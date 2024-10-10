✕ Close Zelensky signs co-operation agreement with Croatia

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky says he believes Kyiv has the opportunity to end the war with Russia by next year, as long as his country receives sufficient support from its allies.

“In October, November and December we have a chance to move things toward peace and lasting stability,” he told the Ukraine-South East Europe summit in Dubrovnik.

“The situation on the battlefield creates an opportunity to make this choice for decisive action to end the war no later than in 2025.”

Zelensky also used the summit to call on southeastern European countries to invest in weapons production in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s military said its forces had struck a base in southern Russia’s Krasnodar region storing hundreds of Shahed drones yesterday. “According to available information, nearly 400 strike drones were stored there,” Ukraine’s General Staff said in a statement.

“Based on objective control results, a direct hit was made on the target. Secondary explosions were observed at the site,” it said.

And the Russian military is looking to make significant advances in the Donbas region before muddy ground conditions in the autumn set in, a US-based think-tank has said.