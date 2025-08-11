Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky could participate in this week’s US-Russia summit in Alaska, America's ambassador to Nato suggested.
Asked whether Zelensky could meet US president Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, ambassador Matthew Whitaker said, “Yes, I certainly think it’s possible.
"The decision to invite Zelensky was entirely Trump’s, Whitaker said, adding that “if he thinks that is the best scenario to invite Zelensky, then he will do that".
US vice president JD Vance earlier said Putin and Zelensky would be “forced” to meet by Trump.
However, he dismissed calls from European leaders to allow the Ukrainian president to attend the summit meeting on Friday, saying it would not be “productive” at this point.
European leaders, including Keir Starmer, jointly welcomed the move towards peace on Saturday but warned that any negotiations should see Ukraine represented and they must not permit any land to be ceded to Russia.
The statement came after Trump suggested the deal might involve “some swapping of territories”, an idea Zelensky was quick to reject.
Russians crow over Trump-Putin summit being held in Alaska
Russian commentators and officials bragged about the perceived coup of Vladimir Putin getting a summit in Alaska Friday with President Donald Trump over a potential Ukraine War ceasefire.
It’s the first time that a Russian leader has been invited to American soil outside of the United Nations since 2007, and comes without the Kremlin having made any apparent concessions amid its war of aggression in Ukraine.
Just days before the summit was announced, Trump was sharing his anger at Putin’s consistent bombing of Ukraine and threatened to increase sanctions on Russia. The sudden decision to meet with the Russian leader prompted European and Ukrainian officials to scramble to respond to the new arrangement.
Russians crow over Trump-Putin summit being held in Alaska
Germany hopes Zelensky will be at Trump-Putin talks, chancellor says
German chancellor Friedrich Merz said he hopes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be involved at the Russia-US summit.
Mr Merz said he will have a call with US president Donald Trump on Sunday in an interview with public broadcaster ARD.
“We are preparing intensively at the European level together with the US government for this meeting,” Mr Merz said.
“And we hope and assume that the Ukrainian government and president Zelensky will be involved in this meeting."
Mr Zelensky won diplomatic backing from Europe and the Nato alliance on Sunday ahead of a Russia-US summit this week where Kyiv fears Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump may try to dictate terms for ending the three-and-a-half-year war.
"We cannot accept that territorial issues are decided between Russia and America over the heads of Europeans and Ukrainians," Mr Merz said.
He added that there can be no peace that rewards Russia’s aggressive actions and possibly encourages and emboldens further actions.
Watch: Zelensky warns he will not give up land as Trump to meet Putin in Alaska
Two killed in Ukrainian drone attack on Tula and Moscow
At least two people died in the Tula region as a result of a Ukrainian drone attack that also targeted Moscow and other regions, Russia's defence ministry and regional officials said late last night.
Two people were also hospitalised following the attack on Tula , governor Dmitry Milyaev said.
The defence ministry said its air defence units destroyed 27 Ukrainian drones within a span of three hours late on Sunday, including 11 over the Tula region, one over the Moscow region and the rest over four other regions in Russia's south and west.
Mapped: What parts of Ukraine does Russia control as Trump suggests land swap for peace?
US President Donald Trump has signalled that Ukraine might have to give up territory to end the war with Russia as he prepares to meet Vladimir Putin for peace talks.
Announcing the talks with the Russian president, set to take place in Alaska on Friday, Mr Trump said: “There will be some swapping of territories”.
The White House is reportedly trying to sway European leaders to accept an agreement that would include Russia taking the entire Donbas region in eastern Ukraine and keeping Crimea. In exchange, it would give up the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, areas which Russia is partially occupying, CBS reported.
But in a statement on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the idea, saying that “Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier”.
Tom Watling and Holly Bancroft report:
What Ukraine territory has Russia taken as Trump suggests land swap for peace
Vance says US is ‘done with funding Ukraine war’ ahead of Trump-Putin talks
US vice-president JD Vance says Europe must spend more on Ukraine as he warned that America is “done with the funding of the war”. He also vowed that Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky will be forced to meet by Donald Trump.
Mr Vance, in a wide-ranging interview on Fox News, went on to dismiss European leaders’ calls to allow the Ukrainian president to attend the upcoming summit between the US and Russian leaders, insisting that it would not be “productive” at this point.
On Saturday, European leaders including Sir Keir Starmer jointly welcomed the meeting, which is planned for Friday in Alaska. However, they warned that any talks should see Ukraine represented and not permit any land to be ceded to Russia.
Their statement came after Mr Trump admitted the deal may involve “some swapping of territories” – a suggestion Mr Zelensky strongly rejected.
Vance says US is ‘done with funding Ukraine war’ ahead of Trump-Putin talks
US envoy suggests possible Zelensky role in Trump-Putin Alaska meeting
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky could participate in this week’s US-Russia summit in Alaska, America's ambassador to Nato suggested.
Asked whether Zelensky could meet US president Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, ambassador Matthew Whitaker said, “Yes, I certainly think it’s possible.”
“Certainly, there can’t be a deal that everybody that’s involved in it doesn’t agree to. And, I mean, obviously, it’s a high priority to get this war to end,” the ambassador said.
"The decision to invite Zelensky was entirely Trump’s, Whitaker said, adding that “if he thinks that is the best scenario to invite Zelensky, then he will do that".
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments