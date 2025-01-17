Ukraine-Russia war latest: Starmer pledges new air defence system as Putin’s drones threaten his Kyiv visit
PM says Russian drones – one of which was shot down over the presidential palace – serve as a ‘reminder’ of the danger Ukrainians face every day
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Sir Keir Starmer has pledged a new air defence system to Ukraine as part of a £4.5bn military support package during a visit to Kyiv that was marred by the threat of Russian drones.
Speaking at the Ukrainian presidential palace as the booming sound of anti-aircraft guns could be heard outside, Sir Keir said Britain would look at “the practical ways to get a just and lasting peace” for the war-hit nation.
The new British military aid includes more drones, 150 artillery barrels, a mobile air defence system and an expanded training initiative with allies.
Sir Keir also confirmed he was discussing plans with host Volodymyr Zelensky and France’s Emmanuel Macron for British troops to be sent to Ukraine as peacekeepers in the event of a ceasefire with Russia.
On the battlefield, a new report suggests the entire North Korean contingent of roughly 12,000 soldiers currently deployed in Kursk could be killed or wounded by mid-April, if current casualty rates continue.
Trump ‘would breach international law’ if he gives up Ukrainian land
The incoming US president Donald Trump could risk violating international law – as well as sending a “chilling” message to aggressors around the world – if he forces Ukraine to give up territory as part of a peace deal with Russia, human rights lawyers have warned.
What to do about Ukraine will be one of the most pressing questions facing Mr Trump when he returns to the White House on Monday, having promised to end the war in a day. His campaign advisers are already slowly backtracking from that particular promise.
On Wednesday, Russia showed the first signs of warming up to the Republican leader and convicted felon, praising his remarks about the crisis in Europe and saying Moscow is ready for talks with Mr Trump.
Trump ‘would breach international law’ if he gives up Ukrainian land
Experts fear deal between US president-elect and his Russian counterpart would ‘enshrine aggression as a legitimate way to redraw borders’
Everything we know about North Korean soldiers captured by Ukraine
Ukraine war: Everything we know about North Korean soldiers captured by Kyiv
Kyiv claims to have captured two North Korean soldiers during fighting in Russia’s Kursk region
Editorial: The cost of war is so great that compromise should not be a dirty word
Today, we stand with the Ukrainian people in their brave resistance against Vladimir Putin’s aggression, and we welcome Sir Keir Starmer’s visit to Kyiv to express that solidarity in person.
But there are limits to that support: we are not prepared to commit British troops to the defence of Ukraine and, while we believe that the Ukrainians should be supplied with long-range missiles, we are wary of anything that looks as if Nato members are being drawn into direct conflict with Russian forces.
The Independent has, since its founding, been resolute in its support of human rights, self-determination and national security. It has always argued that democracies must be prepared to take military action as a last resort in defence of those principles. We supported – with reservations – the aerial campaign against Slobodan Milosevic’s forces to protect the people of Kosovo from “ethnic cleansing”. And we opposed the US-British invasion of Iraq because we thought the cost would be too high for any good that removing Saddam Hussein would do.
The cost of war is so great that compromise should not be a dirty word
Editorial: The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas – just like the possibility of peace in Ukraine – requires unpalatable choices, but the prize is great
German foreign minister criticises Scholz for blocking more Ukraine aid, report says
German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock indirectly criticised chancellor Olaf Scholz for his reluctance to approve a further €3bn ($3.09bn; £2.5bn) in additional military aid for Ukraine.
“To be honest, it hurts me a lot,” she said without mentioning the chancellor’s name in an interview with Politico released today, adding that for some politicians gaining a few votes was more important than securing Europe’s peace and freedom.
Ms Baerbock said in the interview that for her, responsible politics means not to blow with the wind, then act the other way around in election campaigns, adding that Mr Scholz’s behaviour also harmed the trust of the European allies in Germany.
Earlier this week, Scholz said he had suggested expanding the currently earmarked €12bn (£10.1bn) for this year, but the additional money must not be provided at the cost of cutting social spending.
Ms Baerbock’s Greens party and Mr Scholz’s SPD party are currently partners in the minority government after the ruling coalition collapsed in November, but both parties are also competing in the snap elections on 23 February.
Starmer considers UK troops in Ukraine in peacekeeper role
Sir Keir Starmer is considering plans to send British troops into Ukraine to act as peacekeepers in the event of a ceasefire with Russia.
The development came during the prime minister’s first trip to Ukraine since he took power six months ago, which included a meeting with president Volodymyr Zelensky.
The trip saw the prime minister seizing the international agenda just days before Donald Trump is sworn in for his second term as US president on Monday with a plan to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.
Starmer considers UK troops in Ukraine in peacekeeper role as he arrives in Kyiv
Keir Starmer has made his first trip to Kyiv as UK prime minister to offer long-term support to Ukraine which could see British troops brought in as peacekeepers
Australia calls Russian ambassador over video of captive Melbourne man
Australia summons Russian ambassador over video of captured Melbourne man
Anthony Albanese vows ‘strongest action possible’ if reports of Oscar Jenkins’s killing turn out to be true
North Korea may lose all 12,000 soldiers in Russia by April – ISW
The entire North Korean contingent of roughly 12,000 personnel currently in Kursk may be killed or wounded in action by mid-April 2025, a US-based think-tank has said, citing the high attrition in the battlefield.
North Koreans have likely suffered roughly 92 casualties per day since starting to participate in significant fighting in early December 2024, the Institute for the Study of War said.
“The entirety of this North Korean contingent in Kursk oblast may be killed or wounded in roughly 12 weeks (about mid-April 2025) should North Korean forces continue to suffer similarly high casualty rates in the future,” the ISW said in its latest war assessment.
“North Korean forces will likely continue to suffer a larger ratio of wounded to killed in action – as is typical for armed conflict – and it is unclear if or when injured North Korean soldiers return to combat,” the ISW said.
Child injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv
A downed Russian drone in Kyiv yesterday evening has left a child injured, officials said.
The Ukrainian air defence units intercepted targets over an unnamed town in Kyiv oblast, Mykola Kalashnyk, the acting head of the regional military administration, said.
The falling wreckage from the drone injured a 12-year-old boy and caused a fire, he said.
The boy has been hospitalised and is receiving medical attention, Mr Kalashnyk said, adding that no other casualties were reported.
Starmer vows more work on security guarantees for Ukraine
Prime minister Keir Starmer has pledged to work with Ukraine and allies to offer Kyiv robust security guarantees if a ceasefire is negotiated with Russia as he offered more support to Volodymyr Zelensky with a 100-year partnership deal.
In his first trip to Ukraine since becoming prime minister in July last year, Sir Keir was keen to underline Britain’s support for the nation just days before Donald Trump returns to power in the US.
At an earlier press conference alongside Mr Zelensky, he said Britain would look at “the practical ways to get a just and lasting peace... that guarantees your security, your independence and your right to choose your own future”, but declined to go into any details of which measures he supported.
“We will work with you and all of our allies on steps that would be robust enough to guarantee Ukraine’s security,” Sir Keir said. “Those conversations will continue for many months ahead.”
Pressed in an interview with Sky News on whether Britain would contribute troops to any peacekeeping force, the British PM said: “I’ve been discussing this with a number of allies, including, of course, (French) president Macron, including president Zelensky here today, and we will play our full part.”
Russia open for Trump talks after diplomat praises his Nato attack
Russia open for talks with Trump after Putin’s diplomat praises his attack on Nato
Trump has echoed Moscow’s rhetoric, which has described its ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine as a response to planned Nato membership for Kyiv
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments