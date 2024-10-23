✕ Close Ukraine video claims to show North Korean soldiers lining up to collect Russia military gear

South Korea is weighing the possibility of directly supplying weapons to Ukraine as mounting evidence suggests that North Korean soldiers are preparing to assist Russia in its war.

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) recently revealed that North Korea had deployed 1,500 soldiers to Russia’s far east for training, with plans to send a total of 12,000 troops to support Russia’s war in Ukraine.

In response, a senior official from President Yoon Suk Yeol’s office said on Tuesday that Seoul could provide defensive—and potentially offensive—arms to Ukraine, depending on how the situation unfolds. This marks South Korea’s most significant move toward arming Ukraine, indicating a major policy shift as regional tensions rise.

In an emergency National Security Council meeting, top South Korean officials condemned North Korea‘s alleged dispatch of troops as “a grave security threat” to South Korea and the international community.

North Korea and Russia have denied the North Korean troop deployment as well as the purported weapons transfer.