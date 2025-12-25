Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky awaits Putin response to new peace plan while Christmas Eve blast kills 3 in Moscow
Fresh blast rocks site in Moscow where Russian general was killed on Monday
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has outlined a new peace plan that includes creating demilitarised or free economic zones in eastern Ukraine as a possible route to ending the war.
The proposal offers Kyiv Nato-style security guarantees while insisting any demilitarised zones remain under Ukrainian administration and policing.
Meanwhile, at least three people died in an explosion in southern Moscow at the site where a Russian general was killed earlier this week.
Russian authorities said two police officers were among those found dead. The other was thought to have been a bystander.
Earlier, Ukraine’s military said its forces had pulled out of the embattled eastern town of Siversk near Bakhmut.
“The invaders were able to advance due to a significant numerical advantage and constant pressure from small assault groups in difficult weather conditions," the General Staff said.
Siversk had a pre-war population of 10,000. Its capture by Russia puts a dent in the “fortress belt” of major Donbas towns still held by Ukraine.
Russia continues to push forward in Ukraine after rejecting a Christmas truce, launching a massive drone and missile attack early on Tuesday.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky says he would be willing to withdraw troops from the country’s eastern industrial heartland in an updated plan to end the war with Russia – if Moscow also pulled back from the area, creating a demilitarised zone.
Unveiling the latest 20-point plan thrashed out but not yet fully agreed with the US, Mr Zelensky said the Donbas region could become a “free economic zone”, but it was unclear how the fought-over area would be governed or developed.
The peace plan, which Mr Zelensky said would need to be put before a referendum, could also involve a similar arrangement around the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which is currently under Russian control.
The plan, presented to reporters on Christmas Eve by the Ukrainian leader, marked the latest counter-proposal to an original 28-point document that was agreed by US envoy Steve Witkoff and the Russians.
Moscow has so far given no indication it will agree to withdrawal from land it has seized.
Read more here:
Moscow claims dozens of Ukrainian drones downed as Kyiv hits Russian military supply plant
Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said 16 drones flying towards the Russian capital were shot down on Wednesday, with emergency services responding where debris fell, though the claims could not be independently verified, Kyiv Independent reported.
Russia’s defence ministry separately said air defences intercepted 132 Ukrainian drones across several regions the same day.
Meanwhile, Ukraine reported striking a synthetic rubber factory in Tula Oblast overnight, calling it a strategically important facility that supplies materials used in military vehicles and weapons systems.
Fighting continues for Pokrovsk in major battle in Ukraine's east
Ukraine's military said its forces were keeping up pressure on Pokrovsk and would continue trying to sever logistics for Russian troops inside.
Fighting is still raging around the former eastern logistics hub, where Ukrainian forces said this month they had fended off an unusually large Russian mechanised attack.
The Ukrainian military's Operation Task Force East unit, which reports regularly on its defence of Pokrovsk, said Ukrainian forces remained in control of the northern part of the largely destroyed city.
Russian strikes blamed for oil disaster for birds
Dozens of birds in Odesa, on the Ukraine coast, fell victim to an oil spill which the regional governor Oleh Kiper said was caused by Russian strikes last week that damaged sunflower oil storage tanks in Pivdennyi port.
The birds squawk indignantly as volunteers scrub them clean of oil from bill to toe.
Experts say the worst affected are two elegant species - the great crested grebe and the horned grebe.
"The great crested grebe are waterfowl that are especially vulnerable to this kind of contamination, such as oil," said zoo director Ihor Biliakov said outside a rescue point.
Emergency crews installed floating barriers and deployed specialised vessels to contain the spill, while the port’s channel was temporarily closed, its administration said.
Pro-Russian hackers claim cyberattack on French postal service
Russia claims to down 16 Ukrainian drones
Russian air defence units downed 16 Moscow-bound Ukrainian drones throughout the day on Wednesday, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin says.
Sobyanin, in a series of posts on Telegram, said the drones were repelled over about 17 hours.
Emergency crews were “examining fragments where they hit the ground” but no damage was reported.
Two of the four major airports servicing the capital limited flights for a time, Russia's civil aviation authority said.
Zelensky makes counter-proposal on nuclear plant
Ukraine’s President Zelensky has put counter-proposals on the future of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant to American officials after negotiators from Ukraine and the US hammered out a 20-point plan in Florida to try to end the war.
The US has proposed creating a consortium with Ukraine and Russia on the plant in which each party would have an equal stake.
Mr Zelensky countered with a proposal for a joint venture between the US and Ukraine, in which the Americans would be able to decide how to distribute their share, including giving some of it to Russia.
He acknowledged that the US had not yet accepted Ukraine's counter-proposals.
"But we have significantly brought most of the positions closer together," Mr Zelensky said. "In principle, all other consensus in this agreement has been found between us and them."
