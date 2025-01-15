Ukraine-Russia war latest: Power outages across Ukraine as Putin strikes energy grid
Six regions without power as Lviv mayor says Russia ‘continues to terrorise Ukrainians’
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Russia launched a massive air attack on Ukraine today as it targeted the war-hit country’s energy infrastructure in the western Lviv region and elsewhere, officials said.
“The enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of our region and Ukraine,” Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi wrote on social media. Ukraine has also imposed emergency shutdowns on six regions, but Lviv is not on this list yet, he said.
Ukraine’s Air Force said Kh-101 cruise missiles were launched from Tu-95MS bombers and Kalibr cruise missiles entered Ukraine after being launched from the Black Sea.
The latest major Russian attack comes a day after Ukraine fired six British Storm Shadows and six US-made ATACMS ballistic missiles during its largest aerial bombardment of Russia in the war so far.
Ukraine’s military command called the aerial attack on Tuesday morning, which also involved hundreds of drones, Kyiv’s “most massive” yet.
Russia had vowed retaliation and said the “actions of the Kyiv regime, supported by its Western curators, will not go unanswered”. Its defence ministry claimed it had shot down all of the Western missiles fired by Ukraine.
Russia’s air attack targeted Ukraine gas infrastructure, Zelensky says
Russia targeted Ukraine's gas infrastructure and other energy facilities in its latest major air strike on Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
He said that Ukrainian air defence downed at least 30 out of over 40 Russian missiles launched in the attacks.
Russia open for talks with Trump after Putin’s diplomat praises his attack on Nato
Russia open for talks with Trump after Putin’s diplomat praises his attack on Nato
Trump has echoed Moscow’s rhetoric, which has described its ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine as a response to planned Nato membership for Kyiv
Putin to host Iran’s president this week and sign a partnership pact
Vladimir Putin will host his Iranian counterpart this week for the signing of a broad partnership pact between Moscow and Tehran, the Kremlin said on Monday.
Ukraine and the West have accused Tehran of providing Moscow with hundreds of exploding drones for use on the battlefield in Ukraine and helping launch their production in Russia.
The agreement on a “comprehensive strategic partnership” between the countries will be signed during Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Moscow on Friday, the Kremlin said.
It added that the leaders will discuss plans for expanding trade and cooperation in transport, logistics and humanitarian spheres along with “acute issues on the regional and international agenda.”
Watch: North Korean soldiers claim they didn't know they we being sent to Ukraine in interrogation
Oscar Jenkins: Australia summons Russian ambassador over video of captured Melbourne man
Australia has summoned Russia’s ambassador to the country over reports that a Melbourne man was killed after being captured while fighting for Ukraine.
Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday that his government was “gravely concerned” about Oscar Jenkins, a 32-year-old teacher, who was captured by Russian forces last year.
The prime minister said Australia would take the “strongest action possible” if reports of Jenkins’s death were correct.
Reports of Mr Jenkins’s death remain unverified.
Australia summons Russian ambassador over video of captured Melbourne man
Anthony Albanese vows ‘strongest action possible’ if reports of Oscar Jenkins’s killing turn out to be true
Zelensky visits Poland today after breakthrough in historical dispute
Volodymyr Zelensky is visiting Warsaw today, the Polish prime minister’s office said, days after confirming a breakthrough in ties between the two nations over a Second World War dispute.
Ukraine and Poland have a historical dispute on wartime exhumations that has stood between the allies but that has not stopped Warsaw from being one of Kyiv’s staunchest backers since the Russian invasion in 2022.
Ties between the neighbours have been strained for generations by the Volhynia killings that took place from 1943 to 1945.
Last week, Polish prime minister Donald Tusk hailed a “breakthrough” in ties, saying that Ukraine had made a decision to allow the first exhumations of victims to take place.
Poland says more than 100,000 Poles were killed in the massacres by Ukrainian nationalists. Thousands of Ukrainians also died in reprisal killings.
Poland has long demanded free access for its specialists to sites where the remains of those killed are believed to have been buried, so that they can be exhumed for proper funerals.
Ukraine often refers to the Volhynia events as part of a conflict between Poland and Ukraine that affected both nations.
Ukraine faces emergency power cuts amid Russian air strike
Ukraine has introduced emergency power cuts in six regions amid a “massive” Russian missile strike, its national grid operator Ukrenergo said in a statement this morning.
The emergency power outages have been implemented in Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad oblasts due to the large-scale missile attack, it said.
Ukrainian energy minister German Galushchenko said “preventative measures” were in force.
“The enemy continues to terrorise Ukrainians. The transmission system operator is implementing preventive restriction measures due to the large-scale attack,” he said.
What is ATACMS? The US missiles being used inside Russia
There are several variants of Army Tactical Missile Systems, a long-range missile system that often carries varying amounts of cluster bomblets.
Ukrainian forces used the US-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles for the first time in October 2023, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy saying the weapons had “proven themselves.”
Ukraine likely has what are known as M39A1 Block IA ATACMS that are guided in part by Global Positioning System and have a range of 40 to 190 miles. They can carry a payload of 300 bomblets. The M39 Block IA were used in Operation Iraqi Freedom, according to Army documents, and were added to the US arsenal in 1997.
Russia says its forces capture two settlements in eastern Ukraine
Russian troops pressing their slow advance through eastern Ukraine took control of two settlements in Donetsk region, Russia’s defence ministry said yesterday.
Russia’s troops have been advancing at their fastest rate since the February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, announcing the capture of a long list of villages in daily frontline reports.
Moscow’s forces captured Terny, near the town of Siversk, one of the focal points of Russia’s campaign through Donetsk region, and Neskuchne farther south, a ministry report said.
Ukraine‘s General Staff, in a late evening report, said nothing about Terny changing hands, but mentioned the village as one of eight to come under attack in 17 armed clashes in the area. Five clashes were continuing late into the evening.
The report also identified Neskuchne as one of five villages where Ukrainian forces had repelled Russian attacks.
Ukraine’s popular DeepState blog, which uses open-source material to pinpoint the position of Kyiv’s troops, said Russian forces had made gains around Neskuchne.
Everything we know about North Korean soldiers captured by Ukraine
Ukraine has found “irrefutable evidence” of North Korea’s involvement in Russia’s war against his country, president Volodymyr Zelensky said this week as he announced the capture of two North Korean soldiers.
The two men were reportedly captured during fighting in Russia’s Kursk border region, where the Ukrainian forces launched an incursion last August.
Pictures released on social media by Mr Zelensky show two men resting on cots in a prison cell with bars over the windows. Both wear bandages, one around his jaw and the other around his hands and wrists.
Ukraine war: Everything we know about North Korean soldiers captured by Kyiv
Kyiv claims to have captured two North Korean soldiers during fighting in Russia’s Kursk region
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments