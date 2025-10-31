Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kremlin responds to Trump’s nuclear testing after flaunting Poseidon submarine
News of Moscow’s latest test comes days after Trump warned the US has a nuclear submarine off Russian shores
Moscow has said that if the US resume nuclear weapons testing it will do so too, sparking fears of a renewed arms race.
The remarks by a Kremlin official on Thursday came after Donald Trump said he had ordered the US military to resume testing “immediately”.
Trump made the announcement after Vladimir Putin announced a successful test of a Poseidon nuclear-powered submarine torpedo which experts have warned is capable of causing a “radioactive tsunami”. The Russian president said the test of the weapon had been a “great success”, in a move that came days after Trump described Moscow’s test of a nuclear missile as a mistake.
There are few confirmed details about the Poseidon in the public domain but experts say it is capable of triggering radioactive ocean swells to render coastal cities uninhabitable, according to the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists.
Putin last week held a nuclear launch drill and on Sunday announced that Russia has successfully tested its nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile, a nuclear-capable weapon Moscow says can pierce any defence shield.
Kremlin says it will test nuclear weapons too if US resumes programme
The Kremlin has reacted cautiously to Donald Trump's remarks about the resumption of nuclear weapons testing by the United States, saying that Russia had not tested but that Moscow would follow suit if Washington did.
Trump ordered the US military yesterday to immediately resume testing nuclear weapons after a gap of 33 years, minutes before beginning a meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping.
“President Trump mentioned in his statement that other countries are engaged in testing nuclear weapons. Until now, we didn't know that anyone was testing,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Russia, he said, had received no prior notification from the United States about a change to Washington's position on nuclear testing.
Asked if the Kremlin felt that a new nuclear arms race had been triggered by Trump's remarks, Peskov said: “Not really.”
Putin, who commands the world's biggest nuclear arsenal, has repeatedly said that if any country tests a nuclear weapon then Russia will do so too.
“I want to recall President Putin's statement, which has been repeated many times: if someone departs from the moratorium, Russia will act accordingly,” Peskov added.
Russia says peace talks with Japan only possible if Tokyo abandons 'anti-Russian course'
Any dialogue from Russia with Japan regarding a peace treaty to formally end the Second World War could only begin once Tokyo abandoned what Moscow described as a damaging "anti-Russian" stance.
Soviet troops took control of four islands off Japan's Hokkaido - known in Russia as the Kurils and in Japan as the Northern Territories - at the end of the war and they have remained in Moscow's hands ever since.
Japan's new prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, in a speech last week, scolded Russia for its "aggression against Ukraine" but also said that Japan maintains "its policy of resolving the territorial issue and concluding a peace treaty”.
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said she had not seen anything new in the remarks by Takaichi, and that for any progress Tokyo would have to change its tone.
"We have repeatedly stated before that the path to resuming dialogue with Japan will open only after Tokyo actively abandons its anti-Russian course aimed at harming our country and its citizens," Zakharova told reporters when asked by Reuters about the prospects for a peace deal.
Zakharova said Tokyo's "unfriendly" policy towards Russia had led relations towards a deadend.
"This unfriendly deadend approach was chosen by the Japanese side, not by us," Zakharova added.
Ukraine announces limits on power supply as winter attacks begin
The power supply will be limited in parts of Ukraine as Russian attacks hit energy facilities in central, western, and southeastern regions, Ukrainian officials said.
The government announced nationwide limits on electricity supplies to retail and industrial consumers. In some regions, water supplies and heating were also disrupted.
Regional officials said two energy facilities in the western Lviv region had been damaged. DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, said its thermal power stations in a number of regions were under attack.
"(T)his attack is a bad blow to our efforts to keep power flowing this winter," said Maxim Timchenko, DTEK's CEO.
"Based on the intensity of attacks for the past two months, it is clear Russia is aiming for the complete destruction of Ukraine's energy system."
Six children were among the 17 people wounded in strikes on Zaporizhzhia, its governor said. Four people were injured in the Vinnytsia region, officials said.
Mapped: A look at Russia's violations and drone incursions across Europe
Child among seven killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy grid
At least seven people, including a seven-year-old girl, was injured after Russia launched a barrage of drones and missiles at Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and other targets yesterday, officials said.
Regional officials said two men were killed in the southeastern industrial city of Zaporizhzhia, and a seven-year-old girl from the central Vinnytsia region died in hospital from injuries sustained in the attacks.
The regional governor said a later drone strike on a village south of Zaporizhzhia killed one person and injured another.
Ukrainian prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko accused Moscow of targeting Ukrainian people and power supplies as the cold winter months approach.
“Its goal is to plunge Ukraine into darkness. Ours is to preserve the light," Svyrydenko said on the Telegram app. "To stop the terror, we need more air defence systems, tougher sanctions, and maximum pressure on the aggressor,” she said.
From airspace violations to drone incursions: How Putin is provoking Ukraine’s European allies over land, air and sea
Europe’s Nato allies have been shaken by Russian provocations on the bloc’s eastern frontier in recent months, reporting a string of drone incursions and scrambling jets to shadow aircraft flying over the Baltic.
Concern has mounted since September, when nearly two dozen drones crossed over into Poland amid a large-scale Russian drone attack on Ukraine. Days later, three Russian military jets violated Estonia’s airspace for 12 minutes.
Subsequent activity near the border has forced European countries to close airports and borders, and to reconsider how equipped they are to deal with foreign intrusions.
Analysts say that Russia is deliberately provoking Nato to see how it reacts, gathering information that might be useful when it decides the time is right to make a move against an alliance member.
Airspace violations and drone incursions: How Putin is provoking Ukraine’s allies
Trump given stark warnings over his nuclear testing plan
Trump’s decision to resume nuclear weapons tests in the US is facing domestic criticism - and a stark warning it could lead to escalation.
Representative Dina Titus, a Democratic member of the U.S. Congress from Nevada, condemned the move, saying on X: “I'll be introducing legislation to put a stop to this.”
Daryl Kimball, director of the Arms Control Association think tank, said it would take the US at least 36 months to resume contained nuclear tests underground at the former test site in Nevada.
“Trump is misinformed and out of touch. The US has no technical, military or political reason to resume nuclear explosive testing for the first time since 1992," he said on X.
Trump's announcement, he added, could “trigger a chain reaction of nuclear testing by US adversaries, and blow apart the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.”
Everything we know about Putin’s new nuclear-armed underwater drone Poseidon
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has conducted a successful test of a new atomic-powered and nuclear-capable underwater drone, declaring that the new weapon can't be intercepted.
Speaking at a meeting with soldiers wounded in Ukraine, Putin said the Poseidon drone was tested while running on nuclear power for the first time Tuesday, describing it as a “huge success.”
He said Poseidon is unmatched in speed and depth and “there is no way to intercept it.”
He said the nuclear reactor that powers Poseidon is “100 times smaller” than those on submarines, and the power of its nuclear warhead is “significantly higher than that of our prospective Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile”.
Putin says Russia's nuclear-armed underwater drone was tested successfully
Trump could 'trigger a chain reaction', says arms control director
Daryl Kimball, the executive director of the Washington-based Arms Control Association, called Trump “misinformed and out of touch” after he announced that the US would be testing nuclear weapons.
“By foolishly announcing his intention to resume nuclear testing, Trump will trigger strong public opposition in Nevada, from all U.S. allies, and it could trigger a chain reaction of nuclear testing by U.S. adversaries, and blow apart the nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty.
Trump is misinformed and out of touch. The U.S. has no technical, military, or political reason to resume nuclear explosive testing for the first time since 1992. It would take least 36 months to resume contained nuclear tests underground at the former test site in Nevada. 1/ pic.twitter.com/wdTRf9EwVo— Daryl G Kimball (@DarylGKimball) October 30, 2025
