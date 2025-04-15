Ukraine-Russia war latest: Missile base responsible for deadly Sumy attack hit in response strike, Kyiv says
Trump has once again falsely accused President Zelensky of being responsible for Putin's invasion
Ukraine's military says it has hit the base of the Russian rocket brigade whose forces conducted a deadly missile strike on Sumy.
“(A base) of the 448th missile brigade of the Russian occupiers was hit, a secondary detonation of ammunition was recorded. The results of the strike are being clarified,” the military said in a statement on Telegram.
European leaders previously condemned the Sumy attack, which killed at least 35 people in one of the deadliest strikes of the war yet. Trump defended the “terrible” attack on Sumy as a “mistake”.
Ukraine’s statement comes after the Kremlin insisted there is no timeline for a peace deal despite pressure from Donald Trump and repeated accusations from Western nations that the Russian leader is dragging his feet over a ceasefire deal.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump again falsely blamed Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky for “starting” the war in Ukraine despite Putin being the one to invade.
On the war front, Kyiv forces launched a major attack – involving more than 100 drones – on Russia's Kursk region that borders Ukraine, Russian authorities said.
The attack killed an elderly woman, injured nine people and sparked fires in several buildings.
In pictures: NATO support 'unwavering'
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has said he told President Zelensky that NATO support for Ukraine is unwavering after visiting Odesa.
Trump's claim Sumy strike was 'mistake' is propaganda: Ukraine
A senior Ukrainian MP has urged the FBI to investigate who is spreading Russian propaganda in the White House after President Trump called a deadly Russian missile strike a “mistake”.
“It’s like saying that 9/11 was just a ‘mistake’ by al-Qaeda,” Oleksandr Merezhko said.
“It a very disturbing statement by Trump which both encourages Putin to continue atrocities and demonstrates that someone in Trump’s entourage is pushing Russian narratives,” the chairman of the Ukrainian parliament’s foreign affairs committee added.
If you're just joining us: Trump's repeated claims against Zelensky
- In a post on Truth Social yesterday, US president Donald Trump accused his Ukrainian counterpart of “allowing” the war to happen.
- Speaking from the Oval Office later, he again criticised Zelensky, saying he was not “competent” and that millions were dead because of Putin, Zelensky and Biden.
- He again said Zelensky “should have never started” the war, speaking at an impromptu press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
In context:
Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Trump’s claims came the day after Russia’s deadly attack on the Ukrainian city of Sumy.
Trump previously described Zelensky as a “dictator” and swiftly withdrew his comment.
On the campaign trail, he claimed the war would not have happened if he was president.
Russian journalists jailed over Navalny links
A Moscow court has senetenced four Russian journalists to five-and-a-half years in jail over links to the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Russian news outlets reported.
The journalists were found guilty of working for Navalny’s banned organisation.
Antonina Favorskaya, Sergei Karelin, Konstantin Gabov and Artem Kriger have been on trial behind closed doors since October on charges, which they deny, of belonging to an extremist group.
Kyiv claims strike on brigade: Sumy re-capped
- Ukraine's military has said it hit the base of the Russian rocket brigade whose forces conducted the deadly strike on Sumy.
- Russia’s attack on Sumy killed at least 35 people on Sunday, making it one of the deadliest in the war yet.
- European leaders rallied around Kyiv, condemning the attack.
- US President Trump defended the attack as a “mistake”.
- Russia later contradicted Trump’s defence, saying it hit a meeting of Ukrainian commanders and accused Kyiv of using ‘human shields’.
Black Sea security meeting set between Ukraine, UK, France, Turkey
Ukrainian, British, French and Turkish representatives will discuss Black Sea security in Turkey, President Zelensky siad.
“This is a military meeting on security in the Black Sea, first of all, a coalition of the willing, appropriate steps,” Zelensky said in Odesa, speaking alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
“This is not about ending the war, this is about what will happen after the ceasefire - security guarantees.”
The representatives are due to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday. It is no clear whether meetings are already ongoing.
Zelensky says minerals deal talks with US 'positive', more meetings coming
Ukrainian President Zelensky has said talks on a minerals deal with the US were "positive" and that more meetings are expected.
Meetings about the deal would continue at a technical level throughout the week, he added.
China responds to prisoners of war plea
China’s foreign ministry has said it clearly advised Chinese nationals to stay away from armed conflict when asked about the potential exchange of two Chinese prisoners of war in Ukraine.
The two captured Chinese soldiers earlier spoke out about their participation in the military operations and said that Russians lied to them.
“China’s position on relevant issue is very clear. We’ve issued multiple security alerts to ask Chinese nationals to stay away from areas of armed conflict, avoid any form of involvement in armed conflict, and.. military operations,” a foreign ministry spokesperson said.
“We are verifying relevant information.
“With regard to the personal behavior and individual consular cases involving Chinese nationals overseas, China will handle that in accordance with the law.”
NATO support 'unwavering': Rutte
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has said he told President Zelensky that NATO support for Ukraine is unwavering.
“Today I visited Odesa along with @ZelenskyyUa. Ukraine’s people have endured so much - not least Russia's Palm Sunday attack on Sumy. NATO support is unwavering,” Mr Rutte said on X.
“We will continue to help Ukraine so it can defend today and deter future aggression, ensuring a just and lasting peace.”
