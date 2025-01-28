Ukraine-Russia war latest: Charities in shock over Trump aid freeze as North Korea partially withdraws forces
US aid freeze is a ‘very severe blow’, Ukrainian soldier’s wife says
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Many Ukraine-based humanitarian projects are in limbo after Donald Trump ordered an immediate freeze on all US aid.
War-battered Ukraine has been providing for the humanitarian needs of millions through foreign aid, with the US contributing the largest chunk.
The aid freeze is impacting organisations supporting veterans, removing land mines, providing healthcare and aiding the recovery of injured soldiers. Maria Vorotylo, a soldier’s wife who had been receiving help from Veteran Hub, wrote on Facebook that its closure was “a very severe blow”.
On the battlefield, North Korean troops have withdrawn from the frontline in part of Russia’s Kursk region after suffering heavy losses, a Ukrainian commander said.
Another commander, codenamed “Puls”, told Sky News the North Koreans were likely either learning lessons from mistakes made during their first fierce clashes or waiting for reinforcements.
And Volodymyr Zelensky has defended the mobilisation of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fighting in the war against Russia, stating that if half his army is disbanded then Vladimir Putin “will kill us all”.
Russian air attacks injure several in Kharkiv, Ukraine officials say
An overnight Russian air attack injured four people, set a private business on fire and damaged several houses in Kharkiv, Ukrainian officials said today.
A 62-year-old woman was hospitalised and a 66-year-old man was injured when debris from a destroyed Russian drone fell, damaging several houses in the Kharkiv district that includes and surrounds the city of Kharkiv, the regional governor said.
Emergency services were called soon after midnight to a private business that caught fire in Kharkiv in result of a Russian drone attack, mayor Ihor Terekhov said on his Telegram channel.
Ukraine’s state emergency service said the fire engulfed production facilities. At least two people suffered acute stress reactions, including a child, the emergency service said.
It was not immediately clear what facility was burning. Video footage showed massive flames coming from what looked like an industrial building.
Freezing aid to Ukraine shows Trump is no ally to the West
Pulling aid from Ukraine shows Trump is no ally to the West
Donald Trump’s foreign policy chief has said foreign aid to all countries apart from Israel and Egypt is to be halted. The results for Ukraine could be catastrophic, writes Sam Kiley in Dnipro
Why peace talks between Ukraine and Russia are not as simple as Trump makes out
Why peace talks between Ukraine and Russia are not as simple as Trump makes out
The US president says he will use financial leverage to force Russia to accept a deal to end the invasion of Ukraine
North Korea partially withdraws forces from Kursk frontline – report
North Korean troops have withdrawn from the frontline in part of Russia’s Kursk region after suffering heavy losses, a Ukrainian commander said.
The North Korean troops, who have been fighting alongside Russia, have temporarily withdrawn from one of the axes of Kursk oblast where Ukraine’s 73rd Special Operation Forces (SOF) centre is deployed, colonel Oleksandr Kindratenko, an SOF spokesperson, told the Kyiv Independent.
His comments came after another commander, with codename “Puls”, told Sky News that the North Korean troops were likely either learning lessons from mistakes made during their first fierce battlefield clashes with Ukrainian soldiers or waiting for reinforcements.
Special report: The fatal lengths North Korean soldiers will go to to avoid capture by Ukraine
The North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Vladimir Putin’s military have shown ferocious commitment, brutality – and a determination to kill themselves rather than face capture, The Independent has been told.
A Ukrainian military source with direct knowledge of these troops has disclosed in brutal detail the extraordinary lengths to which they will go to prevent being caught.
Since news of their presence in Russia emerged in October, just two North Korean soldiers have been captured alive amid varying claims from Ukraine of heavy losses among their ranks.
The Independent’s world affairs editor Sam Kiley reports from Sumy:
The extraordinary lengths North Korean soldiers will go to avoid capture in Ukraine
The North Korean troops fighting for Russia are highly trained and will stop at nothing to avoid surrender, Ukrainian sources tell Sam Kiley, The Independent’s World Affairs Editor, in Sumy
Trump’s ban on USAID shocks Ukraine charities
The immediate freeze on US aid ordered by the Trump administration has hit many Ukraine-based humanitarian projects, leaving them with a struggle to find funding.
“Most of the projects have received an order to stop,” a source at the US Agency for International Development’s (USAID) mission in Ukraine told AFP.
War-battered Ukraine has been providing for the humanitarian needs of millions through foreign aid, with the US contributing the largest chunk. Ukraine also faces the likely prospect of the Trump administration cutting economic aid worth billions.
The aid freezes is impacting organisations that support veterans, remove land mines, provide healthcare and aid the recovery of injured soldiers. Maria Vorotylo, a soldier’s wife who had been receiving help from Veteran Hub, wrote on Facebook that its closure was “a very severe blow”, AFP reported.
Local media organisations will also be hit and some announced on social media that they would have to close as a result. One humanitarian worker at an American NGO told AFP a project that was about to launch assisting Ukrainian aid groups has been “put on hold”.
“We don’t know if it will be completely cancelled or reduced,” they said on condition of anonymity.
EU renews sanctions on Russia after Hungary’s hold up
The European Union has renewed its wide-ranging sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine, after Hungary briefly held up the move in return for a declaration on energy security.
“Europe delivers: EU Foreign Ministers just agreed to extend again the sanctions on Russia,” Kaja Kallas, the bloc’s foreign policy chief, posted on social media.
“This will continue to deprive Moscow of revenues to finance its war,” she added. “Russia needs to pay for the damage they are causing,” she said.
Officials from other EU countries had warned that failure to roll over the sanctions before a 31 January deadline would have consequences, such as the unfreezing of Russian assets in Europe that are being used to help Kyiv.
Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban, who maintains close ties with Moscow, had first called for consultations with the Trump administration before a renewal decision. He also said it was time for a “sanctions-free” relationship with Russia.
But president Donald Trump has not backed the Hungarian position. He said last week he was ready to increase economic pressure on Russia to strike a peace deal. Budapest then cited its complaints about Ukraine ending a transit deal that brought Russian gas to Hungary.
Lammy discusses Ukraine with Trump's secretary of state Rubio
Foreign secretary David Lammy spoke with US secretary of state Marco Rubio, with the pair saying they look forward to meeting in person soon, the UK government said in a statement last night.
“They both welcomed the opportunity for the UK and the US to work together in alignment to address on shared challenges including the situation in the Middle East, Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine, the challenges posed by China and the need for Indo-Pacific security,” the statement said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments