Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky challenges Putin to meet him after Trump demands 30-day ceasefire

US president Donald Trump appeared to mock Vladimir Putin’s Second World War victory parade after the Russian leader called for direct peace talks with Ukraine.
Mr Trump said it was unlikely Ukraine could make a deal with Mr Putin because the Russian leader was “too busy celebrating the victory of World War II”.
He added that the conflict “could not have been won (not even close!) without the United States” after Mr Putin said on Friday the Soviet Union determined the outcome of the war.
Mr Putin was joined by dozens of foreign leaders, who witnessed more than 11,000 troops on display in Red Square, Moscow, on Friday.
At the same time, Ukraine and Europe proposed a 30-day ceasefire, which was backed by Washington. Mr Putin said Russia was seeking “serious negotiations” and suggested direct talks in Istanbul on Thursday.
Despite Mr Trump’s jibe, the US president urged Ukraine to agree to Mr Putin’s proposal “immediately”. HAVE THE MEETING, NOW!!!, he said.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has responded by saying he would be “waiting for Putin in Turkey on Thursday. Personally”. He added that Mr Putin had not responded to the 30-day ceasefire proposal yet.
