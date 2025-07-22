Volodymyr Zelensky has said the next set of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia is planned to be held in Turkey tomorrow after previous round of talks to end the war failed to yield conclusive results.
"Today I discussed with Rustem Umerov the preparation for a prisoner exchange and another meeting with the Russian side in Turkey," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address. "Umerov reported that the meeting is planned for Wednesday. More details will follow tomorrow."
This comes as Europe has promised more air defence systems and ammunition for Ukraine hours after Kyiv was hit by another barrage of Russian drones and missiles overnight.
Speaking at a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG) yesterday, UK defence secretary John Healey said Ukraine and its allies stand at a moment of “maximum opportunity” to bolster Kyiv for negotiations to end the war. He called on the UK and other allies to use Donald Trump's 50-day ultimatum to Vladimir Putin to start a “50-day drive” to arm Ukraine ahead of any talks.
Politico reported London and Berlin confirmed that Germany will spend €170m in UK-led procurement of air defence ammunition for Kyiv
10-year-old boy killed in Russian strikes overnight, says PM
One child was killed in overnight Russian attacks as swarms of drones continued to strike cities in Ukraine, officials said.
“Another night of terror across Ukraine, as Russians continued to pour missiles and drones onto our civilian population. Among the victims are children. In Kramatorsk, a 10-year-old boy was killed by a Russian air bomb,” Ukrainian prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on X this morning.
She added: “In Odesa and Sumy, residential buildings were targeted. Ukraine is ramping up domestic weapons production and strengthening its air defenses.”
Russia batters Ukraine with more drones in a single night than it did during some entire months in 2024, and analysts say the barrages are likely to escalate.
On 8 July, Russia unleashed more than 700 drones — a record. Some experts say that number could soon top 1,000 a day.
Russia could make drone force its own military branch
Russia has sharply increased its drone output and appears to keep ramping it up.
Initially importing Shahed drones from Iran early in the three and a half year-old war, Russia has boosted its domestic production and upgraded the original design.
The Russian defence ministry says it's turning its drone force into a separate military branch. It also has established a dedicated centre for improving drone tactics and better training for those flying them.
President Vladimir Putin has endorsed the ministry's proposal to make drones a separate branch of the armed forces, dubbed the Unmanned Systems Troops.
Along the more than 1,000km(600-mile) frontline, short-range attack drones have become prolific and transformed the fighting, quickly spotting and targeting troops and weapons within a 10-kilometer (6-mile) kill zone.
Russian drone units initially were set on the initiative of midlevel commanders and often relied on equipment purchased with private donations. Once drones became available in big numbers, the military moved last fall to put those units under a single command.
Russia has increasingly focused on battlefield drones that use thin fiber optic cables, making them immune to jamming and have an extended range of 25 kilometres (over 15 miles). It also has set up Rubicon, a centre to train drone operators and develop the best tactics.
Such fibre optic drones used by both sides can venture deeper into rear areas, targeting supply, support and command structures that until recently were deemed safe.
Michael Kofman, a military expert with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said the Russian advancements have raised new defensive challenges for Ukraine.
"The Ukrainian military has to evolve ways of protecting the rear, entrenching at a much greater depth," Mr Kofman said in a recent podcast.
Putin is living on borrowed time – and this is when the clock stops ticking
Vladimir Putin is living on borrowed time – at least if Donald Trump keeps his word and follows through on the threat he made last week to crash Russia’s economy if there is no ceasefire within 50 days.
Over the last three years, 18 announcements of European Union sanctions have failed to make much of an economic dent in the Kremlin’s war machine. That is because, despite its rhetoric around support for Ukraine, Europe still keeps the money flooding into Moscow. Russia is still its third-largest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG), and it increased its imports from Russia by 25 per cent in 2024.
If Trump went ahead and imposed his threatened secondary sanctions on countries importing Russian oil, gas and uranium – a customer list headed by China, India, and the EU itself – then Putin would quickly find himself running out of money.
Owen Matthews looks at why he is ignoring the threats and what could really stop him in his tracks:
Ukraine’s allies stand at ‘moment of maximum opportunity’, Healey says
Ukraine and its allies stand at a moment of “maximum opportunity” to bolster Kyiv for negotiations to end the war, John Healey has said.
The defence secretary said the UK and other allies must use Donald Trump’s 50-day ultimatum to Vladimir Putin to start a “50-day drive” to arm Ukraine ahead of any talks, to strengthen its hand against Russia.
Speaking at the 29th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG), Mr Healey told allies gathered from 52 nations: “This is a moment of maximum opportunity.
“Last week, president Trump announced a new plan for large scale Nato weapons transfers, and committed to getting these, he said, quickly distributed to the battlefield.
“The UK backs this policy. We will play our full part in its success.”
Mr Healey added: “Alongside this new agreement to ensure that Ukraine has what it needs to defend itself, president Trump also started the clock on a 50-day deadline for Putin to agree to peace or to face crippling economic sanctions.
“And as members of this UDCG, we need to step up, in turn, a 50-day drive to arm Ukraine on the battlefield and to help push Putin to the negotiating table.”
Zelensky names new ambassadors during Ukraine political shakeup
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky appointed over a dozen new ambassadors on Monday, during a big shakeup that has seen him replace top cabinet officials and envoys to shore up relations with Washington and isolate Russia internationally.
The new envoys named on Monday include ambassadors to Nato members Belgium, Canada, Estonia and Spain, as well as major donor Japan and regional heavyweights South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.
Mr Zelensky launched a major government reshuffle last week, promoting Yulia Svyrydenko, 39, who had served as economy minister and is well known in Washington, to head the cabinet as prime minister.
Deputy prime minister Olha Stefanishyna is set to become Ukraine's new envoy to the United States, as Ukraine seeks to mend ties with the Trump administration.
In remarks to the diplomatic corps released by his office, Zelensky said envoys needed to support "everything that causes Russia pain for its war".
"While the content of our relationship with America has transformed following the change in administration, the goal remains unchanged: Ukraine must withstand Russia's strikes," Zelensky said.
‘Putin wants us to panic’: How Russia has amped up its aerial strikes on Ukraine
Russia’s aerial strikes on Ukraine have massively increased since June, with intense peaks. Figures show that the six most concentrated attacks have taken place in the past month.
Putin’s forces have launched 5,402 drones and missiles against Ukraine so far this month, with the pace of attacks surging sharply in recent weeks, according to figures from Ukraine’s air force.
The deadliest single day attack came on 9 July, when Moscow fired 741 drones and missiles. This was followed by other intense barrages, including 623 on 12 July and 550 on 4 July.
While the number of strikes dipped mid-month with just 35 reported on 18 July and 64 on 17 July, the pace has picked up again over the past week, with 330 weapons fired on Saturday and a further 450 on Sunday.
Bryony Gooch and Jabed Ahmed report:
Ukraine conducts widespread searches and arrests of anti-corruption officials
Ukrainian security services arrested officials from the country's main anti-corruption agency yesterday and conducted dozens of searches, in a crackdown that the agency said went too far and had effectively shut down its entire mission.
The SBU security body said it had arrested one official at the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine as a suspected Russian spy and another over suspected business ties to Russia. Other Nabu officials had ties to a fugitive Ukrainian politician's banned party, the SBU said.
But Nabu, which has embarrassed senior government officials with corruption allegations, said the crackdown went beyond state security issues to cover unrelated allegations such as years-old traffic accidents.
Anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International said the searches showed that the authorities were exerting "massive pressure" on Ukraine's corruption fighters.
Nabu said at least 70 searches had been conducted by various Ukrainian law enforcement and security agencies in connection with 15 of its employees, and that these had taken place without the approval of a court.
"In the vast majority of cases, the grounds for these actions are the involvement of individuals in road traffic accidents," the statement said, although it also added that some of the cases were about links to Russia.
Although the risk of Russian infiltration "remained relevant", this could not be a justification to "halt the work of the entire institution", it said in a statement.
Ukraine gears for American Patriot missiles as Germany and Switzerland step up
Germany said it had offered to finance two new Patriot systems for Ukraine and raised the possibility of supplying systems it already owned and having them replaced by the US.
But delivery could take time, German chancellor Friedrich Merz suggested, because "they have to be transported, they have to be set up; that is not a question of hours, it is a question of days, perhaps weeks".
Other Patriot systems could come thanks to Switzerland, whose defence ministry said on Thursday it was informed by the US defence department that it would "reprioritise the delivery" of five previously ordered systems to support Ukraine.
While Ukraine waits for Patriots, a senior Nato official says the alliance is still coordinating the delivery of other military aid — such as ammunition and artillery rounds — which includes briefly paused supplies from the US. The official spoke to AP on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.
Russia launches major aerial attack on Kyiv hours before talks
Russia carried out one of the largest aerial assaults of recent months on Ukraine hours before Britain and Germany chaired a meeting to discuss US president Donald Trump's plans for Nato allies to provide Kyiv with weapons.
The drone and missile attack on the capital Kyiv killed two people and wounded 15, including a 12-year-old, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said.
A drone struck the entrance to a subway station in the Shevchenkivskyi district where people had taken cover. Videos posted on social media showed the station platform engulfed by smoke, with dozens of people inside. The heaviest strikes hit the city's Darnytskyi district, where a kindergarten, a supermarket and warehouse facilities caught fire.
French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot, who arrived in Kyiv on Monday for talks with Mr Zelensky, visited some of the damaged areas.
The assault underscored the urgency of Ukraine's need for further Western military aid, especially to boost air defence, a week after Mr Trump said deliveries would arrive in Ukraine within days.
