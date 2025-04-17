Vladimir Putin’s forces launched a mass drone attack on the Ukrainian city Dnipro, killing at least two people and injuring 16 others, as Russia continued its relentless aerial bombardment of Ukraine.
A young woman and an elderly woman were killed in the attack, while the injured include a nine-month-old baby and two other children, said Serhiy Lysak, the governor of Dnipropetrovsk region. Five people have been rushed to hospital for treatment.
The Russian attack came as Donald Trump dispatched his peace envoy Steve Witkoff and secretary of state Marco Rubio to Paris for talks on Ukraine’s future with European partners.
"Secretary of state Marco Rubio and ambassador Steve Witkoff will travel to Paris, France, 16-18 April for talks with European counterparts to advance President Trump's goal to end the Russia-Ukraine war and stop the bloodshed," the state department said, confirming the first such talks Mr Trump is holding with officials on the continent.
Elsewhere, a media investigation claims to have identified 101,833 Russian military personnel killed in the course of Mr Putin’s invasion.
Trump sends top envoys for Ukraine talks with European officials in Paris
The visit is also aimed at improving Mr Trump’s ties with the US's EU allies.
"While in Paris, he will also discuss ways to advance shared interests in the region,” the statement added.
Mass drone attack kills two and injures at least 16 in Dnipro
Dnipro mayor Borys Filatov put the number of injured at 28.
The attack triggered several fires.
Mr Filatov said one strike came within 100 metres (110 yards) of the municipal offices. He also said at least 15 dwellings had been damaged, as well as a student residence, an educational institution and a food processing plant.
Kamikaze drones spark fires in Dnipropetrovsk
Russian forces used heavy artillery and kamikaze drones to strike Dnipropetrovsk all through Wednesday.
Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said on Telegram: “Throughout the day, the aggressor launched nine kamikaze drone strikes at Nikopol district.
“The region was also shelled with heavy artillery. Nikopol, Marhanets, and Pokrovsk communities were hit.”
In one nine-story residential building, a fire broke out in an apartment. Other homes suffered broken windows, according to Lysak.
He also reported that municipal infrastructure and vehicles were damaged.
One killed and nine injured in Russian strikes on Kherson
Russian glide bombs and artillery struck a city in southern Ukraine yesterday, killing one person and wounding nine others as Vladimir Putin's forces continued daily attacks across the country.
The city of Kherson was struck with glide bombs in the early hours yesterday, and when rescue teams arrived at the scene, Russian forces launched an artillery barrage, said the region's head Oleksandr Prokudin.
"This is a deliberate tactic by Russia to hinder the rescue of the injured and harm doctors, rescuers, and police," he said.
The attack damaged a sports facility, a supermarket, residential buildings and civilian vehicles, Mr Prokudin added.
