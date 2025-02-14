Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Ukraine-Russia war latest: US and Russian officials to meet in Munich as Zelensky gives Ukraine peace talks warning

US president hailed ‘great talks’ with both Zelensky and Putin

Tom Watling ,Athena Stavrou,Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Friday 14 February 2025 00:23 EST
Comments
White House confirms Trump spoke to Putin about ending Ukraine war 'immediately'

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

Russian and US officials are set to meet in Munich on Friday, with Ukraine also invited to participate, Donald Trump has said.

“They’re having a meeting in Munich tomorrow. Russia’s going to be there with our people,” the US president told reporters at the White House.

“Ukraine is also invited by the way. Not sure exactly who’s going to be there from any country, but high level people from Russia, from Ukraine and from the United States.”

US Vice President JD Vance and Zelensky are also due to sit down on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Friday to discuss efforts to end the war.

The US president has hailed the “great talks” he had with both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, and said discussions to end the war in Ukraine would begin “immediately”.

But Zelensky warned world leaders not to trust “Putin’s claims of readiness to end the war and his announcement caused concern in Europe that a deal could be done over their heads.

Recommended

Moldova and Romania say Russian drones exploded on their soil

Russian drone attacks damaged port infrastructure in southern Ukraine, officials said, while neighbouring Moldova said two drones had blown up on its soil and Nato member Romania found drone fragments and remnants of explosives at two sites.

Kyiv said Moscow attacked Ukraine with 140 drones overnight, injuring one person in the Izmail district of Ukraine's Odesa region which lies on the Danube River and borders Romania and Moldova

Out of 140 drones, the Ukrainian air force said it shot down 85 and 52 did not reach their targets, probably due to electronic countermeasures. Moldova's foreign ministry said four Russian drones had fallen on its territory and two had exploded.

Moldovan president Maia Sandu said Russian actions were "putting Moldovan lives at risk". "Russia respects no borders, attacks civilians, spreads terror... Leave us, peaceful nations, alone," she said.

In Romania, residents of the eastern counties of Tulcea and Galati were advised to take cover. Romania scrambled two F-16 fighter jets and two of Spain's Eurofighters currently taking part in air policing missions, the defence ministry said.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar14 February 2025 05:04

Zelensky warns leaders not to trust Putin's claims

Volodymyr Zelensky has warned world leaders not to trust “Putin’s claims of readiness to end the war.”

Recounting his phone call with the Polish prime minister, Zelensky wrote on social media: “I emphasized that Ukraine must negotiate from a position of strength, with strong and reliable security guarantees, and that NATO membership would be the most cost-effective for partners. Another key guarantee is serious investment in Ukraine’s defense industry.”

He added: “I also warned world leaders against trusting Putin’s claims of readiness to end the war.”

Athena Stavrou14 February 2025 05:02

Zelensky praises frontline result near Pokrovsk

President Volodymyr Zelensky has praised a "good result" on the frontline of Ukraine's nearly three-year-old war against Russia.

In his nightly video address, the president praised the actions of the 425th separate assault regiment, appearing to indicate the action had taken place near the frontline city of Pokrovsk.

"There is a good result," Mr Zelensky said. "It would be improper to describe the geography. I won't make this political, but I want to congratulate the boys of the 425th separate assault regiment.

Your strength clearly has meaning. Well done!"Russian forces have been advancing towards Pokrovsk for weeks as part of their steady drive through eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, capturing a string of villages.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar14 February 2025 04:34

Ukraine denies participation in today's US-Russia meeting

A Ukrainian official has denied Ukraine's participation in today's joint meeting between US and Russian representatives in Munich.

US president Donald Trump yesterday told reporters that Ukraine has also been invited to the Munich meeting. "Not sure exactly who’s going to be there from any country, but high-level people from Russia, from Ukraine and from the United States," he told reporters.

Dmytro Lytvyn, an advisor to Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky, said there was nothing on the table from Ukraine. "No talks with the Russians are planned in Munich," he said, according to Kyiv Independent.

"Ukraine’s position remains unchanged. Ukraine must first speak with America. Europe must be part of any serious conversation for a genuine and lasting peace. Only a coordinated, unified position should be on the table for talks with the Russians. We don’t meet with Russians at an empty table."

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar14 February 2025 03:52

British military chiefs rage over fears of Trump sell out of Ukraine

Sir Keir Starmer faces a possible diplomatic breach with Donald Trump over the president’s shock talks with Russia’s Vladimir Putin on the Ukraine war.

After learning of Mr Trump’s plan to meet Putin in Saudi Arabia to discuss the issue, defence secretary John Healey said Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky must have a say.

And British defence figures are said to reacted furiously to claims Ukraine will be forced to give up land to Russia in a peace deal, saying of the US administration’s stance: “The bastards are going to do this”.

Read the full story:

British military chiefs rage over fears of Trump sell out of Ukraine

John Healey says ‘no negotiation about Ukraine without Ukraine’ in robust warning to Donald Trump

Athena Stavrou14 February 2025 03:47

Macron says only Zelensky can negotiate peace for Ukraine

French president Emmanuel Macron said only Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky could negotiate on behalf of his country with Russia to end the war, warning a "peace that is a capitulation" would be "bad news for everyone".

"The only question at this stage is whether president Putin is genuinely, sustainably, and credibly willing to agree to a ceasefire on this basis. After that, it is up to the Ukrainians to negotiate with Russia," Mr Macron told the Financial Times.

US president Donald Trump on Wednesday separately discussed the war with Russian president Vladimir Putin and Mr Zelensky and told US officials to begin talks on ending the nearly three-year-long conflict.

Mr Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House on Thursday, said Ukraine would have a seat at the table during any peace negotiations with Russia over ending the war.

The French president said Mr Trump had created a "window of opportunity" for a negotiated solution, where "everyone has to play their role", adding that it is now up to Mr Zelensky to discuss territorial and sovereignty issues.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar14 February 2025 03:29

Zelensky 'will not accept' peace agreement without Ukraine at talks

Volodymyr Zelensky has said he will not accept any peace agreement that does not include Ukraine in talks.

The Ukrainian president spoke to journalists on Thursday, following a call between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

"We cannot accept it, as an independent country, any agreements (made) without us," Mr Zelensky said as he visited a nuclear power station in western Ukraine.

"I articulate this very clearly to our partners. Any bilateral negotiations about Ukraine, not on other topics, but any bilateral talks about Ukraine without us, we will not accept."

Athena Stavrou14 February 2025 02:28

Ukraine has reiterated its plea that no peace deal is possible if it is forced to give up territory to Russia, after the US said supporting Kyiv to retake occupied land was “unrealistic”.

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth signaled a dramatic shift in American military policy towards Europe during a speech in Brussels on Wednesday.

“We want, like you, a sovereign and prosperous Ukraine,” Mr Hegseth said. “But we must start by recognising that returning to Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders is an unrealistic objective. Chasing this illusionary goal will only prolong the war and cause more suffering."

This marks a stark turn from the previous Joe Biden administration’s support for Ukraine to eject Russian forces from its land completely. The hardline stance under the Trump regime has already faced backlash, with accusations that the US is “betraying” Ukraine.

See where the 2014 borders were mapped and read the full story here:

How Ukraine-Russia battle lines compare to pre-war borders ahead of peace talks

Donald Trump’s administration says it believes Ukraine’s hopes of forcing Russia out of occupied territory are ‘unrealistic’

Athena Stavrou14 February 2025 01:12

‘Putin will use this to take Europe’: Outraged Ukrainians slam Trump’s peace talks with Russia

Senior officers, veterans, politicians and ordinary soldiers have lashed out at Donald Trump’s plans to meet Vladimir Putin in peace talks that exclude Ukraine.

Ukrainian rap star Oleksandr Yarmak, who is also head of research and development in the country’s new unmanned aerial vehicle force, told The Independent: “Regardless of the plans of Trump and the murderous Putin, we will defend our country.

“If Russia is not punished for its bloody deeds, this world has no future.”

Read the full story here:

‘Putin will use this to take Europe’: Ukrainians slam Trump’s peace talks with Russia

The world is seeing a repeat of Munich 1938, Ukrainians tell world affairs editor Sam Kiley – who recently returned from the country – as they express disgust at Trump’s latest intervention

Athena Stavrou14 February 2025 00:01

Latest pictures from Ukraine

Ukrainian firefighters work at the site of a strike in the city of Kramatorsk. At least one person was killed and 5 injured in the strike on a residential area of Kramatorsk.
Ukrainian firefighters work at the site of a strike in the city of Kramatorsk. At least one person was killed and 5 injured in the strike on a residential area of Kramatorsk. (AFP via Getty Images)
Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine speaks to the press during a media briefing on the territory of Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant
Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine speaks to the press during a media briefing on the territory of Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant (AP)
A police officer observes an area for enemy FPV drones from an apartment building damaged by Russian military strikes in the frontline town of Orikhiv
A police officer observes an area for enemy FPV drones from an apartment building damaged by Russian military strikes in the frontline town of Orikhiv (REUTERS)
Athena Stavrou13 February 2025 22:33

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in