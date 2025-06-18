Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin accused of ‘pure terrorism’ after 14 killed in massive attack on Kyiv

Russian forces fire more than 440 drones and 32 missiles at Ukraine overnight, says Zelensky

Arpan Rai,Tom Watling ,Andy Gregory
Tuesday 17 June 2025 22:52 EDT
Comments
White House asked if Trump thinks Putin has designs beyond Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Vladimir Putin of “pure terrorism” after at least 15 people were killed and 116 others were injured in a massive attack on Ukraine overnight.

The Ukrainian president called the attack “one of the most horrific” of the war so far, with Ukrainian officials saying 14 were killed in Kyiv and one person was reported dead in Odesa. In total, Russia fired almost 500 drones and missiles across Ukraine, in one of Moscow’s largest attacks since invading Ukraine in February 2022.

“Such attacks are pure terrorism. And the whole world, the United States, and Europe must finally respond as a civilised society responds to terrorists,” Mr Zelensky said, adding that it was still unclear how many remained trapped under the debris.

The attack came just hours after Donald Trump claimed it was a mistake to throw Russia out of what was formerly the G8.

“This was a big mistake,” said the US president, adding that he believed Russia would not have invaded Ukraine in 2022 had Mr Putin not been ejected from the high-profile group of nations. “Putin speaks to me. He doesn’t speak to anybody else ... he’s not a happy person about it,” Mr Trump said.

Recommended

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in