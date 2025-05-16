Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky to send team to Istanbul talks but dares Putin to ‘demonstrate leadership’

Moscow has sent a ‘low level’ delegation to meet Ukrainian representatives in Istanbul, while Trump says a peace deal won’t happen before he and Putin ‘get together’

Alex Croft,Bryony Gooch,Jabed Ahmed,Namita Singh
Thursday 15 May 2025 23:09 EDT
Comments
Zelensky hits out at Putin after landing in Turkey for Ukraine and Russia peace talks

Volodymyr Zelensky has said Kyiv will send a delegation led by defence minister Rustem Umerov for direct talks with a Russian team in Istanbul.

During a press conference in Ankara following a meeting with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Mr Zelensky hit out at the level of the Russian delegation - saying it proves Moscow is not serious about peace.

"Russia does not feel that it needs to end (the war), which means there is not enough political, economic and other pressure on the Russian Federation," he said, asking for “appropriate sanctions”. He had earlier accused Moscow of sending “stand-in props” for talks with Ukraine.

Mr Zelensky also challenged Vladimir Putin to “demonstrate his leadership” and meet face-to-face - something the Russian president has declined to do this week.

“You want to meet? Let’s meet,” the Ukrainian president said, afterwards adding: “I believe that the US now and Turkey feel Russia’s disrespect. [Russia provided] no time of meeting, no agenda, no high-level delegation.”

Earlier today, Mr Trump said a peace deal isn’t going to happen until he and Vladimir Putin “get together” after the Russian president shunned direct negotiations with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Turkey.

Recommended

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in