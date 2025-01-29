Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin rejects talks with ‘illegitimate’ Zelensky as North Korean cannon deployed
Putin is ‘afraid of strong leaders’, says Zelensky
Vladimir Putin has refused to directly engage with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, calling him “illegitimate”.
The Russian president said Ukraine will have to find a legal way to hold the peace talks as Kyiv has not held any elections since Russia started the war on its smaller neighbour.
In response, Mr Zelensky said the Russian leader’s statements showed he was afraid of talks and sought to keep the conflict going indefinitely.
“Today, Putin once again confirmed that he is afraid of negotiations, afraid of strong leaders and is doing everything to prolong the war,” Mr Zelensky wrote on Telegram. Mr Putin’s actions, he said, were “aimed at making the war endless”.
This comes as North Korea is set to send more than 100 artillery systems to be used against Ukraine’s forces in the war, officials in Kyiv said.
A close ally of Russia, North Korea is about to double the number of artillery systems it has deployed to Russia’s Kursk region, said Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief.
A Ukrainian special forces commander says North Korean troops have moved back from the fighting for roughly a fortnight
Drone debris falls near metro station in Kyiv, mayor says
Debris from a destroyed Russian drone fell near a metro station in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv this morning, said mayor Vitali Klitschko.
“All emergency services heading to the site,” Mr Klitschko said on his Telegram channel. Kyiv was under an air raid alert for about half an hour starting at 3.55am GMT, according to data from Ukraine’s air force.
The US president says he will use financial leverage to force Russia to accept a deal to end the invasion of Ukraine
The North Korean troops fighting for Russia are highly trained and will stop at nothing to avoid surrender, Ukrainian sources tell Sam Kiley, The Independent’s World Affairs Editor, in Sumy
How US shutdown on foreign aid is hitting Ukraine
The US-funded aid programs around the world have begun firing staff and shutting down or preparing to stop their operations, as the Trump administration’s unprecedented freeze on almost all foreign assistance brings their work to a sudden halt.
Most US funding for Ukraine’s military isn’t affected. Volodymyr Zelensky says the US freeze doesn’t affect vital American support to his military as it fights invading Russian forces. That’s mostly true.
The only military aid the State Department is responsible for and thus is covered by the pause is foreign military financing and international military education and training. There are other baskets for UN peacekeeping operations and demining programs.
Most of Ukraine’s military aid, however, has come from the Pentagon. That includes a program drawing from existing arms stocks and another called the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which is used to pay for weapons contracts that would not be delivered for a year or more.
But civilian programs vital to Ukraine’s war effort do come from the State Department. There’s no word of exemptions for them. That includes salary support that the US provides to keep Ukraine’s government running despite the war’s damage to the economy.
Money for Ukraine’s veterans and other programs wasn’t spared The US has sent stop-work orders to wartime civilian programs it supports in Ukraine. That includes Veteran Hub, a nonprofit that runs a crisis hotline getting up to 1,300 calls a month from Ukrainian veterans who need social and psychological support.
Ukraine-Russia war map: Where Putin’s forces are making gains in eastern Ukraine
Russia has claimed to have captured another key Ukrainian town as it looks to consolidate gains ahead of potential peace talks pushed by Donald Trump.
After months of heavy fighting, Russian forces claimed control of the town of Velyka Novosilka in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk on Monday. The town is small, with a prewar population of only 5,000, but it has served as a key assembly area for offensive and defensive Ukrainian operations in the wider area, says Frontelligence Insight, a Ukrainian war tracker. It is also a key route linking towns further east to the rest of unoccupied Ukraine.
Tom Watling maps the war frontline in Ukraine’s Donetsk:
Where Russian forces are making gains in eastern Ukraine: Mapped
Ukrainian forces fighting around Velyka Novosilka claim its Russian takeover will amount to nothing more than a flag-raising exercise
The Russian glide bombs changing the face of the war in Ukraine
The Russian glide bombs changing the face of the war in Ukraine
Winged explosives weighing up to 1,500 kilograms – and nicknamed the ‘building destroyer’ – have had a devastating impact wherever they have been used, writes Tom Watling. Kyiv is battling them as best it can but needs Western allies to step up and provide more weapons, air defences and ammunition
