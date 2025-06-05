Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump warns no ‘immediate peace’ after Putin call following Operation Spiderweb
US president says Moscow ‘will respond’ to Operation Spiderweb drone attack that destroyed Russian aircraft
Donald Trump has said there will be “no immediate peace” in Ukraine following a phone call with Vladimir Putin.
In a social media post after the call on Wednesday, the US president said Mr Putin had told him “very strongly” that he would respond to Ukraine’s weekend drone attack on Russian airfields.
The exchange – which lasted for an hour and 15 minutes – was Mr Trump's first known call with Mr Putin since 19 May. While on the campaign trail, the US president had promised to end the war in Ukraine on the first day of his second term.
Mr Trump said he and Mr Putin had “a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate peace”, adding that they had also discussed Iran’s nuclear programme.
Ukraine’s Security Service revealed further details on Wednesday about its Operation Spiderweb drone attack on Russian air bases, which it claimed destroyed or damaged 41 Russian aircraft.
Kyiv said it attacked airfields in Siberia and Russia's far north over the weekend, striking targets up to 2,670 miles from the front lines of the conflict.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments