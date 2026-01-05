Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump denies attack on Putin residence after Moscow says Kyiv’s drone warfare escalating
Kyiv hit Moscow with drones every day of this year, Russian officials say as drone attacks intensify
Donald Trump denied that Ukraine targeted Russian president Vladimir Putin’s residence last week, days after saying news of the drone attack had left him "very angry".
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump said that while “something happened nearby”, US officials did not find Putin's residence was targeted specifically.
“I don't believe that strike happened," he said. European officials claimed Moscow had made the allegation to undermine peace efforts.
Last week, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said Ukraine had fired a wave of drones at Putin’s residence in northwestern Novgorod region.
As Russia and Ukraine continued to exchange attacks in the new year, Kyiv recorded its first civilian casualty of 2026 in the early hours of Monday.
The Russian defence ministry accused Ukraine of targeting Moscow with drones every day of 2026 so far, saying this was an escalation from sporadic attacks on the Russian capital.
Russia’s claim that Ukraine launched a 91-drone strike on Vladimir Putin’s personal residence has threatened to derail months of talks over a peace deal to end Moscow’s invasion.
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has called the claims a “complete fabrication” intended to lay the groundwork for future strikes on Kyiv and other areas of Ukraine.
“I am sure they are simply preparing the ground for strikes, probably on the capital, probably on government buildings,” he said.
From a technical standpoint, Ukraine does have the weapons to launch an attack on Putin’s presidential residence using strike drones and missile systems, according to Oleksandr Kovalenko, a Ukrainian military and security analyst for the Information Resistance group.
President Donald Trump said US officials had determined that Ukraine did not target a residence belonging to Russian president Vladimir Putin in a drone attack last week, disputing a Kremlin claim that he had initially greeted with deep concern.
Trump said "something happened nearby" but Americans officials didn't find the Russian president's residence was targeted.
“I don't believe that strike happened," Trump told reporters. "We don't believe that happened, now that we've been able to check.”
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said last week that Ukraine had launched a wave of drones at Putin's residence in the northwestern Novgorod region that the Russian defence systems were able to defeat.
Lavrov also criticised Kyiv for launching the attack at a moment of intensive negotiations to end the war.
The allegation came just a day after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with Trump in Florida on the US administration's 20-point plan aimed at ending the war. Zelensky had quickly denied the allegation.
Ukraine military says Russian strike on Kyiv kills civilian
A Russian air attack on Kyiv killed one civilian, Ukraine's military said this morning, in what appeared to be the first reported death in Russian strikes on the capital this year.
“One person has been killed so far as a result of the attack. The attack is continuing,” said Timur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration.
He said people were being evacuated from a building damaged in the attack in the Obolonskyi district, north of Kyiv's centre.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko said air defence forces were operating in the capital and urged residents to remain in shelters.
Russia has repeatedly attacked Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with missiles and drones during the nearly four-year-old war, saying it strikes military targets, while Ukraine says civilians and civilian infrastructure are often hit.
