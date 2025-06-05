Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump warns no ‘immediate peace’ after Putin call following Operation Spiderweb

US president says Moscow ‘will respond’ to Operation Spiderweb drone attack that destroyed Russian aircraft

Arpan Rai,Alexander Butler,Andy Gregory
Wednesday 04 June 2025 22:54 EDT
Comments
Ukraine blows up bridge linking Russia and Crimea

Donald Trump has said there will be “no immediate peace” in Ukraine following a phone call with Vladimir Putin.

In a social media post after the call on Wednesday, the US president said Mr Putin had told him “very strongly” that he would respond to Ukraine’s weekend drone attack on Russian airfields.

The exchange – which lasted for an hour and 15 minutes – was Mr Trump's first known call with Mr Putin since 19 May. While on the campaign trail, the US president had promised to end the war in Ukraine on the first day of his second term.

Mr Trump said he and Mr Putin had “a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate peace”, adding that they had also discussed Iran’s nuclear programme.

Ukraine’s Security Service revealed further details on Wednesday about its Operation Spiderweb drone attack on Russian air bases, which it claimed destroyed or damaged 41 Russian aircraft.

Kyiv said it attacked airfields in Siberia and Russia's far north over the weekend, striking targets up to 2,670 miles from the front lines of the conflict.

Recommended

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in