Ukraine-Russia war latest: EU and UK increase sanctions on Putin as mass drone attack kills one in Odesa
Ukraine’s allies welcome new EU sanctions package targeting Russian oil and gas industry
A mass drone attack on the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odesa has killed one person overnight, officials said.
Mayor Hennady Trukhanov said at least 20 drones converged on the city early on Saturday, setting ablaze at least one multi-storey apartment building and killing one resident.
Pictures posted online showed a fire engulfing floors near the top of one building as president Volodymyr Zelensky said six people were injured - including a child - in the attack.
Zelensky added over 300 drones and 30 missiles had been launched at Ukraine overnight overall, with several regions affected.
Moscow’s mayor also said 13 drones had been downed or destroyed by Russian air defences overnight near the city. In a separate post, Russia's Defence Ministry said it had downed 87 Ukrainian drones in different areas across Russia in a period of nearly five hours.
Meanwhile, Kyiv’s European allies have welcomed the EU’s 18th sanctions package targeting Moscow’s oil and gas industry.
French president Emmanuel Macron said the package was “unprecedented”.
When asked about the sanctions, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia had built a certain immunity to Western sanctions and adapted to them.
Lammy warns Kremlin: We see what you are doing
The UK has sanctioned a string of Russian spies and hackers, accusing them of carrying out a campaign to “destabilise Europe”.
Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “GRU spies are running a campaign to destabilise Europe, undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty and threaten the safety of British citizens.
“The Kremlin should be in no doubt: we see what they are trying to do in the shadows and we won’t tolerate it. That’s why we’re taking decisive action with sanctions against Russian spies.”
Analysis: How Ukraine’s drone-infested front is slowing Russia’s advance
How Ukraine’s drone-infested front is slowing Russia’s advance
Watch: Trump threatens Russia with sanctions and tariffs if peace with Ukraine is not reached in 50 days
UK says sanctioned more than 20 Russian spies, hackers and agencies: ICYMI
Britain on Friday said it had sanctioned more than 20 Russian spies, hackers and agencies over what it called a “sustained campaign of malicious cyber activity” to destabilise Europe.
The foreign ministry said it was sanctioning three units of the Russian military intelligence GRU agency and 18 of its officers, including those it said were involved in targeting strikes against Mariupol during the war in Ukraine, and spying on former agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia before they were targeted in a Novichok poisoning in 2018.
In full: How the EU aims to put the squeeze on the Russian economy with new sanctions package
EU’s 18th sanctions package against Moscow explained:
How the EU aims to put the squeeze on the Russian economy with new sanctions
Australia delivers Abrams tanks to Ukraine
The Australian government this morning said it delivered M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine as part of a A$245m ($160m) package to help the country defend itself against Russia in their ongoing war.
Australia, one of the largest non-Nato contributors to Ukraine, has been supplying aid, ammunition and defence equipment since Moscow invaded its neighbour in February 2022.
Ukraine has taken possession of most of the 49 tanks given by Australia, and the rest will be delivered in coming months, said defence minister Richard Marles.
The "M1A1 Abrams tanks will make a significant contribution to Ukraine's ongoing fight against Russia's illegal and immoral invasion," Mr Marles said in a statement.
The tanks formed part of the A$1.5bn ($980m) that Canberra has provided Ukraine in the conflict, the government said.
Australia has also banned exports of alumina and aluminium ores, including bauxite, to Russia, and has sanctioned about 1,000 Russian individuals and entities.
Explained: Which areas do the latest sanctions apply to?
The European Union’s 18th sanctions package against Russia over its war in Ukraine targets Moscow’s energy and financial sectors to limit its ability to fund war in Ukraine.
Here’s a look at the key measures:
- A moving price cap on Russian crude oil at 15 percent below market price.
- A ban on importing petroleum products made from Russian crude, excluding imports from Norway, Britain, the US, Canada and Switzerland.
- A further 105 shadow fleet vessels banned.
- Transactions related to Russia's Nord Stream gas pipelines will be banned.
- A full ban on all transactions with Russian financial institutions.
- A ban on transactions with Russia’s sovereign wealth fund.
- Lowered threshold for sanctions on financial and credit institutions circumventing sanctions.
Zelensky and Trump's potential drone 'mega-deal' - recap
Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky are considering a deal that involves Washington buying battlefield-tested Ukrainian drones in exchange for Kyiv purchasing weapons from the US.
The Ukrainian president said his latest talks with Mr Trump focused on a deal that would help each country bolster its aerial technology.
Ukrainian drones have been able to strike targets as deep as 800 miles (1,300 km) into Russian territory.
“The people of America need this technology, and you need to have it in your arsenal,” Mr Zelensky told the New York Post this week.
The Ukrainian leader said drones were the key tool that has allowed his country to fight off Russia's invasion for more than three years.
“We will be ready to share this experience with America and other European partners,” he said. Ukraine was also in talks with Denmark, Norway and Germany, Mr Zelensky said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments