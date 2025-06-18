Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin accused of ‘pure terrorism’ after 14 killed in massive attack on Kyiv
Russian forces fire more than 440 drones and 32 missiles at Ukraine overnight, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Vladimir Putin of “pure terrorism” after at least 15 people were killed and 116 others were injured in a massive attack on Ukraine overnight.
The Ukrainian president called the attack “one of the most horrific” of the war so far, with Ukrainian officials saying 14 were killed in Kyiv and one person was reported dead in Odesa. In total, Russia fired almost 500 drones and missiles across Ukraine, in one of Moscow’s largest attacks since invading Ukraine in February 2022.
“Such attacks are pure terrorism. And the whole world, the United States, and Europe must finally respond as a civilised society responds to terrorists,” Mr Zelensky said, adding that it was still unclear how many remained trapped under the debris.
The attack came just hours after Donald Trump claimed it was a mistake to throw Russia out of what was formerly the G8.
“This was a big mistake,” said the US president, adding that he believed Russia would not have invaded Ukraine in 2022 had Mr Putin not been ejected from the high-profile group of nations. “Putin speaks to me. He doesn’t speak to anybody else ... he’s not a happy person about it,” Mr Trump said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments