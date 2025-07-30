Ukraine-Russia war latest: Russian strike on training camp kills three soldiers after Trump’s 10-day ultimatum to Putin
Putin’s aide insists US ‘cannot dictate when to get to peace table’
At least three Ukrainian servicemen were killed and 18 others were injured after a Russian missile hit a Ukrainian training unit as Vladimir Putin’s forces step up their attacks on Ukraine’s training facilities, officials said.
"Today, 29 July, the enemy launched a missile strike on the territory of one of the training units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Ground Forces said.
"Despite the security measures taken, unfortunately it was not possible to completely avoid losses among the personnel. As of 21:30, it is known that there are three dead and 18 wounded servicemen,” it said.
The attack comes as US president Donald Trump said he will start imposing tariffs and other measures on Russia 10 days from today if Moscow does not make progress towards ending the Ukraine war.
That gives Mr Putin until 8 August to reach a deal or face steep tariffs or sanctions from the US.
Mr Trump, who first announced on Monday that he was shortening his initial 50-day deadline for action from Russia to “10 to 12” days, said he had not had a response from Mr Putin.
Russia kills 21 civilians in Ukraine
Russian glide bombs and missiles struck a Ukrainian prison and a medical facility overnight, killing at least 21 people, officials said yesterday, as Russia kept up its bombardment of civilian areas despite US president Donald Trump’s threat to soon punish Russia with sanctions and tariffs unless it stops.
A Russian airstrike on a prison in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region killed at least 17 inmates and wounded more than 80 others, officials said.
In the Dnipro region, authorities reported at least four people were killed and eight injured.
Putin ally tells Lindsey Graham to ‘Work on America’ in response to peace talk demands
The former president and prime minister of Russia brushed off Senator Lindsey Graham’s demand to “get to the peace table” and end the war with Ukraine, saying neither he nor president Donald Trump could stop Russia from its military objectives.
Dmitry Medvedev, a high-ranking Russian official who currently serves as deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, snarkily responded to Graham on X on Monday after the South Carolina senator echoed Trump’s request for Russia to negotiate to end the war.
Bessent warns China on Russian oil purchases that could bring 100 per cent tariffs
US treasury secretary Scott Bessent warned Chinese officials that continued purchases of sanctioned Russian oil would lead to big tariffs due to legislation in Congress.
Wrapping up two days of US-China trade talks in Stockholm, Mr Bessent said he also expressed US displeasure at China's continued purchases of sanctioned Iranian oil, and its sales of over $15bn worth of dual-use technology goods to Russia that have bolstered Moscow's war against Ukraine.
Mr Bessent said legislation in the US Congress authorising Mr Trump to levy tariffs up to 500 per cent on countries that purchase sanctioned Russian oil would draw US allies into taking similar steps to cut off Russia's energy revenues.
Mr Trump on Monday shortened a deadline for Moscow to make progress toward a Ukraine war peace deal or see its oil customers slapped with secondary tariffs of 100 per cent in 10 to 12 days, reflecting his growing frustration with Russia's actions.
"So I think anyone who buys sanctioned Russian oil should be ready for this," Mr Bessent told a news conference.
Zelensky: Vital to pass bill on anti-corruption bodies
Ukraine’s President Zelensky has reiterated his view that it is essential for the country’s parliament to adopt a bill on Thursday that replaces one that provoked mass street protests.
Demonstrators had accused the president of authoritarianism with his earlier bill that restricted the independence of anti-corruption bodies.
He insisted it was vital to rid the organisations of Russian influence.
After speaking to Canada’s leader Mark Carney, Mr Zelensky posted: “I’m grateful to Canada for supporting my bill that guarantees the independence and effectiveness of Ukraine’s anti-corruption bodies and prevents any Russian influence or interference in the work of our anti-corruption infrastructure.”
Russian missile attack on Ukraine training unit kills three soldiers
A Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian training unit killed three servicemen and injured 18 on Tuesday in the latest in a series of similar attacks on training facilities, Ukraine's Ground Forces said.
"Today, 29 July, the enemy launched a missile strike on the territory of one of the training units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Ground Forces said in a statement on Telegram.
The report gave no indication where the attack had taken place. But military bloggers suggested it had occurred near the country's northern border in Chernihiv region.
"Despite the security measures taken, unfortunately it was not possible to completely avoid losses among the personnel. As of 21.30, it is known that there are three dead and 18 wounded servicemen."
Injured servicemen were being treated, officials said.
The military statement said a Commission would investigate the incident and if it was established that deaths or injuries "were caused by the actions or inaction of officials, those found guilty will be held accountable".
Use of deepfakes escalates digital warfare in Ukraine conflict
Creating realistic deepfakes is getting easier than ever. Fighting back may take even more AI
Europe ready to pay higher US tariffs for arms for Ukraine amd security
Higher US tariffs part of the price Europe was willing to pay for its security and arms for Ukraine
Journalist and opposition supporter jailed for 12 years
A Russian journalist has been convicted and sentenced to 12 years in prison on charges of "extremism" over her links to an opposition group, part of an unrelenting crackdown on dissent.
A court in the city of Ufa in Russia's Bashkortostan region found Olga Komleva, 46, guilty of involvement with an organisation of late opposition leader Alexei Navalny that was officially branded "extremist".
Following her closed-door trial, the judge also found Komleva guilty on charges of "spreading false information" about the Russian military. She rejected the charges.
Komleva, who has been in custody since her arrest in March last year, had worked as a volunteer at the regional branch of Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption before it was outlawed in 2021.
She also worked for an independent news outlet and covered protests in the region.
Navalny, who was Vladimir Putin's fiercest and most prominent foe and relentlessly campaigned against official corruption, died in February last year in an Arctic penal colony while serving a 19-year sentence on a number of charges, including running an extremist group.
