, in Karachev, Bryansk Oblast, stored ammunition for missile and artillery weapons, including those delivered from North Korea, as well as guided aerial bombs.

Footage emerged overnight of the aftermath of the attack, showing flames burning in the area as the munitions dump exploded.

A state of emergency was declared in a district of western Bryansk following the detonation, state media site Tass reported. Local residents said air raid alerts started sounding around 2am local time.

Bryansk head Aleksander Bogomaz said emergency services were working at sites where debris fell, without saying if there was damage.

The Russian ministry of defence later claimed that they had shot down 47 Ukrainian drones fired across the border overnight. They said 24 were shot down over the Bryansk region.

They said the rest of the drones were destroyed over the regions of Belgorod, Kursk, Rostov and Krasnodar, as well as the waters of the Sea of Azov.