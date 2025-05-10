Ukraine-Russia war latest: Starmer joins world leaders in Kyiv to push Putin to agree 30-day ceasefire
Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, Donald Tusk and Friedrich Merz are meeting at Mariyinsky Palace in Kyiv
Sir Keir Starmer has arrived in Kyiv along with the leaders of France, Germany and Poland in a joint show of support for Ukraine.
The leaders arrived together at the train station in the capital, where they met Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. In a joint statement before their arrival, Sir Keir, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Mertz and Donald Tusk said that they are “ready to support peace talks as soon as possible”.
The leaders are pushing Putin to commit to a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire and said they will “ratchet up pressure” on Russia.
They are meeting at Mariyinsky Palace, the official residence of Mr Zelensky, to discuss the technical implementation of the ceasefire and prepare for a full peace deal.
Later in the day, they will hold a virtual meeting with other leaders and speak to the press.
Russia would want halt of US and EU arms supplies to Ukraine during ceasefire
Russia would require a halt to US and European arms supplies to Ukraine during any potential ceasefire, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with ABC News.
"Otherwise it will be an advantage for Ukraine. Ukraine will continue their total mobilisation, bringing new troops to (the) frontline," Mr Peskov said.
"Ukraine will use this period to train new military personnel and to give a rest to their existing ones. So why should we grant such an advantage to Ukraine?"
Trump calls on Ukraine and Russia to 'get this war ended'
The visit of European leaders to Kyiv for talks with the Ukrainians comes amid a push from the White House for a resolution to the Ukraine-Russia war.
US president Donald Trump has been pushing for a rapid peace deal and patched up ties with Kyiv to sign a mineral resources deal that paves the way for US investment in the country.
On Friday, Mr Trump said he would like Russian president Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to “get this war ended”.
He was asked what his message to Mr Putin would be in the wake of a warning from the US embassy in Kyiv about a “potentially significant” air attack in the coming days.
He responded: “I have a message for both parties: Get this war ended. Get this stupid war finished. That’s my message for both of them”.
There has been a palpable shift in tone from Mr Trump, who has signalled growing frustration with Vladimir Putin's foot-dragging over a ceasefire and Russia's restatement of its demands for a settlement.
Mr Trump has threatened to step up sanctions against Russia but he has also said he could abandon the peace effort if there is no breakthrough. He called on Thursday for a 30-day ceasefire and Mr Zelensky said he would be ready to implement it immediately.
The White House said that Mr Trump and Mr Zelensky had a “very good and productive” call on Thursday.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying on Friday that Russia supports the implementation of a 30-day ceasefire in the conflict, but only with due consideration of "nuances".
Leaders begin discussions at the presidential palace
A meeting is now underway at Mariyinsky Palace, the official residence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Sir Keir Starmer and other leaders photographed in Kyiv as joint visit begins
In a strong show of support for Ukraine, the four European leaders were pictured together with the Ukrainian president and his wife to mark the beginning of their visit to Kyiv.
The leaders, Donald Tusk, Sir Keir Starmer, Olena Zelenska, Volodymyr Zelensky, Emmanuel Macron and Friedrich Mertz, stood side by side in Independence Square in Kyiv.
After their arrival, Andriy Yermak, Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff said that there “is a lot of work to do, a lot of topics to discuss”, adding: “We must end this war with a just peace. We must force Moscow to agree to a ceasefire”.
The joint visit by the European leaders comes a few days after Russian president Vladimir Putin hosted China’s president Xi Jinping to Moscow to commemorate the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany 80 years ago.
World leaders arrive in Kyiv ahead of talks
Sir Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, Donald Tusk and Friedrich Mertz have arrived in Kyiv in a joint show of support for Ukraine.
The leaders arrived together by train and were then greeted by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska. The leaders then paid their respects to the victims of war at the Memorial for the Fallen at the Independence Square in Kyiv.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments