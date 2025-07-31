Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kremlin says it is immune to sanctions after Trump’s 10-day ultimatum to Putin
Russia has developed immunity to sanctions now after living under them for years, a senior Kremlin official said in response to US president Donald Trump’s 10-day ultimatum to agree to a ceasefire or face sanctions.
“We have been living under a huge number of sanctions for quite a long time, our economy operates under a huge number of restrictions,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said yesterday.
The US president has warned Russia and said that Washington would start imposing punitive tariffs and other measures in 10 days if Moscow does not prepare to end its war in Ukraine.
This comes as Ukraine has detained an air force officer on accusations of spying for Russia, who they said have leaked the location of F-16 and Mirage 2000 fighter jets.
"In particular, the enemy's priority targets were airfields where F-16s, Mirage 2000s and Su-24s were based," Ukraine’s domestic security agency said.
Moscow regularly targets airfields and military bases across Ukraine, especially areas it believes are home to Western-provided weapons like the F-16 or Mirage jets.
Russia has now acquired immunity to sanctions from the West thanks to long experience, the Kremlin said yesterday, adding that it continues to monitor statements by US president Donald Trump regarding sanctions against Moscow.
"We have been living under a huge number of sanctions for quite a long time, our economy operates under a huge number of restrictions," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"Therefore, of course, we have already developed a certain immunity in this regard, and we continue to note all statements that come from president Trump, from other international representatives on this matter," the aide to Russian president Vladimir Putin said.
Mr Trump on Tuesday said that the United States would start imposing tariffs and other measures on Russia in 10 days if Moscow showed no progress towards ending its more than three-year-long war in Ukraine.
Russia doubled down on its defensive stance against the upcoming sanctions and said that the West seems to be stuck in a pattern.
"We see that the West simply cannot let go of the issue of sanctions. It seems as if they are constantly stuck in a rut," Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told a news briefing in Moscow yesterday.
"Apparently, there are no other options left - they have been exhausted. We are responding and taking measures to counteract all of this or even turn it to our own advantage,” she said.
