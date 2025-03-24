Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff has rejected Keir Starmer's peace plans for Ukraine as “a posture and a pose” as he praised Vladimir Putin as a “smart guy”.
The British prime minister suggested a “coalition of the willing” of several European and Nato nations keen on providing military assistance and boots on the ground to Ukraine after a ceasefire.
"I think it's a combination of a posture and a pose and a combination of also being simplistic. There is this sort of notion that we have all got to be like Winston Churchill. Russians are going to march across Europe. That is preposterous by the way. We have something called Nato that we did not have in World War Two,” Mr Witkoff told Tucker Carlson in an interview.
He also praised Mr Putin, saying he “liked” the Russian president.“I don’t regard Putin as a bad guy. He’s super smart,” Mr Witkoff told far-right commentator Tucker Carlson. "I just don't see that he wants to take all of Europe,” Mr Witkoff said, calling it a much different situation than the Second World War.
Firefighters battle blaze at oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar for fifth day
Firefighters continued for the fifth day to fight a fire at an oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar region, sparked last week by a drone attack that authorities blamed on Ukraine, the regional administration said.
"One of the tanks and oil products inside the facility are burning," the administration said in a post on the Telegram yesterday.
“As of 1700 GMT on Sunday, the area of the fire at the depot near the village of Kavkazskaya was around 2,000sqm (21,500sqft)”, the administration said on Telegram.
The fire area nearly doubled the night before following an oil products spill.
The Russian foreign ministry said the incident amounted to a violation of an agreement to halt attacks on energy infrastructure under efforts to secure a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine.
Local authorities had brought in firefighting trains loaded with water to help to battle the blaze till yesterday.
The depot is a rail terminal for Russian oil supplies for a pipeline to Kazakhstan.
Watch moment Russia ‘bombs’ own crucial gas pipe near Kursk
Russian drone pilots hunting down Ukrainian civilians on the streets: ‘Like playing a computer game’
The electronic hum in the sky above told him that the Russians were on a hunting safari and that he was the prey. Leaping from his bicycle, Oleksandr left its wheels spinning as he bolted through a hole in a fence hoping to find cover.
Horrified to discover he was still in the open air, he threw himself against the fence, hoping to blend in, to somehow hide. The drone tracked sideways, hung above him, and dropped its bomb.
The explosion tore a chunk of his leg away.
What will be discussed in Saudi Arabia as Trump pushes for truce by Easter?
Officials from Ukraine and Russia are holding ceasefire talks in Saudi Arabia, as US president Donald Trump reportedly pushes to secure a truce in time for Easter.
Kyiv’s delegation sat down with Washington’s team in Riyadh on Sunday night, with Moscow set to separately follow suit on Monday – in what are believed to be the first such parallel peace talks since the early days of Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion.
Here, The Independent takes a look at what to expect from the US-led talks in Saudi Arabia, which came just hours after Russia killed seven people – including a five-year-old child – in overnight drone strikes on Kyiv, and four people in Donetsk:
Ukraine ceasefire: What will be discussed in US-led Saudi talks?
Putin’s top security adviser arrives in North Korea amid dramatic advances in security ties
Russian president Vladimir Putin's top security adviser Sergei Shoigu has landed in North Korea and plans to meet its leader Kim Jong Un, the TASS news agency reported on Friday, his latest visit amid dramatic advances in security relations between the two countries.
The TASS report did not provide further details and North Korea's state media did not report on Mr Shoigu's arrival.
Mr Shoigu, Russia’s defence minister until last May and secretary of the Security Council since then, had earlier made visits to Pyongyang as North Korea allegedly geared up to deploy soldiers to fight for Russia in its war against Ukraine.
Full report: Trump envoy claims Ukraine relenting territory is ‘elephant in the room’
In remarks that will do little to assuage European fears that the White House is increasingly parroting Kremlin propaganda, Donald Trump’s special envoy has claimed that the “elephant in the room” in peace talks is whether Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky can acknowledge Moscow’s claimed right to Crimea and four “Russian-speaking” regions in eastern Ukraine.
Despite being unable to name two of the four mainland regions – which Mr Putin partly occupies, and attempted to illegally annex following sham referenda in September 2022 – and using the Russian name for a third, Steve Witkoff said he believed the “central issue” in the conflict was whether Ukraine would relent control of them to Moscow.
Claiming an “overwhelming majority” of residents in the contested regions had indicated a preference for Russian rule, despite reports of ballots being cast at gunpoint, Mr Witkoff went on to claim that “the Russians are de facto in control of these territories”.
Many thousands of Ukrainians have given their lives to defend territory in Donetsk and Luhansk since 2014, and in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson since Russia’s full-scale invasion three years ago. While Moscow currently controls most of Donetsk and Luhansk, they hold minimal territory in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, with fierce fighting still ongoing in all four regions.
Talks in Saudi Arabia with US were constructive, Ukraine’s defence minister says
Ukraine’s defence minister Rustem Umerov said talks with the US delegation in Saudi Arabia on Sunday were “constructive and meaningful”.
“We discussed key issues, particularly the energy sector,” Mr Umerov said in a post on social media.
Mr Umerov led the Ukrainian delegation for the talks on Sunday, which will be followed by a meeting between Russian and US officials on Monday – marking the first such parallel peace talks since the early days of Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion.
Ed Davey: Trump’s a bully, Farage is his bootlicker and the Tories can’t fix a church roof
At the this moment of peril for our continent, it has never been more important for politicians to say what we really think.
So when I give my speech to Liberal Democrat conference, it won’t surprise you that I’ll be talking a lot about Donald Trump and Nigel Farage. But it might surprise you that I’m also going to talk about church roofs. (Stay with me on this please… I know it sounds weird, but I am a Liberal Democrat.)
I know what you’re thinking and you’re right. It’s easy for me to criticise Trump, since I’m not the prime minister and I don’t have to sit across from him in the Oval Office. But let me tell you something: week after week I look at the Labour benches as I tell Keir Starmer that Donald Trump is an unreliable ally, and I see most of the cabinet trying desperately not to nod in agreement.
Ukrainian and US delegation to meet on Sunday to discuss technicalities of ceasefire
The Ukrainian delegation at Sunday's meeting with the U.S. will be led by defence minister Rustem Umerov. President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier said this fact would allow Kyiv to act in a "very quick and very substantive" way.
However, Ukrainian officials have said they still see Sunday's meeting in Riyadh as purely technical.
Heorhii Tykhyi, foreign ministry spokesperson, said on Friday the Ukrainian and American sides were due "to clarify the modalities, the nuances of possible different ceasefire regimes, how to monitor them, how to control them, in general, what is included in their scope".
Last Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to Trump's proposal for Russia and Ukraine to stop attacks on each other's energy infrastructure for 30 days and ordered the Russian military to cease them.
The agreement fell short, however, of a wider agreement that the U.S. had sought, and which Kyiv backed, for a blanket 30-day truce in the war.
Russian official thanks North Korea’s Kim Jong Un for Ukraine war support
Russia’s Security Council secretary Sergei Shoigu thanked Kim Jong Un for North Korea’s ongoing support in its war against Ukraine during a visit today, Russian state-owned news agency Tass reported.
North Korea has supplied vast amounts of weapons to Russia including artillery and ballistic missiles, and has sent up to 12,000 troops to support Russia’s army in its war with Ukraine, according to intelligence officials from the US, South Korea and Ukraine.
In late February, South Korea's spy agency said North Korea appeared to have sent additional troops to Russia. South Korean media put the number of newly sent North Korean soldiers at about 1,000 to 3,000.
