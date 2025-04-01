Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin open to talking with Trump as US president says he is ‘very angry’ at Moscow
The US president said he was furious about Putin’s suggestion Zelensky should be replaced by a UN-mandated government
Vladimir Putin remains “open” to speaking with Donald Trump despite the US president saying he was “very angry” and “pissed off” with the Russian leader.
The Kremlin has responded to the US president’s fury over Putin’s suggestion Volodymyr Zelensky should be replaced by a UN-mandated government as part of a ceasefire deal.
Trump on Monday said he wants to see Putin follow through and make a deal to end the war in Ukraine.
Speaking to reporters inside the Oval Office, Trump said he doesn't want to have to move forward with secondary tariffs that he's previously threatened to impose on buyers of Russian oil.
British, French and Ukrainian military leaders will meet in the coming days to discuss the next steps to ensure Ukraine's security for the long term, a spokesperson for Sir Keir Starmer said on Monday.
"A meeting of the British, French and Ukrainian military leadership in the coming days would drive forward the next stage of detailed planning," the statement said following a phone call between Starmer and Zelenksy.
Starmer urges Trump to keep pressure on
Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer spoke to Donald Trump last night to agree on the need to “keep up the collective pressure on Putin” after the US president said he was “p***ed off” with his Russian counterpart for questioning the credibility of Volodymyr Zelensky.
Mr Trump, who has previously called the Ukrainian president a dictator, suggested he was considering putting “secondary sanctions” on Russian oil in an interview with NBC News.
Trump threatens more tariffs on Putin
Donald Trump has suggested he could impose secondary tariffs of 25-50 per cent on buyers of Russian oil if Vladimir Putin does not cooperate on ceasefire talks.
"I want to see him make a deal so that we stop Russian soldiers and Ukrainian soldiers and other people from being killed," Mr Trump said in the Oval Office. "I want to make sure that he follows through, and I think he will."
"If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia's fault... I am going to put secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia," Mr Trump told NBC.
"That would be, that if you buy oil from Russia, you can't do business in the United States," he said. "There will be a 25 per cent tariff on all oil, a 25- to 50-point tariff on all oil."
Oil prices were little changed yesterday as traders tried to work out how Mr Trump's threat of secondary tariffs against the world's second largest oil exporter might look.
China and India buy about 80 per cent of Russian crude exports. Chinese traders said they were unfazed by the threat, while Beijing said its cooperation with Russia was neither directed against, nor affected by, third parties.
66-year-old woman killed in Zaporizhzhia attack
Russian forces shelled a frontline settlement in Ukraine's southeast Zaporizhzhia region on Monday, killing one person and injuring five, the regional governor said.
Ivan Fedorov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, did not identify the settlement, but posted pictures of heavily damaged homes and other buildings alongside piles of rubble.
He said a 66-year-old woman had died in the attack.
Zaporizhzhia is one of four regions partly occupied by Russian forces. All four were formally annexed by Moscow seven months after the Kremlin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.
Ukraine and Western nations denounce the annexations as illegal.
Kremlin offers another call between Trump and Putin after US president says he is 'very angry'
The Kremlin has offered to arrange another call between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump after the US president said was “pissed off” with Russia.
Mr Trump told NBC News he was very angry after the Russian leader criticised the credibility of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, and the US president suggested he could impose secondary tariffs of 25-50 per cent on buyers of Russian oil.
Mr Trump later reiterated to reporters he was disappointed with Mr Putin but added: "I think we are making progress, step by step."
Asked about Mr Trump's comments, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was continuing to work with Washington and that Mr Putin remained open to contacts with Mr Trump.
"We are continuing to work with the American side, first of all to build our bilateral relations, which were badly damaged during the previous (US) administration," Mr Peskov said.
"And we are also working on the implementation of some ideas related to the Ukrainian settlement. This work is underway, but so far there are no specifics that we could or should tell you about. This is a time-consuming process, probably due to its complexity."
A call between both the presidents, he said, could be arranged at short notice if necessary, though none was scheduled for this week.
China says Ukraine peace deal must be binding and acceptable for all
A peace agreement on ending the conflict in Ukraine should be fair, binding and acceptable to all parties involved, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said in remarks published this morning.
"We advocate eradicating the causes of the crisis through dialogue and negotiations, ultimately achieving a fair, long-term, binding peace agreement acceptable to all parties involved, which would make it possible to achieve truly lasting peace and stability in Eurasia and throughout the world," Mr Wang told the Russian RIA state news agency in an interview.
Putin conscripts increased number of soldiers for Spring
Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on the spring conscription for military service to boost his army.
"To carry out the conscription for military service of Russian citizens aged 18 to 30 who are not in the reserve and subject to conscription for military service, in the amount of 160,000 people, from April 1 to July 15, 2025," the decree, quoted by TASS, says.
Last year, the spring conscription was extended to 150,000, in 2023 - to 147,000 and in 2022 - 134,500.
Volodymyr Zelensky honours 'fallen defenders of Ukraine'
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has honoured another 353 defenders of Ukraine with state awards, 184 of them posthumously.
The defenders were awarded the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, Danylo Halytskyi "For Courage", and medals "For Military Service to Ukraine", and "To the Defender of the Fatherland" and “For Saved Life.”
The full list can be seen here.
Zaporizhzhia shelling kills one
Russian forces shelled a frontline settlement in Ukraine's southeast Zaporizhzhia region on Monday, killing one person and injuring five, the regional governor said.
Ivan Fedorov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, did not identify the settlement, but posted pictures of heavily damaged homes and other buildings alongside piles of rubble.
He said a 66-year-old woman had died in the attack.
Zaporizhzhia is one of four regions partly occupied by Russian forces. All four were formally annexed by Moscow seven months after the Kremlin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.
