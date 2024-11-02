Ukraine-Russia latest: North Korea vows to back Putin’s war as US claims thousands of troops prepare for battle
Comes as Russia unleashes overnight drone attack on Kyiv, say officials
North Korea has vowed to back Russia until it achieves victory in its war against Ukraine.
“Our traditional, historically friendly relations, which have travelled the tested path of history, today ... are rising to a new level of relations of invincible military comradeship,” Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said on Friday at talks in Moscow with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, as she praised Vladimir Putin’s “wise leadership” in the invasion.
It came as US secretary of state Antony Blinken warned North Korean troops fighting inside the Russian President’s “meat grinder” war would be a legitimate military target.
The top US diplomat claimed that the North Korean soldiers will enter the war in Ukraine in the “coming days” as he confirmed there are 10,000 already in Russia, including as many as 8,000 in the Kursk region.
Meanwhile, Russia unleashed an overnight drone attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv that lasted into late morning and wounded at least one person, city officials said on Saturday.
Debris from downed drones struck six city districts, wounding a police officer, damaging residential buildings and starting fires, according to city military administrator Serhiy Popko.
Russia targets Kyiv in hours-long drone attack
Fires break out in several districts in Kyiv amid Russian drone attack, says Ukrainian official
Fires have broken out in several districts in Kyiv as the Ukrainian capital was attacked with Russian drones, the advisor to Ukraine’s internal affairs minister has said.
Anton Gerashchenko said in a post on X on Saturday morning: “Kyiv is under a Russian drone attack this morning.
“Explosions heard in the city. Fires in several districts.”
Anti-aircraft fire, explosions and buzzing of kamikaze drones heard in Kyiv
Anti-aircraft fire, explosions and the buzzing of kamikaze drones have been heard in Kyiv.
A journalist from the Kyiv Independent reported a “pretty loud Saturday morning” in the Ukrainian capital.
At least two injured as Russian drone attack launched on Kyiv
At least two people were wounded in an overnight Russian drone strike on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, city officials said on Saturday.
Debris from downed drones struck three city districts, damaging residential buildings and starting fires, according to military administrator Serhiy Popko.
The attack was still ongoing on Saturday morning, authorities said, with Reuters correspondents reporting hearing explosions in and around the city.
Russia has carried out regular airstrikes on Ukrainian towns and cities behind the front lines of the war which began when Russia invaded its neighbour in February 2022.
Kyiv's military said on Friday that Moscow's forces had launched more than 2,000 drones at civilian and military targets across Ukraine in October alone.
Russia has denied aiming at civilians and said power facilities are legitimate targets when they are part of Ukrainian military infrastructure.
Uncertainty in Kyiv over possible Trump re-election
A senior European diplomat based in Kyiv has told Reuters that Ukrainian officials are less worried about Donald Trump potentially re-entering the White House than some might expect, in part because Ukraine was losing territory even with the military and economic support it receives.
“At least Trump might shake things up a bit,” the diplomat said.
But the uncertainty over what Trump would do to try to end the war is causing considerable unease, with Kyiv-based political analyst Volodymyr Fesenko saying: “The main problem is that Trump promises to initiate negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine immediately after his victory, but we do not know on what terms.”
Kremlin says it has nothing more to say about Western assertions on North Korean troops
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said he had “nothing to add to what has already been said” about Western statements that North Korea has sent thousands of troops to Russia to help in its war against Ukraine.
US secretary of state Antony Blinken said on Thursday that Pyongyang had 10,000 troops in Russia, including 8,000 in its western Kursk region that he said were expected to go into combat against Ukraine in the coming days.
Russia has neither confirmed nor denied the presence of North Korean soldiers on its territory.
North Koreans training in ‘basic infantry operations’ in Ukraine, says Blinken
Russia has been training North Korean soldiers in artillery, drones and “basic infantry operations, including trench clearing, indicating that they fully intend to use these forces in front line operations,” US secretary of state Antony Blinken said.
North Korea’s efforts to tighten its relationship with Russia has raised concerns around the world about how that may expand the war in Ukraine and what Russian military aid will be delivered in exchange.
It’s become a key topic as US and South Korean leaders met this week in Washington, fuelling concerns that the presence of those soldiers will further destabilise the Asia-Pacific region and broaden Moscow’s war on Ukraine.
South Korea considering all options for aiding Ukraine
South Korean foreign minister Cho Tae-yul said all possible scenarios were under consideration over the possibility of Seoul sending weapons to Ukraine in response to North Korea’s aiding Russia.
Mr Cho, speaking through an interpreter, told a press conference in Ottawa that Seoul would be watching the level of participation by North Korean troops in Russia and what Pyongyang received from Moscow in return.
The United States said on Thursday that it expected North Korean troops in Russia’s Kursk region to enter the fight against Ukraine in the coming days. Washington says there are 10,000 North Korean troops in Russia.
South Korea has provided non-lethal aid to Ukraine, including mine clearance equipment, but so far has resisted Kyiv’s requests for weapons.
“All possible scenarios are under consideration,” Mr Cho said when asked whether Seoul might send arms to Ukraine.
“Specifically, we will be watching the level of the (North Korean) forces’ participation in the war, and what will be the quid pro quo that North Korea will be receiving from Russia. We will take all those (factors) into consideration before making specific decisions,” he said.
Russia says it is unhappy with Turkish arms supplies to Ukraine
Russia is “surprised” that Turkey continues to supply Ukraine with weapons while trying to act as a mediator in the conflict between the two countries, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told the Hurriyet newspaper.
“Turkish weapons are used by the Ukrainian armed forces to kill Russian military personnel and civilians,” Mr Lavrov said in an interview.
“This situation cannot but cause surprise, given the Turkish government’s statements that it is ready to provide mediation services,” he said.
