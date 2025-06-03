Ukraine-Russia war latest: Crimean bridge blown up in massive explosion, say Kyiv’s special forces
Vladimir Putin has demanded that Ukraine give up large chunks of its territory in memorandum given to Ukraine
A bridge linking Russia and Crimea has been blown up in a massive explosion carried out by Ukraine’s special forces.
The 12-mile-long Crimean Bridge, or Kerch Bridge, links Russia with the occupied peninsula which Russian troops annexed in 2014.
Footage showed an underwater explosion destroying a pillar of the bridge as Ukraine’s SBU vowed there was “no place for any illegal Russian facilities on the territory of our state”.
The SBU said it rigged the bridge’s pillars with 1,100kg of explosives. “The Crimean Bridge is an absolutely legitimate target, especially considering that the enemy used it as a logistical artery to supply its troops,” it said.
It comes after Moscow told Ukraine that it would only agree to end the war if Kyiv gives up big chunks of territory and accepts limits on the size of its army, according to a memorandum.
Ukraine has rejected the Russian conditions as tantamount to surrender, and called for further Western sanctions on the Kremlin after a missile attack killed three and injured dozens in Sumy on Tuesday.
Trump was not informed about Ukraine attack which destroyed huge fleet of Russian planes, reports claims
Ukraine's SBU hit Crimea's bridge under water with explosives
Ukraine's SBU security service said on Tuesday it had hit the road and rail bridge linking Russia and the Crimean peninsula below the water level with explosives.
The SBU said in a statement on the Telegram app that it had used 1100 kilograms of explosives which were detonated early in the morning, damaging underwater pillars of the bridge, a key supply route for Russian forces in Ukraine.
Russian attack on Ukraine city of Sumy kills three, injures 25
A Russian artillery attack on Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy on Tuesday killed three people and injured 25, including children, the city council and the health ministry said.
A Reuters video showed rescuers and police assessing damage on a street littered with debris. One body, covered with a sheet, lay prone near cars peppered with splinters.
The country's health ministry said 25 people sought medical attention.
"Eight of the wounded are in serious condition, and three of them are children," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said at least one rocket fired from a multiple rocket launcher had failed to detonate and lodged itself in an apartment building.
Commenting on the attack, Zelenskiy said on his Telegram channel: "That's all one needs to know about the Russian wish to end this war."
Watch: Russia strikes Ukrainian port city of Odesa just hours after peace talks
Russia says its troops capture Andriivka in Ukraine's Sumy region
Russian forces took control of the village of Andriivka in Ukraine's Sumy region, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.
Ukraine has not commented on the claim and it has not been independently verified.
Andriivka has seen some of the most bitter fighting of the war, with Putin said to have used “meat grinder” tactics last year.
Kremlin says Ukraine peace efforts are complex, no quick decisions to be expected
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that work on trying to reach a settlement to end the war in Ukraine was extraordinarily complex and that it would be wrong to expect any imminent decisions.
It was commenting after Russia told Ukraine at peace talks in Turkey on Monday that it would only agree to end the fighting if Kyiv gives up big new chunks of territory and accepts limits on the size of its army, demands Ukraine has repeatedly rejected.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday that agreements reached at the Istanbul talks to exchange prisoners and the bodies of dead soldiers would be honoured however, and that work on agreeing a possible settlement would continue.
'Savage' Russian attack on Sumy shows need for sanctions, says Zelensky
Russia’s “savage” attack on Sumy shows the need for further sanctions on the Kremlin, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said.
“It is obvious: without global pressure – without decisive actions from the United States, Europe, and everyone in the world who has the power – Putin will not agree even to a ceasefire,” he said.
“Not a single day goes by without Russia striking Ukrainian cities and villages. Every day, we lose our people to Russian terror. Every day, Russia gives new reasons for tougher sanctions and stronger support for our defence.
“I am grateful to everyone around the world who is promoting exactly this agenda: sanctions for aggression and the killing of people, and assistance in defending the lives of Ukrainians.”
