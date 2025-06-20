Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin minister issues recession warning while Russia admits massive losses on frontline
Russia hosting St Petersburg International Economic Forum for fourth time since invading Ukraine in February 2022
Russian economy is “on the verge of recession”, the country’s economy minister said yesterday as Moscow hosted the St Petersburg International Economic Forum for the fourth time since invading Ukraine in February 2022.
His remarks come as Russian ambassador to the UK accidentally shared an estimate of Russia’s massive losses on the battlefield. Ambassador Andrey Kelin, talking to the CNN, dismissed the one million casualties figure but said that "about 600,000" Russian soldiers were fighting in Ukraine and said that Russia was enrolling 50,000-60,000 volunteers every month.
Yesterday, Russian president Vladimir Putin claimed that he is willing to meet Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky but only for a “final phase” of talks.
He told international news outlets in St Petersburg that he would only join the talks to finally “put an end” to the conflict.
It is not the first time - nor will it be the last - that Putin has supposedly signalled a desire to end the war. Ukraine and its western backers say he is simply playing for time, appealing to Donald Trump while continuing to relentlessly bomb Ukraine in the meantime.
Russia fires 86 drones at Ukraine overnight
Ukraine's air force said on Friday that Russia had launched 86 drones on Ukraine overnight.
The military noted its air defence units shot down 34 drones while another 36 drones were lost - in reference to the Ukrainian military using electronic warfare to redirect them - or they were drone simulators that did not carry warheads.
However, the military reported that drones hit 8 locations.
One killed, 14 injured in overnight Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa
One person was killed and at least 14 were injured when Russian drones attacked the Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odesa overnight, damaging high-rise buildings and railway infrastructure, local authorities and prosecutors said on Friday.
Odesa is Ukraine's largest Black Sea port, key for imports and exports, and has been under constant missile and drone attacks by Russia since the war began.
“Despite the active work of air defence forces, there is damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, a higher education institution, a gas pipeline and private cars,” local governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram messenger.
Kiper released photos of burning houses and charred high-rise buildings.
Local emergencies service said that during the attack there were at least 10 drone strikes on residential buildings, causing massive fires.
Ukrainian state railways Ukrzaliznytsia reported that Odesa railway station was damaged during the attack, with power wires and rails damaged.
Russian drones also attacked Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine overnight, damaging several private and multi-storey houses, Kharkiv officials said.
Russia issues 'Chernobyl-style catastrophe' warning for ally Iran's nuclear plant: 'Beyond evil'
The head of Russia's nuclear energy corporation has warned that an Israeli attack on Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant could lead to a "Chernobyl-style catastrophe".
Bushehr is Iran's only operating nuclear power plant and was built by Russia.
The head of Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom, Alexei Likhachev, warned that the situation around the plant was fraught with risk.
"If there is a strike on the operational first power unit, it will be a catastrophe comparable to Chernobyl," the state RIA news agency cited Mr Likhachev as saying.
He was referring to the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986, when a reactor exploded at Chernobyl in Soviet Ukraine.
An attack on Bushehr would be "beyond... evil," Mr Likhachev added.
An Israeli military spokesperson said Israel had struck the site, but an Israeli military official later called this statement "a mistake" and said he could neither confirm nor deny that the Bushehr site on the cost of the Gulf had been hit.
Additionally, Russian president Vladimir Putin told journalists in the early hours yesterday that Israel had promised Russia that Moscow's workers – who are building more nuclear facilities at the Bushehr site - would be safe, even as Israel tries to degrade Iran's nuclear capabilities by force.
Ukraine and Russia exchange more prisoners of war in latest swap
Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners of war, officials from both countries said, the latest round of swaps under an agreement struck in Istanbul.
President Volodymyr Zelensky posted images of the freed Ukrainian troops, smiling and draped in the national flag, most of whom had been held captive since the early months of Russia's February 2022 invasion, he said.
The Ukrainian POWs exchanged yesterday were either sick or injured, according to Kyiv's coordinating council for POWs. The Russian POWs would also be sent for treatment and rehabilitation, Moscow's defence ministry said.
Neither Ukraine nor Russia, whose talks on ending the war have yielded few results besides the exchange of prisoners or remains, provided an exact figure of how many POWs had been exchanged.
Watch: Russia's defence of Iran shows need to tighten sanctions, says Zelensky
North Korea will send 5,000 military construction workers to Russia, Kremlin says
North Korea is sending 5,000 military construction workers and 1,000 sappers to Russia’s Kursk oblast, where Moscow is repairing widespread damage from a Ukrainian incursion, according to a top Kremlin official.
Presidential security adviser Sergei Shoigu said the workers would help rebuild the strategic border region, which was invaded by the Ukrainian military last August and retaken by Russian forces earlier this year.
The dispatch of the workers was discussed in Mr Shoigu’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, state media outlet KCNA reported on Wednesday.
North Korea will send 5,000 military construction workers to Russia, says Kremlin
Russia claims South Africa invited Putin to G20 summit
South Africa formally invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the G20 summit, a Russian diplomat has claimed.
"Last week, we received an official invitation. This is an appeal from the head of state, the president of South Africa (Cyril Ramaphosa), to his colleagues," Russian Ambassador-at-large Marat Berdyev told state-owned media outlet RIA.
The summit will take place in Johannesburg from November 22 to 23.
However, South Africa is a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC), meaning it is obliged to arrest Mr Putin on arrival. An arrest warrant was issued for the Russian leader in March 2023 over allegations of illegal deportation of Ukrainian children during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Spain rejects Nato defence spending increase
Spain has rejected a Nato proposal to spend 5 per cent of GDP on defence needs set to be unveiled next week, claiming it is "unreasonable."
In a letter sent yesterday to Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte, Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez said that Spain "cannot commit to a specific spending target in terms of GDP".
His comments reveal divisions in the bloc ahead next week's Nato summit in The Hague.
"For Spain, committing to a 5 per cent target would not only be unreasonable, but also counterproductive, as it would move Spain away from optimal spending and it would hinder the EU's ongoing efforts to strengthen its security and defence ecosystem," Mr Sanchez wrote in the letter seen by The Associated Press.
Ukraine's nuclear plant cannot restart during war, says UN nuclear watchdog
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine cannot resume operations until challenges related to the availability of cooling water and off-site power are fully resolved, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said.
"Based on the discussions at the site this week, it is clear that there is a general consensus among all parties that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant cannot start operating again as long as this large-scale war continues," the UN nuclear watchdog said in a statement.
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant (NPP) situated in Ukraine’s east, has not been generating electricity for almost three years now, and its location on the frontline of the conflict continues to put nuclear safety in constant jeopardy, the IAEA said.
“Its off-site power situation also remains extremely fragile, with only one power line currently functioning compared with ten before the conflict. In addition, the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in mid-2023 means the ZNPP does not have sufficient water to cool six operating reactors,” the statement yesterday added.
German general dismisses Putin's Taurus warnings as 'nonsense'
A German general dismissed repeated warnings by Russian president Vladimir Putin that delivering Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine might make it party to the war as “nonsense”.
"It is obviously nonsense and not correct that military aid - and this discussion has been going on for three years now - would constitute direct participation in the war," Major-General Christian Freuding, who is in charge of coordinating German military aid to Kyiv, told public broadcaster ZDF.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments